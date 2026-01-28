Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: KLDCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or the "Company") and Auranova Resources Inc. ("Auranova") are pleased to announce complete assay results from the 2025 fall diamond drill program at the South Uchi Project (the "Project"), located in the Red Lake District of Ontario. The program comprised 13 drill holes totalling 7,075 metres and successfully expanded the Papaonga gold target while identifying a new, previously untested mineralised structural corridor concealed beneath glacial cover

Drill Highlights:

New gold-bearing structural corridor identified north of the Papaonga target

Papaonga mineralised footprint expanded to the north and east

Broad zones of gold anomalism confirm district-scale potential

Highest grade intercept of 5.42 g/t over 1.80m including 12.70 g/t Au over 0.40m

Follow-up drill program planned for Q1 2026

Figure 1. Plan map of Papaonga with drill hole locations including highlights from this press release





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6489/281877_b0cefe6b843a693a_001full.jpg

Zach Flood, President and CEO of Kenorland Minerals, commented, "The drill results continue to validate the systematic approach we've taken at South Uchi. The identification of a previously untested, gold-bearing structural corridor beneath cover is particularly encouraging and reinforces that Papaonga sits within a much larger mineralised system. With up to eight kilometres of strike now emerging as a priority target, we believe South Uchi offers meaningful discovery upside as we advance into the next phase of drilling."

Discussion of Results

The 2025 fall drill program represents the second phase of drilling at Papaonga and builds on four years of systematic exploration, including the maiden drill program reported in July 2025. Drilling was designed to (i) follow up high-grade mineralisation intersected in hole 25PADD023 and (ii) test a newly interpreted structural corridor identified from geophysics outside the previously drilled area.

Step-out drilling along the southern structural trend targeted extensions east, west, and down-dip from 25PADD023. Multiple holes intersected quartz-sulphide veining with carbonate-chlorite-silica alteration hosted within mafic volcanic rocks, locally containing visible gold. Notably, hole 25PADD030 returned 1.80 m at 5.42 g/t Au, including 0.40 m at 12.70 g/t Au, confirming continuity of high-grade mineralisation along the structure.

A three-hole fence targeted a previously untested structural corridor north of Papaonga, concealed beneath glacial till and glaciolacustrine cover. Holes 25PADD031 and 25PADD034 intersected a ~200 m-wide mineralised corridor characterized by sericite-albite-silica alteration, 1-5% disseminated sulphides, and multiple ~10 m-scale intervals of anomalous gold values. These results confirm the presence of a broad, belt-parallel gold-bearing structure that remains open along strike.

Drilling also demonstrates that gold anomalism persists east of the current Papaonga footprint, reinforcing the interpretation that mineralisation is distributed across a much broader structural system than previously tested.

Figure 2. Cross section through newly identified northern mineralised corridor and southern trend





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6489/281877_kenorland%20figure%202.jpg

Follow-up Drill Program

A proposed drill program of up to 3,000 metres is currently being designed and is scheduled to commence in Q1 2026, subject to permitting. Drilling will focus on step-out fences along the newly identified northern structural corridor, targeting up to 8 km of prospective strike length, with the objective of delineating higher-grade shoots within the broader mineralised system.

Table 1: Table of assay results from the 2025 winter drill program

HOLE ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) 25PADD030

155.15 156.95 1.80 5.42 Incl. 155.55 155.95 0.40 12.70 25PADD031

234.00 247.50 13.50 0.47 And 282.00 297.00 15.00 0.18 And 363.00 373.50 10.50 0.22 And 412.50 420.00 7.50 0.25 25PADD032

229.50 233.20 3.70 0.97 Incl. 230.50 230.85 0.35 6.17 25PADD034

67.80 84.40 16.60 0.15 25PADD038

298.55 299.30 0.75 1.23 25PADD039

19.50 20.00 0.50 2.81 25PADD040

507.00 509.50 2.50 0.20 And 528.75 529.20 0.45 2.71

Table 2. Drill hole location and collar table of reported drill from the 2025 winter drill program

HOLE ID Easting (NAD83) Northing (NAD83) Elevation (m) Depth (m) Dip Azimuth 25PADD028 554979 5640791 401 309 -45 165 25PADD029 556222 5642216 414 507 -45 185 25PADD030 555275 5640836 402 309 -45 165 25PADD031 556180 5641858 412 627 -50 185 25PADD032 555275 5640837 402 441 -73 165 25PADD033 555095 5640903 405 486 -59 165 25PADD034 556131 5641456 410 606 -45 188 25PADD035 555078 5641184 410 567 -50 170 25PADD036 555802 5641071 410 600 -48 175 25PADD037 554668 5640790 408 507 -50 165 25PADD038 556314 5640930 411 834 -48 172 25PADD039 556836 5640868 425 640 -48 175 25PADD040 557168 5640927 410 642 -50 175

About South Uchi Project

The South Uchi Project was first identified and staked by Kenorland based on the under-explored region's prospectivity to host significant gold mineralised systems. The Project covers a portion of Confederation Assemblage volcanic rocks, as well as the boundary between the Uchi geological subprovince to the north and the English River geological subprovince to the south. Multiple major east-west striking deformation zones associated with the subprovince boundary transect the Project, resulting in zones of strong shearing and folding of the supracrustal stratigraphy, which are favourable settings for orogenic gold mineralisation. Prior to Kenorland staking the Project, records indicated little to no systematic exploration had been completed, and the land package remained under-explored. The majority of gold deposits in the Red Lake District (Red Lake, Madsen, Hasaga, and others) are located on the northern margin of the Confederation Assemblage. However, recent discoveries such as the LP Fault Zone on the Dixie Project by Great Bear Resources Ltd. (acquired by Kinross Gold and renamed Great Bear Project) highlight the prospectivity of the entire Confederation Assemblage along the southern margin of the Uchi subprovince.

