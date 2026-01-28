Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2025 Financial Results

DUNMORE, Pa., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) and its banking subsidiary, The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank ("the Company"), announced its unaudited, consolidated financial results for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2025.

Unaudited Financial Information

Net income recorded for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $28.2 million, or $4.86 diluted earnings per share, compared to $20.8 million, or $3.60 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. The $7.4 million, or 36% increase in net income resulted primarily from the $10.8 million increase in net interest income and $1.6 million increase in non-interest income partially offset by a $3.3 million increase in non-interest expenses for 2025 compared to 2024.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $7.9 million, or $1.37 diluted earnings per share, compared to $5.8 million, or $1.01 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The $2.1 million increase in net income stemmed from the $2.9 million increase in net interest income and $0.3 million increase in non-interest income. This was partially offset by a $0.5 million increase in non-interest expense and a $0.5 million increase in the provision for income taxes.

"We are pleased to report record fourth quarter results, representing the strongest financial quarter in our history," said Daniel J. Santaniello, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Bank hit year end assets of $2.7 billion, delivering a 36% year over year increase in net income of $28.2 million and a 35% increase in diluted earnings per share. The full year results reflect the execution of our strategic initiatives, disciplined balance sheet management, and continued improvement in our net interest margin. I am grateful to our bankers for their dedication and focus on serving our clients and our communities well, positioning us for a strong 2026."

Consolidated Year-To-Date Operating Results Overview

Net interest income was $72.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to $61.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The $10.8 million increase in net interest income resulted from the increase of $12.8 million in interest income primarily due to a $181.6 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets and a 17 basis point increase in fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE") (non-GAAP measurement) yield. On the asset side, the loan portfolio interest income growth resulted from producing $10.6 million more in interest income from an increase of 21 basis points in FTE loan yields on $125.3 million higher average balances. Additionally, the Company experienced an increase of $3.1 million in interest earned from interest-bearing deposits with other financial institutions from $74.6 million higher average balances. The increase in interest income was partially offset by a decrease of $0.8 million in interest earned on the investment portfolio due to decreases of 7 basis points in yield and $18.5 million in average balances. On the funding side, total interest expense increased by $2.0 million primarily due to an increase in interest expense paid on deposits of $3.6 million from the $187.0 million larger average balance of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease within interest expense on borrowings of $1.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

The overall cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.49% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to 2.60% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The cost of funds decreased 5 basis points to 1.94% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 from 1.99% for the same period of 2024. The FTE yield on earning assets was 4.79% for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 17 basis points from the 4.62% for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Company's FTE net interest spread (non-GAAP measurement) was 2.30% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 28 basis points from the 2.02% recorded for the same period of 2024. FTE net interest margin (non-GAAP measurement) increased by 23 basis points to 2.95% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 from 2.72% for the same 2024 period due to the increase of 17 basis points in FTE yields earned on interest-earning assets along with a decline of 11 basis points in the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the provision for credit losses on loans was $1.1 million and the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $0.2 million, compared to a $1.3 million provision for credit losses on loans and a $0.1 million provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments for the year ended December 31, 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the decrease in the provision for credit losses on loans compared to the prior year period was due to improved asset quality. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the increase in the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments compared to the prior period was due to originated growth in the portfolio, specifically in commercial construction commitments.

Total non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $20.6 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 8%, from $19.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to increases of $0.6 million in wealth management revenue, $0.3 million in interchange fees, $0.3 million from service charges on commercial loans, and $0.2 million in service charges on deposits. The Company also had $0.2 million more non-interest income resulting from a BOLI death benefit gain. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the Company also recognized gains of $0.5 million on sale of commercial loans and $0.3 million from the sale of a property. Partially offsetting these increases was $1.2 million in losses recognized on the sale of available-for-sale securities.

