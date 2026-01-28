

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) announced a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $293.3 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $780.8 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Starbucks Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.56 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $9.915 billion from $9.397 billion last year.



Starbucks Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $293.3 Mln. vs. $780.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue: $9.915 Bln vs. $9.397 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.15 To $ 2.40



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News