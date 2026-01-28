Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. (CSE: AUEX) (FSE: ZF2) (OTC Pink: AUHIF) ("Advanced Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it initiated acquiring all necessary permits to commence a 3,000-metre diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Doyle Property. Located in the Batchawana Greenstone Belt (BGB) north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, the Doyle Property has emerged as a high-priority asset following the discovery of visible gold and high-grade surface samples during the 2024-2025 field seasons.

2026 Exploration Strategy

The upcoming drill program will be designed to test the depth and strike continuity of the high-grade mineralization identified during the Company's recent prospecting campaigns. Drilling will specifically focus on the newly identified NE-trending extensional structures, which the Company believes may host significant gold mineralization previously overlooked by historical exploration focused on NNW-trending structures.

Highlights of 2024-2025 Exploration Success

The 2026 drill targets are supported by exceptional surface results announced over the past 18 months:

Visible Gold Discovery: In late 2024, the Company reported the first-ever discovery of visible gold on surface at the Doyle Property.

In late 2024, the Company reported the first-ever discovery of at the Doyle Property. High-Grade Assay Results: * 13.2 g/t Au and 9.82 g/t Au from surface grab samples in the newly discovered zone. 1.23 g/t Au over 40.6 metres and 2.4 g/t Au over 16.2 metres from channel sampling, confirming broad zones of mineralization at surface.

* and from surface grab samples in the newly discovered zone. Historical Correlation: These surface results appear to be the expression of a significant historical intercept in hole T94-22, which returned 49.8 g/t Au at a depth of 80 metres.

"We are looking forward to receiving a new permit to further develop the Doyle gold property for AUEX," said Arndt Roehlig, President and CEO of Advanced Gold. "The discovery of visible gold at surface in 2024 fundamentally changed our understanding of the Doyle Property. By applying modern LiDAR and geophysical interpretation, we've identified a structural corridor that has never been drill-tested. This program represents our most aggressive effort to date to unlock the 'Hemlo-style' potential of the Batchawana Greenstone Belt."

The Company is currently finalizing contracts with drilling service providers to develop a spring 2026 drill program.

Qualified person

James Atkinson, MSc, PGeo, a non-independent qualified person (QP) as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The qualified person has not completed sufficient work to verify all historic information on the property, particularly with regard to historical sampling, drill results and technical work provided by others. The qualified person assumes that sampling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the property but may not be representative of expected results.

ABOUT ADVANCED GOLD

Advanced Gold Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of Canadian gold and copper properties. The company's expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which it believes it can enhance their economic value at today's prices. The company's purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to its partners and shareholders. Visit www.advancedgoldexploration.com for more information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Arndt Roehlig, President & CEO, Director

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281866

Source: Advanced Gold Exploration Inc.