Non-interest expenses increased to $58.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $3.3 million, or 6%, from $55.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Salaries and benefits expense increased $2.0 million due to an increase in employees and incentive-based compensation throughout the year ended December 31, 2025. Additionally, furniture, fixtures, and equipment expenses increased $0.8 million over the same period primarily due to an increase in software costs. There were additional increases throughout the period in advertising and marketing expenses of $0.4 million and occupancy expenses of $0.2 million. These increases were partially offset by reductions in professional fees of $0.3 million.

The provision for income taxes increased $1.8 million during 2025 compared to 2024 primarily due to a $9.2 million increase in income before taxes.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter Operating Results Overview

Net interest income was $19.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an 18% increase over the $16.4 million earned for the fourth quarter of 2024. The $2.9 million increase in net interest income resulted from an increase of $3.0 million in interest income primarily due to a $167.2 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets and a 15 basis points increase in the FTE yield. The loan portfolio had the biggest impact, producing a $2.7 million increase in interest income from $130.3 million in higher quarterly average balances and an increase of 17 basis points in the FTE loan yield. Additionally, the Company experienced an increase of $0.7 million in interest earned from interest-bearing deposits with other financial institutions from $76.1 million in higher average balances. The higher interest income was offset by a $0.4 million decrease in interest from investment securities due to a $39.7 million quarter-over-quarter decrease in average balances and a decrease of 12 basis points in the FTE investment yield. The higher interest income was partially offset by $0.1 million more in interest expense primarily due to an increase in interest expense paid on deposits of $0.2 million from $160.8 million larger average balance of interest-bearing deposits.

The FTE yield on interest-earning assets was 4.83% for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 15 basis points compared to 4.68% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The overall cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.42% for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of 18 basis points from the 2.60% paid in the same period of 2024. The cost of funds decreased 12 basis points to 1.88% for the fourth quarter of 2025 from 2.00% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company's FTE net interest spread was 2.41% for the fourth quarter of 2025, up 33 basis points from the 2.08% recorded for the fourth quarter of 2024. FTE net interest margin increased by 26 basis points to 3.04% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 from 2.78% for the same 2024 period due to a decline of 18 basis points in the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities combined with an improvement of 15 basis points in yields earned on interest-earning assets.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the provision for credit losses on loans was $100 thousand and the provision for unfunded commitments was $170 thousand, compared to a $250 thousand provision for credit losses on loans and $85 thousand net benefit in the provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments for the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the decrease in the provision for credit losses on loans was due to lower net charge-offs coupled with improved asset quality compared to the same period of 2024. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the increase in the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments compared to the prior period was due to originated growth in the portfolio, specifically in commercial construction commitments.

Total non-interest income increased $0.3 million, or 6%, to $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $4.8 million for the same period of 2024. The increase in non-interest income was primarily due to increases of $0.2 million in wealth management revenue and $0.2 million in commercial loan fee income. The increases were partially offset by $0.4 million in losses recognized on sale of securities.

Non-interest expenses increased $0.5 million, or 3%, for the fourth quarter of 2025 to $14.9 million from $14.4 million for the same quarter of 2024. The increase in non-interest expenses was primarily due to the $0.3 million increase in furniture, fixtures, and equipment expenses coupled with an increase of $0.1 million in salaries and benefits expense from higher salaries related to new hires and severance accrual and banker incentives.

The provision for income taxes increased $0.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 primarily due to a $2.5 million increase in income before taxes. Offsetting this in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company completed a renewable energy tax credit purchase which reduced the provision for income taxes by $0.3 million.

Consolidated Balance Sheet & Asset Quality Overview

The Company's total assets had a balance of $2.7 billion as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $163.4 million from December 31, 2024. The increase resulted from $110.4 million in growth in the loans and leases portfolio during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents increased $64.7 million over the same period. Asset growth was offset by a decrease of $33.3 million in the investment portfolio primarily due to the sale of $45.7 million in available-for-sale securities and $23.0 million in paydowns partially offset by $25.1 million in purchases.

