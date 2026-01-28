London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - London Mining Week will return from 27 November to 3 December 2026, bringing the global mining industry back to London for a concentrated week of senior-level engagement and commercial decision-making.

Launched in 2025 by Beacon Events, organisers of Resourcing Tomorrow, London Mining Week was established to create a single, coordinated week when the industry is in London at the same time. Anchored by Resourcing Tomorrow, the initiative brings together a programme of aligned events that reflect the breadth and influence of the global mining sector.

Its inaugural edition delivered more than 12 events across London, attracted thousands of mining professionals, and achieved rapid recognition across international mining networks within months of launch - quickly establishing London Mining Week as a fixed point in the global mining calendar.

By aligning independent events within the same week, London Mining Week makes it easier for the industry to meet, transact, and engage. Concentrating activity in London improves access to decision-makers, increases the efficiency of time spent in the city, and strengthens the commercial and strategic value of participation for organisers, partners, and attendees alike.

London's position as a global centre for mining finance, advisory expertise, and international leadership makes it the natural home for a week of this scale. The concentration of activity across the city reinforces London's role as a place where mining business is conducted and industry priorities are advanced.

"London Mining Week creates a clear, annual meeting point for the global mining industry. Bringing leading events together in London over the same week sharpens focus, strengthens connections, and ensures the city is where the industry comes to do business," said Nick Rastall, Event Director of Resourcing Tomorrow.

The London Mining Week 2026 programme will include:

Resourcing Tomorrow Conference & Government Roundtable (30 November - 3 December)

WIM100 2026 Celebrations (27 November)

International Metals Symposium (29 - 30 November)

Critical Minerals Association - 6th Annual Conference (30 November)

APPG and Critical Minerals Association UK Houses of Parliament Breakfast (30 November)

MINEX Eurasia (30 November)

The Oxford Mining Club Winter Drinks Reception (30 November)

Women in Mining Drinks at Resourcing Tomorrow (2 December)

Further events will be announced in the lead-up to November 2026.

London Mining Week brings the global mining ecosystem to London for one city, one week, and a definitive point in the industry calendar.

More information: mining.london

About Beacon Events

Beacon has proudly facilitated global intelligence-sharing and industry growth for over 20 years. Our portfolio of world-class events brings together senior executives, business leaders, and government officials for exclusive, interactive learning and high-impact networking.

Our flagship events include IMARC (Sydney), Resourcing Tomorrow (London), the Saudi International Iron & Steel Conference (Riyadh), and our strategic partnership with the Future Minerals Forum.

For more information, please go to: www.beaconevents.com.

