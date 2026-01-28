

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp (TGT) on Wednesday said it will introduce its largest spring beauty product range to date across U.S. stores and on Target.com beginning in February.



The retailer said the expanded range will include nearly 3,000 new products from more than 60 new brands across skincare, cosmetics, haircare, fragrance and sun care, with more than 90% of items priced below $20.



The beauty collection will include prestige-inspired brands such as Morphe, along with Target-exclusive labels including Ontu and new products from Minimalist and GoPure. Target is also rolling out its largest K-beauty expansion to date, featuring brands such as Dasique, The Crème Shop, I'm Meme, haruharu wonder, Elizavecca and Kundal.



In skincare, Target is adding dermatologist-backed brands including Remedy by Dr. Muneeb Shah and expanding ranges from La Roche-Posay and Prequel. The sun care category will be broadened with the addition of Supergoop!, alongside expanded offerings from Target's up&up label, Vacation Brand, Carroten and new sun-protection haircare products from Dove Beauty.



Target said it is also expanding its haircare range, particularly in textured and all-hair-type products, with new brands such as Gracie's Corner, Skala and Lola from Rio, as well as wider assortments from The Doux, Camille Rose, Design Essentials, tgin, Urban Hydration and Watch and Sea. The retailer is also launching a new value-priced haircare line, being haircare, with products starting at $6.99.



The company will also expand its fragrance offerings with new products from Athena Club, Scents Unearth'd and Crémerie, alongside expanded ranges from eos and Saltair. The additions include hair and body mists, oils and fragrance products.



Meanwhile, Target is refreshing the in-store beauty experience, with redesigned layouts intended to make it easier for customers to discover products by trend and by need. Changes include updated displays, expanded haircare sections and clearer signage.



The retailer added that some products will be available early to members of its Target Circle 360 programme, and that select stores will host beauty-related in-store events.



On Tuesday, Target shares closed at $104.10, up 0.13%.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News