During the same time period, total liabilities increased $128.6 million, or 5%. Deposit growth of $126.5 million was utilized to fund loan growth and increase interest-bearing cash balances. For interest-bearing deposit accounts, the Company experienced increases of $92.8 million in money market deposits, $14.1 million in time deposits, and $2.1 million in interest-bearing checking accounts; slightly offset by a decrease of $1.1 million in savings and clubs. The deposit growth is driven by new primary households, an increase in existing account balances and a retention strategy with targeted marketing in support of building client relationships. Additionally, the Company experienced an increase of $18.6 million in non-interest-bearing checking accounts. As of December 31, 2025, the ratio of insured and collateralized deposits to total deposits was approximately 73%.

Shareholders' equity increased $34.9 million, or 17%, to $238.9 million at December 31, 2025 from $204.0 million at December 31, 2024. The increase was caused by $18.7 million higher retained earnings from net income of $28.2 million plus a $14.9 million, after tax, improvement in accumulated other comprehensive loss from lower net unrealized losses recorded on available-for-sale securities, partially offset by $9.5 million in cash dividends paid to shareholders. An additional $1.3 million was recorded from the issuance of common stock under the Company's stock plans and stock-based compensation expense. At December 31, 2025, there were no credit losses on available-for-sale and held-to-maturity debt securities. Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) is excluded from regulatory capital ratios. The Company remains well capitalized with Tier 1 capital at 9.34% of total average assets as of December 31, 2025. Total risk-based capital was 14.78% of risk-weighted assets and Tier 1 risk-based capital was 13.65% of risk-weighted assets as of December 31, 2025. Tangible book value per share was $37.88 at December 31, 2025 compared to $31.98 at December 31, 2024. Tangible common equity was 8.01% of total assets at December 31, 2025 compared to 7.16% at December 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets were $2.2 million, or 0.08% of total assets at December 31, 2025, compared to $7.8 million, or 0.30% of total assets at December 31, 2024. Past due and non-accrual loans to total loans were 0.26% at December 31, 2025 compared to 0.71% at December 31, 2024. Net charge-offs to average total loans were 0.03% at December 31, 2025 compared to 0.03% at December 31, 2024.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. and The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has built a strong history as trusted financial advisor to the clients served by The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank ("Fidelity Bank"). Fidelity Bank continues its mission of exceeding client expectations through a unique banking experience. It operates 21 full-service offices throughout Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lehigh and Northampton Counties and a Fidelity Bank Wealth Management Office in Schuylkill County. Fidelity Bank provides a digital banking experience online at www.bankatfidelity.com, through the Fidelity Mobile Banking app, and in the Client Care Center at 1-800-388-4380. Additionally, the Bank offers full-service Wealth Management & Brokerage Services, a Mortgage Center, and a full suite of personal and commercial banking products and services. Part of the Company's vision is to serve as the best bank for the community, which was accomplished by having provided over 6,190 hours of volunteer time and over $1.5 million in donations to non-profit organizations directly within the markets served throughout 2025. Fidelity Bank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation up to the full extent permitted by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to provide information useful to the reader in understanding its operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators other financial institutions use to measure their performance and trends. Non-GAAP financial measures should be supplemental to GAAP used to prepare the Company's operating results and should not be read in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP are presented in the tables below.

Interest income was adjusted to recognize the income from tax exempt interest-earning assets as if the interest was taxable, fully-taxable equivalent ("FTE"), in order to calculate certain ratios within this document. This treatment allows a uniform comparison among yields on interest-earning assets. Interest income was FTE adjusted, using the corporate federal tax rate of 21% for 2025 and 2024.

