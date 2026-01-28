

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - To commemorate the United States' 250th birthday, the Air Force and the Navy will conduct a joint flyover during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8.



The joint flyover during Super Bowl LX is one of the most-watched events in the world.



As a symbol of the nation's journey and independence, the defense planes will fly in a formation, featuring two Air Force B-1 Lancers, from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, and two F-15C Eagles, from Fresno Air National Guard Base, California, alongside a pair of Navy F/A-18E Super Hornets and two F-35C Lightning IIs, from Naval Air Station Lemoore, California.



A Military District of Washington joint armed forces color guard will render military honors during the national anthem. The service members of the Air Force and Navy flyover will participate in community outreach events leading up to game day, including public displays of the aircraft, search and rescue demonstration and backseat flights on the F/A-18F Super Hornet with community leaders.



