Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) (OTCQX: KLDCF) (FSE: 3WQ0) ("Kenorland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 16, 2025, it has filed an NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Frotet Project (the "Project") on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). The report, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Frotet Project-Regnault Deposit, Chibougamau, Quebéc, Canada", presents an initial Mineral Resource Estimate at the Regnault gold deposit. The mineral resources estimate contains 14.5 Mt @ 5.47 g/t Au for 2.55 million ounces of gold in the inferred category. Kenorland Minerals hold a 4% net smelter return royalty on the Project, which is 100% owned and operated by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd ("Sumitomo").

The Technical Report has an effective date of November 30, 2025, and a report date of January 29, 2026. Marie-Christine Gosselin, P.Geo., géo., a Qualified Person with SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. and a registered member of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (OGQ #02060), acted as a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. The report is available under Kenorland's profile on SEDAR+.

About Frotet Project

The Project covers 38,930 hectares of the Frotet-Evans greenstone belt within the Opatica geological sub-province of Quebec. The property is adjacent to the past-producing Troilus Mining Corporation's Au-Cu mine (9.32Moz Au Indicated Mineral Resource) and covers several major deformation zones associated with known orogenic gold prospects, as well as stratigraphy hosting VMS deposits elsewhere in the belt. Kenorland initially staked the Project in 2017 and then entered into a joint venture and earn-in agreement with Sumitomo in 2018.

The Project includes the Regnault gold deposit, a greenfields discovery made by Kenorland and Sumitomo in 2020 following two years of systematic exploration. Since the initial discovery, Regnault has seen extensive exploration, totaling 131,713 metres of drilling (296 drill holes) to date and hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 14.5 Mt at 5.47 g/t Au for 2.55 Moz of gold.

On February 19, 2024, Kenorland closed a transaction to exchange its 20% participating interest in the Frotet Joint Venture with Sumitomo to a 4% NSR Royalty.

The Project is located 100 kilometres to the north of Chibougamau, Quebec. Favorable infrastructure exists in the project area with an extensive forestry road network as well as the Route-du-Nord crossing the southwestern portion of the property. A power transmission line also crosses through the property which supplied power to the past producing Troilus mine.

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) is a well-financed mineral exploration company focused on project generation and early-stage exploration in North America. Kenorland's exploration strategy is to advance greenfields projects through systematic, property-wide, phased exploration surveys financed primarily through exploration partnerships including option to joint venture agreements. Kenorland holds a 4% net smelter return royalty on the Frotet Project in Quebec, which is owned by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. The Frotet Project hosts the Regnault gold system, a greenfields discovery made by Kenorland and Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. in 2020, which contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 14.5 Mt at 5.47 g/t Au for 2.55 Moz of gold. Kenorland is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.kenorlandminerals.com