Forward-looking statements

Certain of the matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as such may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

The Company's actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation:

local, regional and national economic conditions and changes thereto;

the short-term and long-term effects of inflation, and rising costs to the Company, its customers and on the economy;

the risks of changes and volatility of interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, as well as interest rate risks;

securities markets and monetary fluctuations and volatility;

disruption of credit and equity markets;

impacts of the capital and liquidity requirements of the Basel III standards and other regulatory pronouncements, regulations and rules;

governmental monetary and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes;

effects of short- and long-term federal budget and tax negotiations and their effect on economic and business conditions;

the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;

the impact of new or changes in existing laws and regulations, including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance and their application with which the Company and its subsidiaries must comply;

the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters;

the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions operating in our market area and elsewhere, including institutions operating locally, regionally, nationally and internationally, together with such competitors offering banking products and services by mail, telephone, computer and the internet;

the effects of economic conditions of any pandemic, epidemic or other health-related crisis such as COVID-19 and responses thereto on current customers and the operations of the Company, specifically the effect of the economy on loan customers' ability to repay loans;

the effects of bank failures, banking system instability, deposit fluctuations, loan and securities value changes;

technological changes;

the interruption or breach in security of our information systems, continually evolving cybersecurity and other technological risks and attacks resulting in failures or disruptions in customer account management, general ledger processing and loan or deposit updates and potential impacts resulting therefrom including additional costs, reputational damage, regulatory penalties, and financial losses;

acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses;

the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for loan losses and estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities;

acts of war or terrorism; and

the risk that our analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect analyses only as of the date of this release. The Company has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)



At Period End: December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Assets Cash and cash equivalents - 148,060 - 83,353 Investment securities 523,946 557,221 Restricted investments in bank stock 4,373 3,961 Loans and leases 1,911,724 1,800,856 Allowance for credit losses on loans (20,168 - (19,666 - Premises and equipment, net 48,950 35,914 Life insurance cash surrender value 59,396 58,069 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 20,242 20,504 Other assets 51,535 44,404 Total assets - 2,748,058 - 2,584,616 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits - 552,581 - 533,935 Interest-bearing deposits 1,914,772 1,806,885 Total deposits 2,467,353 2,340,820 Short-term borrowings 20 - Secured borrowings 5,995 6,266 Other liabilities 35,830 33,561 Total liabilities 2,509,198 2,380,647 Shareholders' equity 238,860 203,969 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 2,748,058 - 2,584,616

Average Year-To-Date Balances: December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Assets Cash and cash equivalents - 133,171 - 55,773 Investment securities 544,390 557,537 Restricted investments in bank stock 4,189 3,960 Loans and leases 1,866,637 1,741,349 Allowance for credit losses on loans (20,315 - (19,391 - Premises and equipment, net 40,457 35,580 Life insurance cash surrender value 58,786 56,455 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 20,358 20,641 Other assets 42,032 41,755 Total assets - 2,689,705 - 2,493,659 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits - 543,794 - 527,825 Interest-bearing deposits 1,884,507 1,697,529 Total deposits 2,428,301 2,225,354 Short-term borrowings 17 32,446 Secured borrowings 6,127 6,830 Other liabilities 36,296 32,471 Total liabilities 2,470,741 2,297,101 Shareholders' equity 218,964 196,558 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 2,689,705 - 2,493,659

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Interest income Loans and leases - 27,269 - 24,584 - 103,852 - 93,269 Securities and other 3,815 3,475 15,987 13,753 Total interest income 31,084 28,059 119,839 107,022 Interest expense Deposits (11,717 - (11,468 - (46,800 - (43,165 - Borrowings (87 - (217 - (368 - (1,992 - Total interest expense (11,804 - (11,685 - (47,168 - (45,157 - Net interest income 19,280 16,374 72,671 61,865 Provision for credit losses on loans (100 - (250 - (1,055 - (1,325 - Net (provision) benefit for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments (170 - 85 (215 - (140 - Non-interest income 5,122 4,847 20,559 19,013 Non-interest expense (14,921 - (14,395 - (58,817 - (55,541 - Income before income taxes 9,211 6,661 33,143 23,872 Provision for income taxes (1,271 - (826 - (4,945 - (3,078 - Net income - 7,940 - 5,835 - 28,198 - 20,794

Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2025

Sep. 30, 2025

Jun. 30, 2025

Mar. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Interest income Loans and leases - 27,269 - 26,660 - 25,328 - 24,596 - 24,584 Securities and other 3,815 4,022 4,437 3,712 3,475 Total interest income 31,084 30,682 29,765 28,308 28,059 Interest expense Deposits (11,717 - (12,158 - (11,738 - (11,187 - (11,468 - Borrowings (87 - (95 - (98 - (88 - (217 - Total interest expense (11,804 - (12,253 - (11,836 - (11,275 - (11,685 - Net interest income 19,280 18,429 17,929 17,033 16,374 Provision for credit losses on loans (100 - (200 - (300 - (455 - (250 - Net benefit (provision) for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments (170 - (110 - (20 - 85 85 Non-interest income 5,122 5,105 5,359 4,973 4,847 Non-interest expense (14,921 - (14,632 - (14,710 - (14,554 - (14,395 - Income before income taxes 9,211 8,592 8,258 7,082 6,661 Provision for income taxes (1,271 - (1,246 - (1,337 - (1,091 - (826 - Net income - 7,940 - 7,346 - 6,921 - 5,991 - 5,835

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands)



At Period End: Dec. 31, 2025

Sep. 30, 2025

Jun. 30, 2025

Mar. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Assets Cash and cash equivalents - 148,060 - 142,161 - 165,495 - 211,195 - 83,353 Investment securities 523,946 529,263 545,821 540,960 557,221 Restricted investments in bank stock 4,373 4,301 4,240 4,021 3,961 Loans and leases 1,911,724 1,914,893 1,837,477 1,817,509 1,800,856 Allowance for credit losses on loans (20,168 - (20,218 - (19,976 - (20,017 - (19,666 - Premises and equipment, net 48,950 45,422 40,097 34,995 35,914 Life insurance cash surrender value 59,396 58,995 58,849 58,458 58,069 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 20,242 20,303 20,364 20,431 20,504 Other assets 51,535 41,630 46,208 43,758 44,404 Total assets - 2,748,058 - 2,736,750 - 2,698,575 - 2,711,310 - 2,584,616 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits - 552,581 - 539,118 - 558,074 - 555,684 - 533,935 Interest-bearing deposits 1,914,772 1,927,795 1,877,254 1,901,775 1,806,885 Total deposits 2,467,353 2,466,913 2,435,328 2,457,459 2,340,820 Short-term borrowings 20 20 10 10 - Secured borrowings 5,995 6,059 6,134 6,190 6,266 Other liabilities 35,830 34,511 39,191 35,977 33,561 Total liabilities 2,509,198 2,507,503 2,480,663 2,499,636 2,380,647 Shareholders' equity 238,860 229,247 217,912 211,674 203,969 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 2,748,058 - 2,736,750 - 2,698,575 - 2,711,310 - 2,584,616

Average Quarterly Balances: Dec. 31, 2025

Sep. 30, 2025

Jun. 30, 2025

Mar. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Assets Cash and cash equivalents - 150,706 - 122,808 - 161,316 - 97,384 - 67,882 Investment securities 529,518 544,476 546,149 557,726 560,453 Restricted investments in bank stock 4,345 4,277 4,158 3,973 3,957 Loans and leases 1,927,366 1,892,439 1,832,162 1,813,040 1,797,023 Allowance for credit losses on loans (20,478 - (20,400 - (20,357 - (20,019 - (20,050 - Premises and equipment, net 47,400 42,602 35,954 35,722 36,065 Life insurance cash surrender value 59,255 58,875 58,697 58,307 57,919 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 20,263 20,325 20,386 20,459 20,529 Other assets 39,527 42,724 42,729 43,177 41,454 Total assets - 2,757,902 - 2,708,126 - 2,681,194 - 2,609,769 - 2,565,232 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits - 549,911 - 544,511 - 547,278 - 533,286 - 538,506 Interest-bearing deposits 1,930,040 1,901,166 1,878,548 1,826,957 1,769,265 Total deposits 2,479,951 2,445,677 2,425,826 2,360,243 2,307,771 Short-term borrowings 20 16 10 22 10,326 Secured borrowings 6,028 6,093 6,162 6,226 6,297 Other liabilities 37,754 36,415 36,050 34,937 34,695 Total liabilities 2,523,753 2,488,201 2,468,048 2,401,428 2,359,089 Shareholders' equity 234,149 219,925 213,146 208,341 206,143 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 2,757,902 - 2,708,126 - 2,681,194 - 2,609,769 - 2,565,232

