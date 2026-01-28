CHAR Technologies Ltd.: CHAR Tech Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Commercialization Updates

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / CHAR Technologies Ltd. ("CHAR Tech" or "the Company") (TSXV:YES)(FSE:68K) a leader in sustainable biomass energy solutions for heavy industry decarbonization is pleased to report its financial results for its fiscal year ended September 30th, 2025.

"As CHAR Tech reports our fiscal 2025 results, we are immensely proud of the progress we've made this year" said Andrew White, CEO of CHAR Technologies. "As we transitioned our Thorold project from a successful pilot into commercialization with a limited partnership structure, we see some significant changes to our corporate consolidated financials, notably a gain on contribution to joint venture of just over $4M, a reduction in liabilities of just under $11M. As we continue to develop projects, the effort that the team puts into project development prior to the formation of a limited partnership can be expected to produce a gain for the Company."

Management is proud to highlight recent milestones in the fiscal year ended September 30th, 2025, that demonstrate significant progress, including:

A key partnership with the BMI Group (" BMI "), which saw BMI invest $2M into CHAR Tech, and $C8M into the Thorold Project during the fiscal year. Additionally, subsequent to fiscal year end, a $10M commitment to the Espanola Biocarbon project, as press released January 14 th , 2026.

Commercial biocarbon production from the Thorold facility, with production set to increase as the Thorold project moves through construction and commissioning.

The successful deployment of a high temperature pyrolysis system in Baltimore, with the City of Baltimore and Synagro, for the destruction of PFAS in biosolids - the first known deployment of high temperature pyrolysis for the destruction of PFAS globally. Additionally, this HTP installation is successfully cleaning produced pyrolysis gas, creating syngas for energy uses - another global first in the pyrolysis of biosolids.

FY25 Financial Highlights (all $CAD for continuing operations, fiscal year ended September 30th, 2025, compared to fiscal year ended September 30th, 2024)

Total assets decreased by $6,465,625 (from $15,352,471 to $8,886,846)

Total liabilities decreased by $10,892,692 (from $14,880,781 to $3,988,089)

Total shareholders' equity increased by $4,427,067 (from $471,690 to $4,898,757)

Total revenue of $2,195,650 (compared to $3,161,996)

Gross profit of $850,414 (compared to $631,582)

Gain on contribution to joint venture of $4,131,709 (compared to $nil)

Net loss before income taxes of ($1,121,188) (compared to ($7,524,006))

For more information see SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

Subsequent Events

On December 22, 2025, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement, issuing 4,550,000 units at a price of $0.22 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,001,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at $0.32 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing date. The Company incurred finder's fees of approximately $60,000 in connection with the offering. The private placement received final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the proceeds are intended to be used for general working capital and the advancement of the Company's project pipeline.

On December 31, 2025, CHAR Technologies Ltd. issued a public press release providing a year-end corporate update and announcing that its common shares were listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ticker symbol "68K". The listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange provides CHAR Tech with access to European retail and institutional investors and is expected to improve trading visibility and accessibility for investors in key European markets, as the Company advances commercial discussions on the continent.

In addition, the Company confirmed that the biosolids PFAS destruction demonstration project in Baltimore completed its six-month operational program and was fully operating as of November 6, 2025. Performance data generated during the demonstration is currently being compiled and analyzed in collaboration with project partners and third-party reviewers.

On January 14, 2026, CHAR Technologies Ltd. announced that the engineering and design study for the Espanola biocarbon project continues to advance with The BMI Group at the Bioveld North site in Espanola, Ontario. As part of this announcement, BMI reaffirmed its commitment of approximately $10 million toward the development of the Espanola biocarbon project, subject to completion of the engineering and design study and final determination of project scope and capital allocation.

On January 21st, 2026 the High Court of Justice in the United Kingdom found in favour of Actinon in respect of its summary judgement application against the Company's subsidiary CHAR Biocarbon Inc. The summary judgement application was heard on February 14th, 2025 and July 21st, 2025. The High Court's decision was that the sum of US$635,810 is now payable by CHAR Biocarbon Inc. to Actinon. This amount has been held recorded as a contingent liability on the Company's consolidated financial statements. CHAR Biocarbon believes that the trial judge erred in his decision to grant summary judgement and is seeking leave to appeal the decision, and if refused it will make an application to the Court of Appeal to appeal the decision.

About CHAR Technologies Ltd.

CHAR Tech (TSXV:YES)(FSE:68K) is a Canadian clean-technology company developing first-in-kind high-temperature pyrolysis ("HTP") systems that process unmerchantable wood and organic waste to generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas or green hydrogen, and a solid biocarbon that serves as a carbon-neutral, drop-in replacement for metallurgical coal.

CHAR Tech's HTP platform is also advancing a new vertical focused on the permanent destruction of PFAS in wastewater biosolids. Operating at temperatures sufficient to break down long-chain fluorinated compounds, the system enables municipalities and industrial operators to eliminate PFAS while converting biosolids into energy and low-carbon solid products.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew White

Chief Executive Officer

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: andrew.white@chartechnologies.com

T: 866 521-3654 Galen Cranston

Director of Stakeholder Relations

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: gcranston@chartechnologies.com

T: 647-546-5633

Website: www.chartechnologies.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements") about CHAR and its business and operations. The words "may", "would", "will", "intend", "anticipate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to CHAR, are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the timing for full facility construction, securing project financing, expectations regarding the offtake agreements, future plans, operations and activities, expectations regarding the scale up of production, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements reflect CHAR's current views and ?intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to CHAR, and are subject to ?certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others, those risk factors discussed or referred to in CHAR's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada, including the Management Discussion & Analysis dated January 28th, 2025 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, and available under CHAR's profile on www.sedar.com . Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its ?entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, CHAR does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or ?completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release ?is made as of the date of this press release and CHAR undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise ?any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: CHAR Technologies Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/char-tech-reports-fiscal-year-2025-financial-results-and-commercialization-update-1131113