

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Amphenol Corp. (APH) provided its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, assuming the continuation of current market conditions as well as constant exchange rates.



For the first quarter, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.91 to $0.93 per share on sales between $6.9 billion and $7.0 billion.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.90 per share on sales of $6.79 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



