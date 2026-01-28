Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
WKN: A2PGZM | ISIN: US48138M1053
Jumia Technologies AG: Jumia to Announce Fourth Quarter 2025 Results on February 10, 2026

LAGOS, NIGERIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) ("Jumia") today announced that it will release results for the fourth quarter 2025 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the quarter's results at 8:30 AM ET on the same day. Interested parties may access the call using the following dial-in details:

US Dial-in (Toll Free): 888-506-0062
International Dial-in: 973-528-0011
Entry Code: 867618

A live webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on the Jumia Investor Relations website: https://investor.jumia.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, February 24, 2026. Interested parties may access the replay by dialing 877-481-4010 for toll free access or 919-882-2331 for international access using the replay passcode: 53548.

Please visit the Investor Relations website to view the press release and accompanying slides ahead of the conference call.

About Jumia
Jumia is a leading pan-African e-commerce platform, with operations across 9 African countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of everyday life in Africa by leveraging technology to deliver innovative, convenient and affordable online services to customers, while helping businesses grow as they use Jumia's platform to better reach and serve customers.

The Jumia platform consists of a marketplace, which connects approximately 70,000 sellers with customers, a vast logistics network, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages, and a proprietary payment service, JumiaPay, which facilitates transactions among participants active on the Jumia platform in select markets. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://group.jumia.com/.

Contacts:
Investors:
Ignatius Njoku
ignatius.njoku@jumia.com

SOURCE: Jumia Technologies AG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/jumia-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2025-results-on-february-10-2026-1131082

