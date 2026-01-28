

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV), on Wednesday, reported a higher fourth quarter net income compared with the previous year and issued full year 2026 guidance.



For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to shareholders increased to $547 million from $418 million in the previous year.



Earnings per share were $2.47 versus $1.81 last year.



On the adjusted basis, net income to shareholders declined to $739 million from $747 million in the previous year.



Adjusted earnings per share were $3.33 versus $3.23 last year.



On average, twenty analysts had expected the company to report $3.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating revenue jumped to $49.31 billion from $44.99 billion in the same period last year.



Revenue increased to $49.75 billion from $45.44 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company expected full-year 2026 operating revenue to decline in the low single digits.



Adjusted operating gain is expected to be at least $6.8 billion for the full year 2026.



Earnings per share for the full year 2026 is anticipated to be at least $22.30 and adjusted earnings per share to be at least $25.50.



