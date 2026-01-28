Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a publicly traded biotechnology and precision intracellular drug-delivery company, today announced the strengthening of its long-standing collaboration with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories ("CNL") as part of its strategic effort to accelerate and expand its proprietary radiopharmaceutical program.

Defence has been collaborating with CNL on the development of an Accum-enhanced radio-immunoconjugate program. This program is now approaching a key inflection point, with critical results being generated by both lab teams on this program that are intended to support candidate selection and enable preparation for first-in-human clinical studies.

Based on the exciting traction on the lead program, Defence and CNL are expanding their collaboration to initiate multiple other radioisotopes programs with Defence's proprietary Accum, positioning the Company to rapidly expand its radiopharmaceutical portfolio as new data and strategic priorities emerge.

Radiopharmaceutical therapies require precise intracellular and nuclear localization to maximize efficacy, as radioactive payloads must reach the vicinity of the cell nucleus to induce lethal DNA damage. Defence's proprietary Accum platform enables active intracellular and nuclear transport, unlocking the full therapeutic potential of targeted radiotherapies while increasing potency and reducing toxicity.

"This collaboration with CNL has become a cornerstone of our radiopharmaceutical strategy," said Sébastien Plouffe, CEO of Defence Therapeutics. "Radiopharmaceuticals now represent one of our top development priorities alongside our ADC program. By deepening our work with CNL and leveraging their world-class nuclear science expertise, we are building a strong, proprietary pipeline in this space and accelerating our path toward the clinic."

"We have worked in close collaboration with Defence on their flagship program, delivering the technical results they require, and we are proud to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of their radiopharmaceutical pipeline," said Dr. Monica Regalbuto, Vice-President, Science & Technology at CNL. "We look forward to contributing our nuclear science expertise to help advance these programs toward the clinic."

This collaboration further strengthens Defence's position in precision intracellular drug delivery and radiopharmaceutical development, supporting its strategy to transform advanced biologics into safer, more effective first-line cancer therapies. To learn more or explore partnering opportunities, please visit www.defencetherapeutics.com or contact info@defencetherapeutics.com.

About Defence Therapeutics:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly traded biotechnology company committed to making cancer treatment more effective and safer. Using its Accum precision drug delivery platform, Defence is working to enhance the potency of ADCs and other complex biologics at lower doses, with the goal of reducing side effects and improving access to advanced therapies. By pursing cutting edge science, and collaborating with pharma and biotech partners, Defence strives to bring transformative therapies to patients who need them most. To learn more about Defence Therapeutics and explore partnering opportunities, please visit www.defencetherapeutics.com or contact info@defencetherapeutics.com.

About Canadian Nuclear Laboratories:

As Canada's premier nuclear science and technology laboratory and working under the direction of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), CNL is a world leader in the development of innovative nuclear science and technology products and services. Guided by an ambitious corporate strategy known as Vision 2030, CNL fulfills three strategic priorities of national importance - restoring and protecting the environment, advancing clean energy technologies, and contributing to the health of Canadians. By leveraging the assets owned by AECL, CNL also serves as the nexus between government, the nuclear industry, the broader private sector and the academic community. CNL works in collaboration with these sectors to advance innovative Canadian products and services towards real-world use, including carbon-free energy, cancer treatments and other therapies, non-proliferation technologies and waste management solutions.

