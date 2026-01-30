First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-to-Date 2025 Results

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTCID:CMRB), the holding company for First Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $3.2 million and $8.3 million for the three months and the year ending December 31, 2025, respectively, as compared to $1.1 million and $4.5 million for the three months and the year ending December 31, 2024, respectively. Basic earnings per common share for the three months and the year ending December 31, 2025, were $0.16 and $0.41, respectively, compared to $0.06 and $0.21 for the three months and the year ending December 31, 2024, respectively.

President & CEO Donald Mindiak commented, "Successful execution of Bank's balance sheet growth initiative engaged during and through 2025 resulted in a year-over-year positive impact on a number of profitability metrics. This initiative coupled with the Federal Reserve's action of reducing short-term interest rates several times throughout the second half of 2025 allowed for more competitive interest-bearing liability costs, further enhancing operational results. Reductions in non-accrual loan balances in addition to systematic increases in the allowance provision, continues to provide a conservative buffer for a potential downturn in asset quality."

He continued, "The successful conclusion of the recent Subordinated Note Offering speaks to the confidence investors have in our ability to perform and the utilization of a portion of that capital raise in the just announced Tender Offer reflects the efforts that the Board and Management continue to exercise in an effort to enhance shareholder value. Building on our prior results and engaging in the aforementioned initiatives, management will continue in its efforts to explore and execute business strategies that focus on continued enhanced franchise and shareholder value."

Financial Highlights

? Total interest and dividend income increased by $5.6 million or 28.7% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and increased $13.0 million or 16.5% for the year ended 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024 as a result of the growth in average interest-earning assets year over year.

? Total interest expense increased by $961,000 or 8.2% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and increased $4.1 million or 9.0% for the year ended 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024 as a result of the growth in borrowings (primarily Federal Home Loan Bank advances), utilized to fund growth in interest earning assets.

? Total loans increased by $179.7 million or 14.5% to $1.42 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $1.24 billion at December 31, 2024.

? Total deposits increased by $120.8 million or 10.3% to $1.30 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $1.17 billion at December 31, 2024.

? Quarter-to-date (annualized) return on average total assets increased by seventeen basis points to 0.73% at December 31, 2025, compared to 0.31% at December 31, 2024.

? Quarter-to-date (annualized) return on average shareholders' equity increased by 459 basis points to 7.24% at December 31, 2025, compared to 2.65% at December 31, 2024.

? Book value per common share increased by $0.40 to $8.79 at December 31, 2025, compared to $8.39 at December 31, 2024.

? Net interest margin increased forty-two basis points on a linked quarter basis to 3.03% as of December 31, 2025, from 2.61% as of September 30, 2025, and increased eighty-three basis points from 2.20% at December 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $243.2 million or 15.7% to $1.79 billion at December 31, 2025, from $1.55 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets was primarily related to increases in total cash and cash equivalents, total investment securities and total loans receivable during the year ending December 31, 2025.

Total cash and cash equivalents increased by $3.9 million or 3.0% to $136.4 million at December 31, 2025, from $132.5 million at December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to increases in total deposits and wholesale borrowings.

Total investment securities increased by $52.1 million or 46.5% to $164.3 million at December 31, 2025, from $112.2 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in investment securities resulted primarily from $91.4 million in purchases of investment securities, partially offset by $17.8 million in redemptions and maturities and $21.6 million of amortization of mortgage-backed securities.

Total loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses increased by $178.4 million or 14.6% to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2025, from $1.22 billion at December 31, 2024. Commercial mortgage loans and multifamily mortgages loans increased $182.6 million and $43.1 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases in construction loans, residential loans and home equity loans of $34.4 million, $9.2 million and $2.8 million, respectively. The allowance for credit losses increased by $1.3 million or 8.6% to $16.0 million or 1.13% of total loans at December 31, 2025, as compared to $14.8 million or 1.19% of total loans at December 31, 2024.

