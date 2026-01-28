

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, technology company Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) boosts its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2025, ADP now projects earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share growth in a range of 9 to 10 percent on revenue growth of about 6 percent.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $10.92 per share on revenue growth of 5.82 percent to $21.76 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In Wednesday's pre-market trading, ADP is trading on Nasdaq at $256.83, up $2.32 or 0.91 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