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data



Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2025

Sep. 30, 2025

Jun. 30, 2025

Mar. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Selected returns and financial ratios Basic earnings per share - 1.38 - 1.27 - 1.20 - 1.04 - 1.02 Diluted earnings per share - 1.37 - 1.27 - 1.20 - 1.03 - 1.01 Dividends per share - 0.43 - 0.40 - 0.40 - 0.40 - 0.40 Yield on interest-earning assets (FTE)* 4.83 - 4.83 - 4.77 - 4.73 - 4.68 - Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.42 - 2.55 - 2.52 - 2.49 - 2.60 - Cost of funds 1.88 - 1.98 - 1.95 - 1.93 - 2.00 - Net interest spread (FTE)* 2.41 - 2.28 - 2.25 - 2.24 - 2.08 - Net interest margin (FTE)* 3.04 - 2.95 - 2.92 - 2.89 - 2.78 - Return on average assets 1.14 - 1.08 - 1.04 - 0.93 - 0.90 - Pre-provision net revenue to average assets* 1.36 - 1.30 - 1.28 - 1.16 - 1.06 - Return on average equity 13.45 - 13.25 - 13.02 - 11.66 - 11.26 - Return on average tangible equity* 14.73 - 14.60 - 14.40 - 12.93 - 12.50 - Efficiency ratio (FTE)* 58.35 - 60.17 - 61.17 - 61.67 - 65.48 - Expense ratio 1.36 - 1.39 - 1.40 - 1.37 - 1.48 -

Years ended

Dec. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Basic earnings per share - 4.89 - 3.63 Diluted earnings per share - 4.86 - 3.60 Dividends per share - 1.63 - 1.54 Yield on interest-earning assets (FTE)* 4.79 - 4.62 - Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.49 - 2.60 - Cost of funds 1.94 - 1.99 - Net interest spread (FTE)* 2.30 - 2.02 - Net interest margin (FTE)* 2.95 - 2.72 - Return on average assets 1.05 - 0.83 - Pre-provision net revenue to average assets* 1.28 - 1.02 - Return on average equity 12.88 - 10.58 - Return on average tangible equity* 14.20 - 11.82 - Efficiency ratio (FTE)* 60.30 - 66.19 - Expense ratio 1.38 - 1.47 -

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Financial Data



Other financial data At period end:

(dollars in thousands except per share data) Dec. 31, 2025

Sep. 30, 2025

Jun. 30, 2025

Mar. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

Assets under management - 1,058,881 - 1,037,414 - 1,030,268 - 955,647 - 921,994 Book value per share - 41.39 - 39.75 - 37.78 - 36.70 - 35.56 Tangible book value per share* - 37.88 - 36.23 - 34.25 - 33.16 - 31.98 Equity to assets 8.69 - 8.38 - 8.08 - 7.81 - 7.89 - Tangible common equity ratio* 8.01 - 7.69 - 7.38 - 7.11 - 7.16 - Allowance for credit losses on loans to: Total loans 1.06 - 1.06 - 1.09 - 1.10 - 1.09 - Non-accrual loans 10.66x 7.78x 6.50x 3.36x 2.68x Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.10 - 0.14 - 0.17 - 0.33 - 0.41 - Non-performing assets to total assets 0.08 - 0.11 - 0.13 - 0.23 - 0.30 - Net charge-offs to average total loans 0.03 - 0.03 - 0.05 - 0.02 - 0.03 - Capital Adequacy Ratios Total risk-based capital ratio 14.78 - 14.52 - 14.72 - 14.74 - 14.78 - Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.65 - 13.39 - 13.57 - 13.57 - 13.60 - Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.65 - 13.39 - 13.57 - 13.57 - 13.60 - Leverage ratio 9.34 - 9.27 - 9.16 - 9.22 - 9.22 - * Non-GAAP Financial Measures - see reconciliations below