Total deposits increased $120.8 million or 10.3% to $1.30 billion at December 31, 2025, from $1.17 billion at December 31, 2024. Time deposits increased $65.0 million, savings deposits increased $36.7 million, non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $22.5 million, and money market accounts increased $1.3 million, partially offset by a decrease of $16.9 million in brokered deposits and $648,000 in NOW account deposits.

As an augmentation to deposit growth, borrowings which are primarily Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased $77.5 million or 44.3% to $252.5 million at December 31, 2025, from $175.0 million at December 31, 2024, which assisted in the facilitation of the loan growth discussed previously.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company completed a subordinated note offering totaling $38.9 million, net of issuance cost. The net proceeds from the issuance of subordinated note will be used for general corporate purposes.

Stockholders' equity increased by $3.1 million or 1.8% to $175.4 million at December 31, 2025, from $172.3 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in stockholders' equity was primarily due to increases of $8.3 million in retained earnings and $1.6 million in additional paid-in-capital, offset by a decrease of $6.6 million in repurchases of common stock. During the year ending December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 1,051,000 shares for approximately $6.6 million, or a weighted average price of approximately $6.23 per share.

Three Months of Operations

Net interest income increased by $4.7 million or 58.9% to $12.7 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $8.0 million for the three months ending December 31, 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest and dividend income of $5.6 million as a result of an increase in the balance of average interest earning assets, as well as an increase in the yield on average earning assets and a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $961,000 as a result of an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest and dividend income increased by $5.6 million or 28.7% to $25.3 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $19.7 million for the three months ending December 31, 2024. Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $4.6 million or 26.6% to $22.1 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $17.5 million for the three months ending December 31, 2024. The increase in interest income on loans, including fees, resulted primarily from an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $152.9 million or 12.3% to $1.40 billion for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $1.25 billion for the three months ending December 31, 2024. Average yield on loans receivable was 6.27% for the three months ending December 31, 2025, increasing seventy basis points over the comparative time period in 2024. Interest income on investment securities increased by $1.4 million or 155.4% to $2.3 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $905,000 for the same period in the prior year, as a result of purchasing and replacing paydowns of investment securities with higher yielding investment securities. The average balance of the investment security portfolio increased by $83.2 million or 95.6% to $170.2 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $87.0 million for the same period in the prior year. The average yield on investment securities increased by 127 basis points to 5.43% for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to 4.16% for the same period in the prior year. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits with other banks decreased by $415,000 or 38.1% to $674,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $1.1 million for the same period in the prior year. This decrease resulted primarily from a decline in average yield of seventy-eight basis points to 3.66% for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to 4.44% for the same period in the prior year. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits with banks decreased by $24.6 million or 25.2% to $73.0 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $97.6 million for the same period in the prior year.

Total interest expense increased by $961,000 or 8.2% to $12.7 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $11.7 million for the three months ending December 31, 2024. The increase in interest expense occurred primarily as a result of an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $201.8 million or 17.7%, to $1.34 billion for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $1.14 billion for the three months ending December 31, 2024. Despite the increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by thirty-four basis points to 3.74% for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to 4.08% for the three months ending December 31, 2024. The increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities included a $131.3 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit liabilities and a $69.6 million increase in average wholesale borrowings for the three months ending December 31, 2025. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily used to facilitate asset growth and maintain an increased level of liquidity consistent with regulatory guidance.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a $348,000 provision for credit losses as compared to a $55,000 reversal of provision for credit losses for the same period in the prior year. The increase in provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to the increase in gross loans and management's evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors which impact the CECL model calculations. The Company recorded a $292,000 provision for credit losses on loans, a $166,000 provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments and a $110,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on corporate securities held-to-maturity. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans and investment securities at December 31, 2025, and 2024 were appropriate.

