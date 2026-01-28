Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
WKN: A3CWFZ | ISIN: US7530181004 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.01.26 | 22:00
1,380 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.01.2026 13:06 Uhr
Rani Therapeutics Announces the Promotion of Alireza Javadi, Ph.D. to Chief Technical Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ("Rani Therapeutics" or "Rani") (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced the promotion of Alireza Javadi, Ph.D., to Chief Technical Officer.

"We are thrilled to announce Alireza's promotion to Chief Technical Officer as we enter an exciting era for Rani, highlighted by our collaboration with Chugai and our newly initiated Phase 1 study of RT-114 for the treatment of obesity," said Talat Imran, Chief Executive Officer of Rani Therapeutics. "His technical and operational leadership experience in the medical device and life science industries will be instrumental in scaling our supply chain and manufacturing capabilities as we continue to advance our pipeline."

Prior to the promotion to Chief Technical Officer, Alireza served as Vice President, Technical Operations, where he was responsible for Rani's R&D, manufacturing, and automation teams. In this expanded role, he will continue to lead these core functions while also assuming responsibility for quality assurance. Before joining Rani in 2022, he spent five years as Director of Operations at Cretex Medical. Before Cretex, Alireza's prior roles include Tooling and Engineering Manager at JunoPacific, Senior Process Development Engineer at G&W Electric Co., and Principal Scientist at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery. He holds a Ph.D. in Materials Science from University of Wisconsin and a Master's degree in Advanced Engineering Materials from Chalmers University in Sweden.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill capsule technology.

Investor Contact:

investors@ranitherapeutics.com

Media Contact:

media@ranitherapeutics.com


