Verve Group publishes LinkedIn case study validating demand-side growth strategy in privacy-first mobile advertising

LinkedIn achieved 38% lower Cost per Install and 39% lower Cost per App Activation with Verve's privacy-first DSP in Apple's SKAdNetwork environment Stockholm, January 28, 2026 (1:00 PM CET) - Verve Group SE (ISIN: SE0018538068), a fast-growing software platform in the advertising technology industry, today publishes a new demand-side success story with LinkedIn, demonstrating strong momentum in its demand-side growth strategy. The case study comes shortly after the launch of Verve for Advertisers, Verve's new unified brand for its activities with brands and advertisers. LinkedIn's results further highlight the strength of Verve's privacy-first demand-side technology - including the company's mobile DSP Dataseat - enabling brands and agencies to achieve measurable outcomes in an increasingly ID-less mobile advertising ecosystem. With more than 80 percent of Apple users now selecting "Ask App Not to Track," mobile advertisers are facing rising complexity and customer acquisition costs. Verve is directly positioned to benefit from this shift, helping brands and agencies drive programmatic success through innovative bidding and targeting technology powered by privacy-compliant signals fully aligned with Apple's privacy standards. The LinkedIn case study showcases the strength of Verve's mobile DSP, Dataseat, in delivering performance within Apple's privacy-centric advertising environment (SKAdNetwork). By partnering with Verve, LinkedIn reduced its Cost per Install by 38 percent and its Cost per App Activation by 39 percent, while realizing over 90 percent visibility into post-install events. The results demonstrate Verve's ability to drive meaningful outcomes for brands and agencies without relying on device identifiers such as IDFA. LinkedIn's success builds on previously published demand-side success stories with other global advertisers that work with Verve. OTTO Group eg. achieved a 244 percent return on ad spend on iOS using privacy-compliant strategies, and Rovio, a leading game publisher, continues to scale user acquisition post-IDFA with Verve's technology and optimization capabilities. For advertisers, working with Verve becomes a competitive advantage, as Verve has built its services for a privacy-first and cookie-less ecosystem. By combining contextual intelligence, privacy-compliant data and proprietary optimization, Verve enables reliable and transparent performance marketing even under restrictive signal conditions. "In the last five years, we have combined supply, data and technology into a platform that creates measurable impact for brands and agencies. This integrated platform is unique in our industry and consistently delivers proven value", says Remco Westermann, CEO of Verve. "The strong results achieved by an advertiser such as LinkedIn confirm that our demand-side focus and ongoing further investments in it, are the right strategic direction. The LinkedIn case study is another example and represents just a glimpse of what we deliver across our customer base. We expect these investments to become increasingly visible in the coming quarters as our demand-side strategy continues to scale." Verve's demand-side expansion - including the recent launch of Verve for Advertisers, its unified advertiser-facing brand - is focused on wider distribution, increased product visibility, and scaled adoption among global brands and agencies. This strategy aligns with advertisers' growing need for performance that respects user privacy. With continued traction in ID-less environments, Verve is strengthening its demand-side positioning and enabling more advertisers to succeed as the mobile ecosystem evolves. LinkedIn: Click here to read the full case study

About Verve Verve Group is a fast-growing software platform in the advertising technology industry, connecting advertisers seeking to buy digital ad space with publishers monetizing their content. Driven by its mission "Let's make media better." Verve provides responsible, AI-driven advertising solutions that deliver superior outcomes for advertisers and publishers. The company focuses on emerging media channels like mobile in-app, connected TV and others. In anticipation of growing demand from users and advertisers for greater privacy, Verve has developed cutting-edge ID-less targeting technology that enables efficient advertising within digital media without relying on identifiers such as cookies or IDFA.