Net interest margin increased by eighty-three basis points to 3.03% for the three months ending December 31, 2025, compared to 2.20% for the three months ending December 31, 2024. The increase in the net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets of $214.6 million or 14.9% to $1.66 billion for the three months ending December 31, 2025, compared to $1.44 billion for the three months ending December 31, 2024, and an increase in average yield of interest-earning assets to 6.07% for the three months ending December 31, 2025 from 5.43% for the three months ending December 31, 2024, coupled with a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 3.74% for the three months ending December 31, 2025 from 4.08% for the three months ending December 31, 2024, partially offset by an increase in the total interest-bearing liabilities of $201.8 million or 17.7% to $1.34 billion for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $1.14 billion for the three months ending December 31, 2024.

Non-interest income increased by $320,000 or 77.7% to $732,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $412,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2024. The increase in total non-interest income was primarily due to increases in service charges and fees of $85,000 and other income of $226,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2025 . Other income for the three months ending December 31, 2024 was impacted by a $237,000 loss on sale of investment securities recorded in that period.

Non-interest expense increased by $1.7 million or 24.4% to $8.9 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, compared to $7.1 million for the three months ending December 31, 2024. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $737,000 or 16.9% to $5.1 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $4.4 million for the three months ending December 31, 2024. The increase in salaries and employee benefits resulted primarily due to a slight increase in headcount necessary to assist in the growth of the Bank, employee incentives and annual merit increases partially offset by a decrease in health insurance costs year over year. Occupancy and equipment expense increased by $270,000 or 27.2% to $1.3 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $994,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2024, primarily due to the Company leasing additional office space to relocate its corporate offices and the increase in facilities maintenance contracts. Advertising and marketing expense increased $255,000 or 359.2% to $184,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to a benefit of $71,000 for the same period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in advertising campaigns promoting the products and services. Professional fees increased $307,000 or 106.2% to $596,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $289,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in legal fees, director fees and other professional services, partially offset by a decrease in audit and compliance fees. Data processing costs decreased by $133,000 or 25.6% to $386,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2025 from $519,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2024, as a result of Company incurring additional cost related to new products and services in the fourth quarter of 2024 that did not occur in the fourth quarter of 2025. FDIC insurance assessment increased $128,000 or 69.6% to $312,000, for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $184,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2024, as a result of an increase in the assessment rate as well as the growth in total assets. Other operating expenses increased by $170,000 or 20.1% to $1.0 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $844,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in various components of other operating expenses. Other operating expenses are primarily comprised of loan related expenses, dues and subscriptions, digital banking expenses, sponsorships, training and education, postage, meals and entertainment, software maintenance and depreciation, and miscellaneous expenses. Management's focus continues to remain on prudently managing its operating expenses, while executing on the organic growth initiative.

The income tax provision increased by $843,000 or 504.8% to $1.0 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $167,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2024. The increase in the income tax provision resulted primarily from an increase in the pre-tax income year over year of $2.9 million or 218.2% to $4.2 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $1.3 million for the three months ending December 31, 2024. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was 24.1% compared to 12.7% for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was impacted by a reduction in New York state tax apportionment.

Full Year of Operations

Net interest income increased by $8.8 million or 26.9% to $41.8 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $32.9 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. The increase in net interest income was the result of an increase in total interest and dividend income of $13.0 million resulting from increases in the average balance and average yield on interest-earning assets, as well as a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $4.1 million as a result of an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest and dividend income increased by $13.0 million or 16.5% to $91.6 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $78.7 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $7.2 million or 10.1% to $78.6 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $71.4 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. The increase in interest income on loans, including fees, resulted primarily from an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $78.8 million or 6.3% to $1.33 billion for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $1.25 billion for the year ending December 31, 2024. Average yield on loans receivable was 5.91% for the year ending December 31, 2025, an increase of twenty-one basis points year over year. Interest income on investment securities increased by $5.9 million or 195.6% to $8.9 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $3.0 million for the same period in the prior year, as a result of purchasing and replacing paydowns of investment securities with higher yielding investment securities. The average balance of the investment securities portfolio increased by $90.9 million or 115.2% to $169.8 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $78.9 million for the same period in the prior year. The average yield on investment securities increased by 142 basis points to 5.23% for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to 3.81% for the same period in the prior year. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits with other banks decreased by $215,000 or 6.1% to $3.3 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $3.5 million for the same period in the prior year. This decrease resulted from a decrease in average yield on interest-bearing deposits with banks of seventy-four basis points to 4.04% as compared to 4.78% for the same period in the prior year. Dividend income on FHLB stock increased by $86,000 or 11.5% to $832,000 for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $746,000 for the same period in the prior year, primarily as a result of an increase in average balance of restricted stock of $2.5 million or 28.4% to $11.2 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $8.7 million for the same period in the prior year.

