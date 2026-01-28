

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) released a profit for fourth quarter of $1.143 billion



The company's earnings came in at $1.143 billion, or $4.17 per share. This compares with $1.148 billion, or $4.15 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $14.379 billion from $13.338 billion last year.



General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.143 Bln. vs. $1.148 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.17 vs. $4.15 last year. -Revenue: $14.379 Bln vs. $13.338 Bln last year.