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP



Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Three Months Ended

(dollars in thousands) Dec. 31, 2025

Sep. 30, 2025

Jun. 30, 2025

Mar. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

FTE net interest income (non-GAAP) Interest income (GAAP) - 31,084 - 30,682 - 29,765 - 28,308 - 28,059 Adjustment to FTE 800 785 760 771 764 Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP) 31,884 31,467 30,525 29,079 28,823 Interest expense (GAAP) 11,804 12,253 11,836 11,275 11,685 Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP) - 20,080 - 19,214 - 18,689 - 17,804 - 17,138 Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) Non-interest expenses (GAAP) - 14,921 - 14,632 - 14,710 - 14,554 - 14,395 Net interest income (GAAP) 19,280 18,429 17,929 17,033 16,374 Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 800 785 760 771 764 Non-interest income (GAAP) 5,122 5,105 5,359 4,973 4,847 (Gain) Loss on sales of securities 371 (3 - - 822 - Net interest income (FTE) plus adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) - 25,573 - 24,316 - 24,048 - 23,599 - 21,985 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 58.35 - 60.17 - 61.17 - 61.67 - 65.48 - (1) The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income, on an FTE basis, and adjusted non-interest income. Tangible Book Value per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) Total assets (GAAP) - 2,748,058 - 2,736,750 - 2,698,575 - 2,711,310 - 2,584,616 Less: Intangible assets (20,242 - (20,303 - (20,364 - (20,431 - (20,504 - Tangible assets 2,727,816 2,716,447 2,678,211 2,690,879 2,564,112 Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) 238,860 229,247 217,912 211,674 203,969 Less: Intangible assets (20,242 - (20,303 - (20,364 - (20,431 - (20,504 - Tangible common equity 218,618 208,944 197,548 191,243 183,465 Common shares outstanding, end of period 5,771,110 5,767,288 5,767,490 5,767,500 5,736,252 Tangible Common Book Value per Share - 37.88 - 36.23 - 34.25 - 33.16 - 31.98 Tangible Common Equity Ratio 8.01 - 7.69 - 7.38 - 7.11 - 7.16 - Pre-Provision Net Revenue to Average Assets Income before taxes (GAAP) - 9,211 - 8,592 - 8,258 - 7,082 - 6,661 Plus: Provision for credit losses 270 310 320 370 165 Total pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) 9,481 8,902 8,578 7,452 6,826 Total (annualized) (non-GAAP) - 37,615 - 35,316 - 34,404 - 30,220 - 27,157 Average assets - 2,757,902 - 2,708,126 - 2,681,194 - 2,609,769 - 2,565,232 Pre-Provision Net Revenue to Average Assets (non-GAAP) 1.36 - 1.30 - 1.28 - 1.16 - 1.06 -

FIDELITY D & D BANCORP, INC.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP



Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP Years ended

(dollars in thousands) Dec. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

FTE net interest income (non-GAAP) Interest income (GAAP) - 119,839 - 107,022 Adjustment to FTE 3,116 3,036 Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP) 122,955 110,058 Interest expense (GAAP) 47,168 45,157 Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP) - 75,787 64,901 Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) Non-interest expenses (GAAP) - 58,817 - 55,541 Net interest income (GAAP) 72,671 61,865 Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 3,116 3,036 Non-interest income (GAAP) 20,559 19,013 Loss on sales of securities 1,190 - Net interest income (FTE) plus non-interest income (non-GAAP) - 97,536 - 83,914 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1) 60.30 - 66.19 - (1) The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income, on an FTE basis, and adjusted non-interest (loss) income. Pre-Provision Net Revenue to Average Assets Income before taxes (GAAP) - 33,143 - 23,872 Plus: Provision for credit losses 1,270 1,465 Total pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) - 34,413 - 25,337 Average assets - 2,689,705 - 2,493,659 Pre-Provision Net Revenue to Average Assets (non-GAAP) 1.28 - 1.02 -