

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VF Corp (VFC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $300.85 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $167.78 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.



Excluding items, VF Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.56 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $2.875 billion from $2.833 billion last year.



VF Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