Total interest expense increased by $4.1 million or 9.0% to $49.9 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $45.8 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. The increase in interest expense occurred primarily as a result of an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $168.3 million or 15.1%, to $1.28 billion for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $1.12 billion for the year ending December 31, 2024. Despite the increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by twenty-two basis points to 3.88% for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to 4.10% for the year ending December 31, 2024. The increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities included a $114.7 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit liabilities, a $53.3 million increase in average wholesale borrowings and a $216,000 increase in average subordinated note for the year ending December 31, 2025. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily used to facilitate balance sheet growth and to maintain an increased level of liquidity consistent with regulatory guidance and support the loan growth.

During the year ending December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a $1.6 million provision for credit losses as compared to a $308,000 provision for credit losses for the same period in the prior year. Based on the results of the CECL model and management's evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors as well as the loan growth for the year ending December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.4 million on loans, a $323,000 provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments and a $80,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on corporate securities held-to-maturity. Based upon the aforementioned analyses, management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans and investment securities at December 31, 2025, and 2024 were appropriate.

Net interest margin increased by twenty-nine basis points to 2.62% for the year ending December 31, 2025, compared to 2.33% for the year ending December 31, 2024. The increase in the net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets of $180.4 million or 12.8% to $1.59 billion for the year ending December 31, 2025, compared to $1.41 billion for the year ending December 31, 2024, and an increase in average yield of interest-earning assets to 5.75% for the year ending December 31, 2025 from 5.57% for the year ending December 31, 2024. coupled with a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 3.88% for the year ending December 31, 2025, from 4.10% for the year ending December 31, 2024, partially offset by an increase in the total interest-bearing liabilities of $168.3 million or 15.1% to $1.28 billion for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $1.12 billion for the year ending December 31, 2024.

Non-interest income increased by $1.5 million or 71.8% to $3.6 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $2.1 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. The increase in total non-interest income resulted primarily from an increase in other income of $886,000 as a result of a non-recurring gain of $778,000 on the sale of a Company owned property recorded in the first quarter of 2025. Excluding this non-recurring gain, other income would have increased $108,000 when compared to the same period in the prior year. Service charges and fees increased by $574,000 or 60.2% to $1.5 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $953,000 for the same period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in loan fees of $389,000 and an increase in deposit accounts fees of $185,000.

Non-interest expense increased by $3.9 million or 13.4% to $33.0 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $29.1 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $1.5 million or 8.3% to $19.4 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $17.9 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. The increase in salaries and employee benefits resulted primarily due to a slight increase in headcount necessary to assist in the growth of the Bank, employee incentives, and annual merit increases partially offset by a decrease in health insurance costs year over year. Occupancy and equipment expense increased by $1.0 million or 27.6% to $4.7 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $3.7 million for the year ending December 31, 2024, primarily due to the Company leasing additional office space to relocate its corporate offices, other occupancy related expenses and facilities maintenance contracts. Advertising and marketing expense increased by $210,000 or 97.7% to $425,000 for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $215,000 for the year ending December 31, 2024, as a result of Company engaging in several advertising campaigns to promote the products and services and expanding on business development efforts. Professional fees increased $389,000 or 22.7% to $2.1 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $1.7 million for the year ending December 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in legal fees, director fees and consulting fees, partially offset by a decrease in audit and other professional fees. FDIC insurance assessment increased $368,000 or 51.5% to $1.1 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $715,000 for the year ending December 31, 2024, as a result of an increase in the assessment rate as well as the growth in total assets. Other operating expenses increased by $467,000 or 13.7% to $3.9 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $3.4 million for the year ending December 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in various components of other operating expenses. Other operating expenses are primarily comprised of loan related expenses, communications, dues and subscriptions, digital banking expenses, sponsorships, training and education, postage, meals and entertainment, software maintenance and depreciation, and miscellaneous expenses. Management's focus continues to remain on prudently managing its operating expenses, while executing on our organic growth initiative.

