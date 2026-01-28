Anzeige
WKN: 851143 | ISIN: US3695501086 | Ticker-Symbol: GDX
Tradegate
28.01.26 | 14:05
305,05 Euro
+0,10 % +0,30
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
305,05305,1014:14
305,35307,6014:14
PR Newswire
28.01.2026 13:00 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

General Dynamics Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

  • Fourth-quarter net earnings of $1.1 billion, diluted EPS of $4.17, on $14.4 billion in revenue
  • Full-year net earnings of $4.2 billion, diluted EPS of $15.45, on $52.6 billion in revenue
  • $1.6 billion cash provided by operating activities in the quarter, 137% of net earnings
  • $1.2 billion in capital expenditures for the year, up 27% from 2024
  • Book-to-bill of 1.6x in the quarter and 1.5x for the full year, ending the year with $118 billion in backlog

RESTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported quarterly net earnings of $1.1 billion on revenue of $14.4 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $4.17.

For the full year, net earnings were $4.2 billion, up 11.3% from 2024, on revenue of $52.6 billion, up 10.1% from 2024. Diluted EPS for the full year was $15.45, up 13.4% from 2024.

"We had a solid fourth quarter, capping off a year that saw growth in revenue and earnings in all four segments coupled with an impressive 30% growth in company-wide backlog," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "As we focus on execution of programs for our customers, we are also preparing aggressively for future growth, investing nearly $1.2 billion in capital expenditures in 2025 - with even more investments planned in the year ahead."

Cash
Cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $1.6 billion, or 137% of net earnings. For the year, cash provided by operating activities increased by $1 billion over 2024 to $5.1 billion, or 122% of net earnings.

During the year, the company invested $1.2 billion in capital expenditures, made tax payments of $568 million, reduced total debt by $749 million and paid dividends of $1.6 billion, ending 2025 with $2.3 billion in cash and equivalents on hand.

Orders and Backlog
Demand remained strong across the company, with orders of $22.4 billion during the quarter. Consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, was 1.6-to-1 for the quarter and 1.5-to-1 for the year, with full-year book-to-bill exceeding 1-to-1 in each of the four segments. The company ended the year with backlog of $118 billion and estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, of $60.9 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $179 billion at year end, up 24% from a year earlier.

About General Dynamics
Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapon systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $52.6 billion in revenue in 2025. More information is available at www.gd.com.

WEBCAST INFORMATION: General Dynamics will webcast its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results conference call today at 9 a.m. EST. The webcast will be a listen-only audio event available at GD.com. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available by telephone two hours after the end of the call through February 4, 2026, at 800-770-2030 (international +1 647-362-9199), conference ID 4299949. Charts furnished to investors and securities analysts in connection with the announcement of financial results are available at GD.com. General Dynamics intends to supplement those charts on its website after its earnings call today to include information about 2026 guidance presented during the call.

This press release contains forward-looking statements (FLS), including statements about the company's future operational and financial performance, which are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "forecasts," "scheduled," "outlook," "estimates," "should" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify FLS. In making FLS, we rely on assumptions and analyses based on our experience and perception of historical trends; current conditions and expected future developments; and other factors, estimates and judgments we consider reasonable and appropriate based on information available to us at the time. FLS are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and involve factors, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in the FLS. All FLS speak only as of the date they were made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release revisions to FLS to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the SEC, and these factors may be revised or supplemented in future SEC filings. In addition, this press release contains some financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). While we believe these non-GAAP metrics provide useful information for investors, there are limitations associated with their use, and our calculations of these metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP metrics should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP measures. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to our non-GAAP measures are included in other filings with the SEC, which are available at investorrelations.gd.com.

EXHIBIT A
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS



Three Months Ended December 31


Variance


2025


2024


$


%

Revenue

$ 14,379


$ 13,338


$ 1,041



7.8 %

Operating costs and expenses

(12,927)


(11,915)


(1,012)




Operating earnings

1,452


1,423


29



2.0 %

Other, net

10


21


(11)




Interest, net

(63)


(76)


13




Earnings before income tax

1,399


1,368


31



2.3 %

Provision for income tax, net

(256)


(220)


(36)




Net earnings

$ 1,143


$ 1,148


$ (5)



(0.4) %

Earnings per share-basic

$4.23


$4.20


$ 0.03



0.7 %

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

269.9


273.4






Earnings per share-diluted

$4.17


$4.15


$ 0.02



0.5 %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

273.9


276.9



EXHIBIT B

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS



Year Ended December 31


Variance


2025


2024


$


%

Revenue

$ 52,550


$ 47,716


$ 4,834



10.1 %

Operating costs and expenses

(47,194)


(42,920)


(4,274)




Operating earnings

5,356


4,796


560



11.7 %

Other, net

61


68


(7)




Interest, net

(314)


(324)


10




Earnings before income tax

5,103


4,540


563



12.4 %

Provision for income tax, net

(893)


