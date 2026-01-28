

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Advantest Corporation (ATEYY) reported earnings for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY248.526 billion, or JPY339.45 per share. This compares with JPY121.210 billion, or JPY163.72 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 46.3% to JPY800.537 billion from JPY547.358 billion last year.



Advantest Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY248.526 Bln. vs. JPY121.210 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY339.45 vs. JPY163.72 last year. -Revenue: JPY800.537 Bln vs. JPY547.358 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, citing favorable market conditions, the company has revised up its outlook.



Advantest now anticipates a net income of JPY 328.5 billion, up 103.8% from last year. Earnings per basic share are now projected to be at JPY 452.34.



The company now expects sales of JPY 1.070 trillion, up 37.2% from the previous year.



Earlier, Advantest had expected to report an annual net income of JPY 275 billion, with sales of JPY 950 billion.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News