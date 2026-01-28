MHP becomes the First Ukrainian Agricultural Company to join the World Economic Forum as an Official Partner

KYIV, Ukraine, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MHP has been granted Official Partner status by the World Economic Forum (WEF), becoming the first Ukrainian agricultural company to join this key global platform. World Economic Forum partners are leading global organizations that are committed to developing solutions to the world's greatest challenges, and MHP is one of only four companies from Ukraine to receive this high-profile status.

As the first agricultural company from the country, MHP will play a unique role as the primary advocate for country's agri-food and agro-tech sector at the world's most influential forum for shaping the global economic and political agenda.

MHP's first engagement as an Official Partner was the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, where the company was represented by Mykhailo Bno-Airiian, Vice President for Global Affairs. Mr. Bno-Airiian participated in a series of high-level strategic discussions and bilateral meetings with representatives of international institutions, governments, investors, and global business leaders. Discussions included the role of Ukraine's agricultural sector in securing global food security, the wide range of investment opportunities in agri-technologies, bioenergy, and the circular economy, as well as the potential for Ukrainian businesses to play an even greater role in strengthening the economic resilience of Europe and the global economy.

Special attention was devoted to strategic engagement with the World Economic Forum's leadership. In particular, during a meeting with Marwen Garbaa, Head of European Partner Development, MHP reaffirmed its commitment to a long-term and continued presence within the World Economic Forum community.

The company expressed its intention to play a greater role in collaborating with key global stakeholders including state officials, ministers, NGOs, and major corporate players in the sector - to address issues such as food security, the fight against hunger, global protein stability supply, and the development of sustainable and responsible agri-food systems

During the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos 2026, MHP also held a series of introductory meetings with Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance of Saudi Arabia; Carlos Cuerpo, Minister of Economy, Trade and Business of Spain; Katherina Reiche, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany; and Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister of Croatia, among others. These discussions lay the foundations for fruitful long-term cooperation between MHP and these key markets.

Mykhailo Bno-Airiian, Vice-president for Global Affairs, commented:

"The Official Partner status confirms MHP's international recognition as a vertically integrated agri-food and food-tech company operating in accordance with the highest standards of corporate governance, sustainability, and responsible investment. For Ukraine, this achievement sends an important signal: even amid ongoing war, Ukrainian companies continue to demonstrate resilience, maintain operational capacity, and actively participate in global strategic dialogue.

MHP's presence in Davos as an Official Partner of the World Economic Forum strengthens Ukraine's voice in discussions on the future of the global economy and highlights the growing role of Ukraine's agricultural sector as a key contributor to global stability and food security."

In addition to the Annual Meeting in Davos, MHP plans to attend the Global Collaboration and Growth Meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, along with many other regional gatherings, to help realise lasting solutions to the world's greatest challenges.

About MHP

MHP is an international food and agri company, which produces high-quality healthy food products that enhance its consumers' lives. It has production facilities in Ukraine and throughout South-Eastern Europe, and is a specialist in the application and deployment of the latest food and agri-technologies across its operations. MHP's shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. Employing over 36,000 employees in Ukraine and abroad, MHP is ranked among Ukraine's top 20 employers, according to Forbes Ukraine.

MHP exports its products to over 70 countries worldwide. The company's land bank totals 360,000 hectares across 12 regions of Ukraine. MHP is is the largest single taxpayer across Ukraine'sagricultural sector and was recognised by Forbes Ukraine and NV as one of the country's top investors in 2024.

MHP is the leading poultry producer in Europe and ranks among the top 10 poultry producers worldwide, according to the WattPoultry ranking. The company develops over 15 food brands and, together with its partners, operates several chains, including the MeatMarket stores and Döner Market outlets.

Together with its strategic partner, the Charitable Foundation MHP-Hromadi, the company supports Ukrainians, fosters community development, and preserves Ukrainian culture. To provide personalised assistance and comprehensive support to members of the armed forces, veterans, and their families, MHP has designed and implemented the MHP Standing Together programme.

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosyuk.