The income tax provision increased by $1.4 million or 131.2% to $2.5 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $1.1 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. This increase in the income tax provision resulted primarily from an increase in pre-tax income of $5.1 million or 91.9% to $10.7 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $5.6 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. The effective tax rate for the year ending December 31, 2025, was 23.1% compared to 19.2% for the year ending December 31, 2024. The effective tax rate for the year ending December 31, 2024, was impacted by a reduction in New York state tax apportionment.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses increased by $1.3 million or 8.6% to $16.0 million or 1.13% of total loans at December 31, 2025, as compared to $14.8 million or 1.19% of total loans at December 31, 2024. During the year 2025, the Company added a $1.4 million provision to the allowance for credit losses and had net charge-offs of $88,000. Based on the results of the CECL model and management's evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors during the year ending December 31, 2025, changes in the allowance for credit losses were adjusted accordingly.

The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $10.5 million or 0.74% of total loans at December 31, 2025, as compared to $16.6 million or 1.34% of total loans at December 31, 2024. Non-accrual loans decreased by $6.1 million from December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of one construction loan in the amount of approximately $6.9 million for which the Company obtained the title and was reclassed to other real estate owned during the third quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses was 152.4% of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2025, compared to 88.7%, at December 31, 2024.

About First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc., is a financial services organization headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The Bank, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products and retail and commercial banking services through its branch network located in Allentown, Bordentown, Closter, Englewood, Fairfield, Freehold, Jackson, Lakewood, Robbinsville and Teaneck, New Jersey. For more information, please go to www.firstcommercebk.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by First Commerce Bancorp Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

In addition to the factors previously disclosed in prior Bank communications and those identified elsewhere, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the impact of changes in interest rates and in the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Commerce Bank ' s investment securities portfolio; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Commerce Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; inflation; customer acceptance of the Bank ' s products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with certain corporate initiatives; economic conditions; and the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and actions of governmental agencies and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2025 vs. December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Amount % Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash on hand $ 2,573 $ 1,790 $ 783 43.7 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 133,845 130,690 3,155 2.4 % Total cash and cash equivalents 136,418 132,480 3,938 3.0 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale, at fair value 38,684 300 38,384 N/A % Held-to-maturity ("HTM"), at amortized cost 125,780 112,107 13,673 12.2 % Less: Allowance for credit losses - HTM securities (119 ) (198 ) 79 -39.9 % Held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 125,661 111,909 13,752 12.3 % Total investment securities 164,345 112,209 52,136 46.5 % Restricted stock 12,879 9,348 3,531 37.8 % Loans receivable 1,418,701 1,239,031 179,670 14.5 % Less: Allowance for credit losses (16,019 ) (14,756 ) (1,263 ) 8.6 % Net loans receivable 1,402,682 1,224,275 178,407 14.6 % Premises and equipment, net 10,966 17,059 (6,093 ) -35.7 % Right-of-use asset 17,119 16,085 1,034 6.4 % Accrued interest receivable 7,594 5,829 1,765 30.3 % Bank owned life insurance 27,697 26,711 986 3.7 % Other real estate owned 6,937 - 6,937 N/A Deferred tax asset, net 3,496 3,076 420 13.7 % Other assets 4,188 4,053 135 3.3 % Total assets $ 1,794,321 $ 1,551,125 $ 243,196 15.7 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 171,010 $ 157,684 $ 13,326 8.5 % Interest-bearing 1,124,686 1,017,254 107,432 10.6 % Total deposits 1,295,696 1,174,938 120,758 10.3 % Borrowings 252,500 175,000 77,500 44.3 % Subordinated notes 38,953 - 38,953 N/A Accrued interest payable 1,965 1,913 52 2.7 % Lease liability 18,612 16,773 1,839 11.0 % Other liabilities 11,204 10,232 972 9.5 % Total liabilities 1,618,930 1,378,856 240,074 17.4 % Commitments and contingencies - - - - Stockholders' equity Preferred stock; authorized 5,000,000 shares; none issued - - - N/A Common stock, par value of $0; 30,000,000 authorized - - - N/A Additional paid-in capital 91,201 89,557 1,644 1.8 % Retained earnings 113,221 104,965 8,256 7.9 % Treasury stock (28,852 ) (22,253 ) (6,599 ) 29.7 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (179 ) - (179 ) N/A Total stockholders' equity 175,391 172,269 3,122 1.8 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,794,321 $ 1,551,125 $ 243,196 15.7 % Shares issued 24,462,830 23,995,390 Shares outstanding 19,952,579 20,536,214 Treasury shares 4,510,251 3,459,176

