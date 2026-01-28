Advantest Corporation Selects Anaqua to Advance its Global IP Management

TOKYO, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services, today announced that Advantest Corporation, a world-class provider of semiconductor test technology, has chosen Anaqua's AI-powered AQX IP management platform for global IP management and drive its robust innovation strategy.

In a semiconductor market that is evolving at an unprecedented pace, particularly with the rise of artificial intelligence, electrification and next-generation devices, Advantest faces an unavoidable need to advance innovation and strengthen its IP management. Advantest chose Anaqua's AQX platform for its ability to respond to rapid market changes with both flexibility and boldness, helping the company maintain a competitive advantage in an increasingly dynamic environment. By leveraging AQX, Advantest aims to standardize business processes and reduce operational complexity, streamline IP workflows across its global offices, while enhancing its IP operations using data-driven insights.

Additionally, as Advantest seeks to strategically utilize its global IP portfolio to better support its overall business going forward, Anaqua's AQX platform will enable them to collaborate with IP law firms globally as well as gain access to information from patent office databases worldwide, delivering greater efficiency, accuracy, and strategic insight.

Anaqua's AQX platform offers:

Integrated IP data management with patent office connectivity for accuracy and compliance

with patent office connectivity for accuracy and compliance AI-driven workflows to automate tasks and reduce dependency on individual expertise

to automate tasks and reduce dependency on individual expertise Advanced dashboards and analytics for strategic decision-making

for strategic decision-making Scalable global implementation to support Advantest's expanding operations

"We are honored that Advantest has selected Anaqua's AQX IP management platform," said Justin Crotty, CEO of Anaqua. "This milestone reflects Anaqua's deepening partnerships with the world's most innovative companies and underscores our unwavering commitment to deliver flexible, secure and AI-powered IP solutions that help innovators stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market."

"Advantest Corporation has a remarkable 70-year legacy of driving innovation and shaping the semiconductor testing industry," said Kazuyasu Adachi, President and General Manager, Japan & APAC, Anaqua. "In this era of rapid technological advancement, demand for high-performance, AI-driven semiconductors accelerates. Advantest continues to lead with cutting-edge testing systems, and we are proud to partner with them, delivering AI-powered IP management solutions that protect their valuable intellectual property assets, while supporting their continuous innovation growth."

Anaqua's AQX platform is trusted by the world's leading innovators and brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide. Its end-to-end integration of data, analytics, and execution enables IP professionals to move seamlessly from insight to action, enhancing efficiency, reducing risk, and maximizing the strategic value of IP assets.

About Advantest Corporation

https://www.advantest.com/en/.



About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software platforms, AQX, PATTSY WAVE, and RightHub offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment's needs. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua's solutions. Over two million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company's global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on Anaqua's LinkedIn.

