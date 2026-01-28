

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) released earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $3.752 billion, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $4.031 billion, or $0.56 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $33.466 billion from $32.298 billion last year.



AT&T Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.752 Bln. vs. $4.031 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $33.466 Bln vs. $32.298 Bln last year.



