

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corning Inc. (GLW) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $540 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $310 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Corning Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $624 million or $0.72 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.4% to $4.215 billion from $3.501 billion last year.



Corning Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $540 Mln. vs. $310 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $4.215 Bln vs. $3.501 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company expects adjusted income of $0.66 to $0.70 per share, in line with analysts' view of $0.68 per share. Core sales are anticipated to be $4.2 billion to $4.3 billion, compared with Street view of $4.26 billion.



GLW was down by 4.44% at $104.89 in the pre-market trade on the NYSE.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News