Kenorland announced on December 2, 2024, that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Auranova, granting Auranova the right to earn up to a 70% interest in the Project. Pursuant to the agreement, Auranova may earn an initial 51% interest in the Project by making cash payments totalling $500,000 to Kenorland, completing a diamond drilling program with at least $8,000,000 in qualifying expenditures or completing 15,000 metres of drilling within two years of receiving a drill permit, issuing Kenorland 19.9% of Auranova's common shares, and maintaining Kenorland's 19.9% share position until Auranova raises a minimum of $10,000,000 through share issuances, after which Kenorland's stake will remain at 10% on a pro-rata basis through to the completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA").

Kenorland has received the $500,000 in cash payments and currently holds 9,242,267 common shares of Auranova and confirms that Auranova has now earned a 51% ownership interest in the Project (see press release dated July 2, 2025). Further, Auranova may earn an additional 19% interest, for a total of 70%, by incurring an additional $10,000,000 in qualifying expenditures on or before the third anniversary of Auranova's election to proceed with the second option. Kenorland will also retain a 30% carried interest in the Project through to the completion of the PEA, at which point a joint venture will be formed.

Kenorland also holds a 2% net smelter return royalty on the Project (see press release dated September 16, 2024).

Figure 3. Regional volcanic assemblages with significant gold deposits and South Uchi Project location





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6489/281877_b0cefe6b843a693a_003full.jpg

1 Kinross reports 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year results: (Date February 14, 2024) - Updated resource to the technical report titled Great Bear Project Ontario, Canada prepared by Nicos Pfeiffer, P.Geo., John Sims, CPG, Yves Breau, P.Eng., Rick Greenwood, P.Geo., Agung Prawasono, P.Eng., issued February 13, 2023

Qualified Persons

Janek Wozniewski, B.Sc., P.Geo. (EGBC #172781, APEGS #77522, EGMB #48045, PGO #3824, APEGNB L7273), Vice President of Operations at Kenorland, a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

William Yeomans, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has also reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. Mr. Yeomans is a gold exploration professional with over 40 years of experience in all stages of gold exploration throughout the Americas, including the Superior Province throughout Quebec and Ontario. He gained extensive exploration management experience across the entire Guiana Shield with BHP and has generated projects which resulted with significant NI 43-101 gold resources. He has worked as a consultant to IAMGOLD and Dundee Precious Metals Inc., identifying acquisition opportunities across Canada, the USA and South America. He is currently the President of Yeomans Geological Inc. as well as 1127637 B.C. Ltd. and has many years of experience as a board member for several junior mining companies.

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of Kenorland employees. Drill core was transported from the drill platform to the logging facility where it was logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples were then bagged, and blanks and certified reference materials were inserted at regular intervals. Groups of samples were placed in large bags, sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody, and transported from Red Lake to Bureau Veritas Commodities ("BV") laboratory in Timmins, Ontario.

Sample preparation and analytical work for this drill program were carried out by BV. Samples were prepared for analysis according to BV method PRP70-250: individual samples were crushed to 2mm (10 mesh) and a 250g split was pulverized to 75µm (200 mesh) for analysis and then assayed for gold. Gold in samples were analyzed using BV method FA430 where a 30g split is analyzed with fire assay by Pb collection and AAS finish. Over-limits gold samples were re-analyzed using BV method FA530 where a 30g split is analyzed with fire assay by Pb collection and gravimetric finish. Multi-element geochemical analysis (45 elements) was performed on all samples using BV method MA200 where a 0.25g split is by multi-acid digest with ICP-MS/ES finish. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab, all company inserted standards and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits.

Update on Marketing Agreement

Further to the Company's press release dated November 3, 2025, the Company confirms that Atrium Research Corporation was paid an upfront fee of $6,000 in connection with the engagement.

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) is a well-financed mineral exploration company focused on project generation and early-stage exploration in North America. Kenorland's exploration strategy is to advance greenfields projects through systematic, property-wide, phased exploration surveys financed primarily through exploration partnerships including option to joint venture agreements. Kenorland holds a 4% net smelter return royalty on the Frotet Project in Quebec, which is owned by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. The Frotet Project hosts the Regnault gold system, a greenfields discovery made by Kenorland and Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. in 2020, which contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 14.5 Mt at 5.47 g/t Au for 2.55 Moz of gold. Kenorland is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

About Auranova Resources

The Company is an unlisted reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Its directors and major shareholders are Thomas Obradovich, Chris Taylor, Timothy Young, William Rand and Blair Zaritsky. The Company is focused on the discovery of new gold systems in the Birch Uchi Belt in partnership with Kenorland Minerals Ltd. as well as expanding its presence in the greenstone belts of Ontario.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.kenorlandminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kenorland Minerals,

Zach Flood

President, CEO & Director

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which the Company does not have an interest. The Qualified Person has not verified the information, and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralisation on the Project.

