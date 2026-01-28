

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nidec Corporation (NJDCY), a Japanese manufacturer of electric motors, on Wednesday said it will disclose its third-quarter financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, more than 45 days after the quarter-end, citing ongoing investigations into suspected improper accounting practices.



An independent third-party committee, established in September 2025, is examining alleged issues including the timing of asset write-downs that could materially affect its consolidated financial statements. Internal investigations into trade transactions and customs matters are also continuing. Interim findings, including causes and recurrence prevention measures, are expected by the end of February 2026, with final calculations of financial impact to follow. Nidec said it will finalize and disclose results after the investigations are completed and reviewed by its auditor.



Separately, Nidec said it submitted an Improvement Plan and Status Report to the Tokyo Stock Exchange today, following the exchange's designation of the company's shares as a Security on Special Alert on October 28, 2025, citing deficiencies in its internal management system.



The company noted that the plan is based on an internal review by its Corporate Reform Committee and does not yet include findings from the ongoing third-party committee investigation.