(758)


(135)




Net earnings

$ 4,210


$ 3,782


$ 428



11.3 %

Earnings per share-basic

$ 15.65


$ 13.81


$ 1.84



13.3 %

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

269.1


273.9






Earnings per share-diluted

$ 15.45


$ 13.63


$ 1.82



13.4 %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

272.4


277.5






EXHIBIT C
REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Three Months Ended December 31


Variance


2025


2024


$


%

Revenue:









Aerospace

$ 3,788


$ 3,743


$ 45



1.2 %

Marine Systems

4,818


3,960


858



21.7 %

Combat Systems

2,535


2,395


140



5.8 %

Technologies

3,238


3,240


(2)



(0.1) %

Total

$ 14,379


$ 13,338


$ 1,041



7.8 %

Operating earnings:









Aerospace

$ 481


$ 585


$ (104)



(17.8) %

Marine Systems

345


200


145



72.5 %

Combat Systems

381


356


25



7.0 %

Technologies

290


319


(29)



(9.1) %

Corporate

(45)


(37)


(8)



(21.6) %

Total

$ 1,452


$ 1,423


$ 29



2.0 %

Operating margin:









Aerospace

12.7 %


15.6 %






Marine Systems

7.2 %


5.1 %






Combat Systems

15.0 %


14.9 %






Technologies

9.0 %


9.8 %






Total

10.1 %


10.7 %






EXHIBIT D
REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Year Ended December 31


Variance


2025


2024


$


%

Revenue:









Aerospace

$ 13,110


$ 11,249


$ 1,861



16.5 %

Marine Systems

16,723


14,343


2,380



16.6 %

Combat Systems

9,246


8,997


249



2.8 %

Technologies

13,471


13,127


344



2.6 %

Total

$ 52,550


$ 47,716


$ 4,834



10.1 %

Operating earnings:









Aerospace

$ 1,746


$ 1,464


$ 282



19.3 %

Marine Systems

1,177


935


242



25.9 %

Combat Systems

1,331


1,276


55



4.3 %

Technologies

1,277


1,260


17



1.3 %

Corporate

(175)


(139)


(36)



(25.9) %

Total

$ 5,356


$ 4,796


$ 560



11.7 %

Operating margin:









Aerospace

13.3 %


13.0 %






Marine Systems

7.0 %


6.5 %






Combat Systems

14.4 %


14.2 %






Technologies

9.5 %


9.6 %






Total

10.2 %


10.1 %






EXHIBIT E
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



(Unaudited)




December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and equivalents

$ 2,333


$ 1,697

Accounts receivable

2,406


2,977

Unbilled receivables

8,380


8,248

Inventories

9,232


9,724

Other current assets

1,897


1,740

Total current assets

24,248


24,386

Noncurrent assets:




Property, plant and equipment, net

7,525


6,467

Intangible assets, net

1,375


1,520

Goodwill

21,009


20,556

Other assets

3,092


2,951

Total noncurrent assets

33,001


31,494

Total assets

$ 57,249


$ 55,880

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

$ 1,006


$ 1,502

Accounts payable

2,678


3,344

Customer advances and deposits

9,824


9,491

Other current liabilities

3,288


3,487

Total current liabilities

16,796


17,824

Noncurrent liabilities:




Long-term debt

7,007


7,260

Other liabilities

7,824


8,733

Total noncurrent liabilities

14,831


15,993

Shareholders' equity:




Common stock

482


482

Surplus

4,403


4,062

Retained earnings

44,080


41,487

Treasury stock

(22,860)


(22,450)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(483)


(1,518)

Total shareholders' equity

25,622


22,063

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 57,249


$ 55,880

EXHIBIT F

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS






Year Ended December 31


2025


2024

Cash flows from operating activities-continuing operations:




Net earnings

$ 4,210


$ 3,782

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:




Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

680


644

Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets

244


242

Equity-based compensation expense

196


183

Deferred income tax provision (benefit)

256


(86)

(Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:




Accounts receivable

556


16

Unbilled receivables

(146)


(261)

Inventories

450


(1,195)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:




Accounts payable

(664)


247

Customer advances and deposits

(4)


343

Other, net

(658)


197

Net cash provided by operating activities

5,120


4,112

Cash flows from investing activities:




Capital expenditures

(1,161)


(916)

Other, net

(123)


(37)

Net cash used by investing activities

(1,284)


(953)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Dividends paid

(1,593)


(1,529)

Repayment of fixed-rate notes

(1,500)


(500)

Proceeds from fixed-rate notes

747


-

Purchases of common stock

(637)


(1,501)

Other, net

(207)


161

Net cash used by financing activities

(3,190)


(3,369)

Net cash used by discontinued operations

(10)


(6)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents

636


(216)

Cash and equivalents at beginning of year

1,697


1,913

Cash and equivalents at end of year

$ 2,333


$ 1,697

EXHIBIT G
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS


Other Financial Information:









December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024





Debt-to-equity (a)

31.3 %


39.7 %





Book value per share (b)

$ 94.76


$ 81.61





Shares outstanding

270,389,759


270,340,502














Fourth Quarter


Twelve Months


2025


2024


2025


2024

Income tax payments, net

$ 305


$ 435


$ 568


$ 560

Company-sponsored research

and development (c)

$ 147


$ 144


$ 486


$ 565

Return on sales (d)

7.9 %


8.6 %


8.0 %


7.9 %

Return on equity (e)





17.9 %


17.2 %









Non-GAAP Financial Measures:









Fourth Quarter


Twelve Months


2025


2024


2025


2024

Free cash flow:








Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,561


$ 2,160


$ 5,120


$ 4,112

Capital expenditures

(609)


(355)


(1,161)


(916)

Free cash flow (f)

$ 952


$ 1,805


$ 3,959


$ 3,196









Return on invested capital:








Net earnings





$ 4,210


$ 3,782

After-tax interest expense





318


310

After-tax amortization expense





193


191

Net operating profit after taxes





4,721


4,283

Average invested capital





33,212


32,451

Return on invested capital (g)





14.2 %


13.2 %










December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024





Net debt:








Total debt

$ 8,013


$ 8,762





Less cash and equivalents

2,333


1,697





Net debt (h)

$ 5,680


$ 7,065






Notes describing the calculation of the other financial information and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures are on the following page.

EXHIBIT G (Cont.)
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS


(a)

Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of year end.

(b)

Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of year end.

(c)

Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.

(d)

Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.

(e)

Return on equity is calculated by dividing net earnings by our average total equity during the year. Average total equity is calculated using the total equity balance at the end of the preceding year and the total equity balances at the end of each of the four quarters of the year presented.

(f)

We define free cash flow as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management.

(g)

We believe return on invested capital (ROIC) is a useful measure for investors because it reflects our ability to generate returns from the capital we have deployed in our operations. We use ROIC to evaluate investment decisions and as a performance measure in evaluating management. We define ROIC as net operating profit after taxes divided by average invested capital. Net operating profit after taxes is defined as net earnings plus after-tax interest and amortization expense, calculated using the statutory federal income tax rate. Average invested capital is defined as the sum of the average debt and average shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss. Average debt and average shareholders' equity excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss are calculated using the respective balances at the end of the preceding year and the respective balances at the end of each of the four quarters of the year presented. ROIC excludes goodwill impairments and non-economic accounting changes as they are not reflective of company performance.

(h)

We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure for investors because it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as an important indicator of liquidity and financial position.

EXHIBIT H
BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)
DOLLARS IN MILLIONS




Funded


Unfunded


Total

Backlog


Estimated

Potential

Contract Value*


Total

Estimated

Contract Value

Fourth Quarter 2025:











Aerospace


$ 20,804


$ 1,024


$ 21,828


$ 1,120


$ 22,948

Marine Systems


36,808


15,532


52,340


11,823


64,163

Combat Systems


26,064


1,154


27,218


14,670


41,888

Technologies


9,865


6,795


16,660


33,280


49,940

Total


$ 93,541


$ 24,505


$ 118,046


$ 60,893


$ 178,939

Third Quarter 2025:











Aerospace


$ 19,476


$ 1,131


$ 20,607


$ 1,147


$ 21,754

Marine Systems


38,757


14,854


53,611


14,839


68,450

Combat Systems


17,232


1,470


18,702


9,553


28,255

Technologies


10,269


6,668


16,937


32,341


49,278

Total


$ 85,734


$ 24,123


$ 109,857


$ 57,880


$ 167,737

Fourth Quarter 2024:











Aerospace


$ 18,895


$ 798


$ 19,693


$ 1,132


$ 20,825

Marine Systems


30,530


9,288


39,818


9,560


49,378

Combat Systems


16,142


838


16,980


8,647


25,627

Technologies


9,577


4,529


14,106


34,029


48,135

Total


$ 75,144


$ 15,453


$ 90,597


$ 53,368


$ 143,965


* The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts

and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers to

purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and establishes

a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated

potential contract value. The actual amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential

contract value.

EXHIBIT H-1

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870570/Exhibit_H1.jpg

EXHIBIT H-2

BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870571/Exhibit_H2.jpg

EXHIBIT I

AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS




Fourth Quarter


Twelve Months



2025


2024


2025


2024

Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):









Large-cabin aircraft


41


42


136


118

Mid-cabin aircraft


4


5


22


18

Total


45


47


158


136










Aerospace Book-to-Bill:









Orders*


$ 5,075


$ 3,814


$ 15,492


$ 11,278

Revenue


3,788


3,743


13,110


11,249

Book-to-Bill Ratio


1.3x


1.0x


1.2x


1.0x

* Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and

other backlog adjustments.

SOURCE General Dynamics

© 2026 PR Newswire