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Variance (dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Amount % Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 22,115 $ 17,470 $ 4,645 26.6 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale 448 43 405 941.9 % Held-to-maturity 1,863 862 1,001 116.1 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 674 1,089 (415 ) -38.1 % Restricted stock dividends 221 208 13 6.3 % Total interest and dividend income 25,321 19,672 5,649 28.7 % Interest expense: Deposits 9,861 9,520 341 3.6 % Borrowings 2,789 2,186 603 27.6 % Subordinated notes 17 - 17 N/A Total interest expense 12,667 11,706 961 8.2 % Net interest income 12,654 7,966 4,688 58.9 % Provision for credit losses 292 (132 ) 424 -321.2 % Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments for credit losses 166 (14 ) 180 -1285.7 % Provision for (reversal of) credit losses - HTM securities (110 ) 91 (201 ) -220.9 % Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses 348 (55 ) 403 -732.7 % Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 12,306 8,021 4,285 53.4 % Non-interest Income: Service charges and fees 365 280 85 30.4 % Bank owned life insurance income 252 243 9 3.7 % Other income (loss) 115 (111 ) 226 -203.6 % Total non-interest income 732 412 320 77.7 % Non-Interest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 5,095 4,358 737 16.9 % Occupancy and equipment expense 1,264 994 270 27.2 % Advertising and marketing 184 (71 ) 255 -359.2 % Professional fees 596 289 307 106.2 % Data processing expense 386 519 (133 ) -25.6 % FDIC insurance assessment 312 184 128 69.6 % Other operating expenses 1,014 844 170 20.1 % Total non-interest expenses 8,851 7,117 1,734 24.4 % Income before income taxes 4,187 1,316 2,871 218.2 % Income tax provision 1,010 167 843 504.8 % Net income $ 3,177 $ 1,149 $ 2,028 176.5 % Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.06 $ 0.10 166.7 % Earnings per common share - Diluted 0.16 0.06 0.10 166.7 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 19,994 20,552 (558 ) -2.7 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 20,011 20,612 (601 ) -2.9 %

