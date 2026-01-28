Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
WKN: A41H5S | ISIN: KYG8884K1360 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.01.26 | 22:00
0,321 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.01.2026 13:15 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd.: SwiftStart Confirms Strategic Investment Intent in TIRX, Beginning with $80 Million at $1.50 per Share

BEIJING, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIRX (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the "Company" or "TIRX") today announced that it has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with its strategic investor, SwiftStart Inc. Pursuant to the MOU, SwiftStart Inc. has expressed its intention to pursue an initial equity investment in TIRX at a proposed purchase price of US$1.50 per share, with a proposed total investment amount of US$80 million.

The execution of the MOU marks a further step in the advancement and evaluation of the strategic cooperation between TIRX and SwiftStart Inc. The two parties plan to explore collaboration across multiple areas, including industry digital transformation, intelligent risk management systems, data asset operations, and international business expansion, with the objective of enhancing TIRX's overall competitiveness in global capital markets and along the industry value chain.

TIRX's management commented, "The signing of this strategic Memorandum of Understanding with SwiftStart Inc. reflects the positive recognition by international investment institutions of our business model, operational foundation, and long-term development potential. This cooperation framework provides additional strategic flexibility as we continue to strengthen our capital base and advance digital transformation initiatives, innovative business expansion, and potential mergers and acquisitions. We remain focused on improving user experience and operational efficiency to further reinforce our core competitive advantages."

SwiftStart Inc. stated, "TIRX demonstrates a clear strategic positioning, verifiable operational performance, and resilient growth potential in its relevant service segments and digital operations. Through this Memorandum of Understanding, SwiftStart Inc. looks forward to exploring multi-dimensional collaboration with TIRX across capital, technology, and resources, supporting the Company's efforts to unlock greater growth opportunities in China and international markets and to achieve sustainable long-term value creation."

The MOU is non-binding, and the completion of any proposed transaction remains subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, completion of due diligence, satisfaction of customary closing conditions, and applicable corporate and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the parties will enter into definitive documentation or that any transaction will be completed.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Contact:

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:
TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
