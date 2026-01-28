First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors Approves Share Repurchase Program

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCID:CMRB) (the "Company") today announced that the Board of Directors has approved a tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to repurchase up to 3,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock ("Shares") at a purchase price of $7.00 per Share. The Offer is intended to provide a supplemental source of liquidity for the Company's shareholders, many of whom have held shares for an extended period of time.

The Tender Offer will begin on January 28, 2026, and will expire on February 27, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. EST unless extended by the Company. The terms of the Tender Offer, including conditions to the Company's obligation to accept validly tendered shares and the limited rights of shareholders to withdraw tendered Shares, are described in more detail in the Company's Offer to Purchase dated January 28, 2026 (the "Offer to Purchase"), which is being mailed to all eligible shareholders and is available at firstcommercebk.com/who-we-are/investor-relations. The Offer to Purchase should be read in conjunction with this press release. Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC is serving as Deal Manager for the Tender Offer. Computershare, Inc. is serving as the Depositary for the Tender Offer. Shareholders possessing actual physical stock certificates will be mailed copies of the Offer to Purchase and instructions Computershare beginning on January 28, 2026. Shareholders whose shares are held in street name by their broker will be contacted by their broker regarding the Tender Offer process.

Questions regarding the Tender Offer may be directed to Georgeson LLC, which is acting as Information Agent, at (866) 510-4401.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an acceptance of securities. No offer, solicitation, purchase, or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The Tender Offer is being made solely pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and accompanying materials. Shareholders should read such Offer to Purchase and related materials carefully and in their entirety because they contain important information, including the various terms and conditions of the tender offer.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "would," "should," "could," "may," "predict," "seek," "potential," "will," "estimate," "target," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "intend" or similar expressions that relate to the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve certain important risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the "Risk Factors" referenced in the Offer to Purchase and the following additional factors: ability to execute our business strategy; business and economic conditions; economic, market, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the Company's business; effects of any changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws; effects of inflation as well as interest rate, securities market and monetary supply fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; the Company's ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth and the composition of such growth; changes in sources and uses of funds; increased competition in the financial services industry; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices; the share price of the Company's stock; ability to maintain or increase market share and control expenses; costs and effects of changes in laws and regulations and of other legal and regulatory developments; technological changes; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services; ability to implement or improve operational management and other internal risk controls and processes and reporting system and procedures; changes in estimates of future loan reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; widespread natural and other disasters, dislocations, political instability, acts of war or terrorist activities, cyberattacks or international hostilities; impact of reputational risk; and success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items. The Company can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Press Contact: Donald Mindiak

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Lakewood, NJ 08701

(732) 364-0032

dmindiak@firstcommercebk.com

http://firstcommercebk.com

SOURCE: First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