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Year Ended Variance (dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Amount % Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 78,615 $ 71,395 $ 7,220 10.1 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale 1,459 234 1,225 523.5 % Held-to-maturity 7,419 2,769 4,650 167.9 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 3,307 3,522 (215 ) -6.1 % Restricted stock dividends 832 746 86 11.5 % Total interest and dividend income 91,632 78,666 12,966 16.5 % Interest expense: Deposits 39,947 37,831 2,116 5.6 % Borrowings 9,906 7,921 1,985 25.1 % Subordinated notes 17 - 17 N/A Total interest expense 49,870 45,752 4,118 9.0 % Net interest income 41,762 32,914 8,848 26.9 % Provision for credit losses 1,352 292 1,060 363.0 % Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments for credit losses 323 (157 ) 480 305.7 % Provision for (reversal of) credit losses - HTM securities (80 ) 173 (253 ) -146.2 % Total provision for credit losses 1,595 308 1,287 417.9 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 40,167 32,606 7,561 23.2 % Non-interest Income: Service charges and fees 1,527 953 574 60.2 % Bank owned life insurance income 986 954 32 3.4 % Other income 1,058 172 886 515.1 % Total non-interest income 3,571 2,079 1,492 71.8 % Non-Interest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 19,388 17,899 1,489 8.3 % Occupancy and equipment expense 4,742 3,717 1,025 27.6 % Advertising and marketing 425 215 210 97.7 % Professional fees 2,099 1,710 389 22.7 % Data processing expense 1,394 1,434 (40 ) -2.8 % FDIC insurance assessment 1,083 715 368 51.5 % Other operating expenses 3,866 3,399 467 13.7 % Total non-interest expenses 32,997 29,089 3,908 13.4 % Income before income taxes 10,741 5,596 5,145 91.9 % Income tax provision 2,485 1,075 1,410 131.2 % Net income $ 8,256 $ 4,521 $ 3,735 82.6 % Earnings per common share - Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 95.2 % Earnings per common share - Diluted 0.41 0.21 0.20 95.2 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 20,138 21,672 (1,534 ) -7.1 % Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 20,155 21,733 (1,578 ) -7.3 %

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Net Interest Margin Analysis

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

December 31, 2025 Three months ended

December 31, 2024 Average Average Average Average (dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other banks $ 73,007 $ 674 3.66 % $ 97,605 $ 1,089 4.44 % Investment securities: Available-for-sale 30,622 448 5.85 % 5,961 43 2.92 % Held-to-maturity 139,565 1,863 5.34 % 81,057 862 4.25 % Total investment securities 170,187 2,311 5.43 % 87,018 905 4.16 % Restricted stock 12,714 221 6.95 % 9,537 208 8.70 % Loans receivable: Consumer loans 1,038 11 4.20 % 706 3 1.69 % Home equity loans 1,733 32 7.32 % 2,746 56 8.07 % Construction loans 45,483 964 8.29 % 111,762 2,331 8.16 % Commercial loans 45,425 1,058 9.11 % 41,211 784 7.44 % Commercial mortgage loans 1,279,909 19,618 6.00 % 1,055,180 13,705 5.08 % Residential mortgage loans 8,630 85 3.91 % 13,511 163 4.80 % SBA loans 18,208 347 7.46 % 22,453 428 7.46 % Total loans receivable 1,400,426 22,115 6.27 % 1,247,569 17,470 5.57 % Total interest-earning assets 1,656,334 25,321 6.07 % 1,441,729 19,672 5.43 % Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (15,780 ) (14,876 ) Cash on hand 2,264 1,968 Other assets 75,601 61,749 Total non-interest-earning assets 62,085 48,841 Total assets $ 1,718,419 $ 1,490,570 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 84,567 $ 498 2.34 % $ 77,725 $ 394 2.02 % NOW accounts 5,853 39 2.64 % 8,854 72 3.22 % Money market accounts 265,116 1,962 2.94 % 258,604 2,338 3.60 % Savings accounts 74,132 490 2.62 % 32,792 127 1.54 % Certificates of deposit 527,612 5,409 4.07 % 432,703 4,751 4.37 % Brokered CDs 136,419 1,463 4.25 % 151,693 1,838 4.82 % Borrowings 248,832 2,789 4.45 % 179,196 2,186 4.85 % Subordinated notes 858 17 7.75 % - - N/A Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,343,389 $ 12,667 3.74 % 1,141,567 $ 11,706 4.08 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 167,517 153,261 Other liabilities 33,366 23,260 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 200,883 176,521 Stockholders' equity 174,147 172,482 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,718,419 $ 1,490,570 Net interest spread 2.33 % 1.35 % Net interest margin $ 12,654 3.03 % $ 7,966 2.20 %

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Net Interest Margin Analysis

(Unaudited)

