

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $284.66 million, or $3.81 per share. This compares with $305.51 million, or $3.90 per share, last year.



Excluding items, MSCI Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $348.16 million or $4.66 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to $822.52 million from $743.50 million last year.



MSCI Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $284.66 Mln. vs. $305.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.81 vs. $3.90 last year. -Revenue: $822.52 Mln vs. $743.50 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News