Year ended

December 31, 2025 Year ended

December 31, 2024 Average Average Average Average (dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Assets: Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 81,915 $ 3,307 4.04 % $ 73,747 $ 3,522 4.78 % Investment securities: Available -for-sale 23,966 1,459 6.09 % 7,853 234 2.98 % Held-to-maturity 145,801 7,419 5.09 % 71,038 2,769 3.90 % Total investment securities 169,767 8,878 5.23 % 78,891 3,003 3.81 % Restricted stock 11,164 832 7.45 % 8,693 746 8.58 % Loans: Consumer loans 1,013 33 3.26 % 521 10 1.83 % Home equity loans 1,999 181 9.06 % 2,919 236 8.08 % Construction loans 91,718 7,387 7.94 % 112,286 9,736 8.53 % Commercial loans 44,448 3,739 8.30 % 38,328 3,021 7.75 % Commercial mortgage loans 1,161,572 65,376 5.55 % 1,058,435 55,832 5.19 % Residential mortgage loans 9,825 423 4.31 % 14,277 687 4.81 % SBA loans 20,471 1,476 7.11 % 25,434 1,873 7.24 % Total loans 1,331,046 78,615 5.91 % 1,252,200 71,395 5.70 % Total interest-earning assets 1,593,892 91,632 5.75 % 1,413,531 78,666 5.57 % Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (15,157 ) (14,681 ) Cash and due from bank 2,112 1,961 Other assets 69,977 60,651 Total non-interest-earning assets 56,932 47,931 Total assets $ 1,650,824 $ 1,461,462 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 81,936 $ 1,860 2.27 % $ 59,677 $ 851 1.43 % NOW accounts 6,643 190 2.86 % 33,758 1,413 4.19 % Money market accounts 260,355 8,334 3.20 % 232,299 8,298 3.57 % Savings accounts 57,627 1,433 2.49 % 28,464 214 0.75 % Certificates of deposit 507,469 21,003 4.14 % 477,493 21,065 4.41 % Brokered CDs 154,964 7,127 4.60 % 122,563 5,990 4.89 % Borrowings 214,647 9,906 4.62 % 161,337 7,921 4.91 % Subordinated notes 216 17 7.75 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,283,857 $ 49,870 3.88 % 1,115,591 $ 45,752 4.10 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 162,429 145,654 Other liabilities 31,845 23,207 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 194,274 168,861 Stockholders' equity 172,693 177,010 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,650,824 $ 1,461,462 Net interest spread 1.87 % 1.47 % Net interest margin $ 41,762 2.62 % $ 32,914 2.33 %

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Financial Data

(Unaudited)

As of and for the quarters ended (In thousands, except per share data) 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 Summary earnings: Interest income $ 25,321 $ 24,113 $ 21,739 $ 20,458 $ 19,672 Interest expense 12,667 13,266 12,099 11,837 11,706 Net interest income 12,654 10,847 9,640 8,621 7,966 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 348 452 712 83 (55 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,306 10,395 8,928 8,538 8,021 Non-interest income 732 859 586 1,394 412 Non-interest expense 8,851 8,485 7,806 7,855 7,117 Income before income tax expense 4,187 2,770 1,708 2,077 1,316 Income tax expense 1,010 687 385 403 167 Net income $ 3,177 $ 2,082 $ 1,323 $ 1,674 $ 1,149 Per share data: Earnings per share - basic $ 0.16 $ 0.10 $ 0.07 $ 0.08 $ 0.06 Earnings per share - diluted 0.16 0.10 0.07 0.08 0.06 Book value at period end 8.79 8.63 8.51 8.47 8.39 Shares outstanding at period end 19,953 20,010 20,096 20,130 20,536 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 19,994 20,077 20,095 20,392 20,552 Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding 20,011 20,079 20,095 20,435 20,612 Balance sheet data (at period end): Total assets $ 1,794,321 $ 1,709,669 $ 1,689,642 $ 1,581,983 $ 1,551,125 Investment securities, available-for-sale 38,684 26,605 26,605 26,789 300 Investment securities, held-to-maturity 125,661 145,572 153,324 151,009 111,909 Total loans 1,418,701 1,395,847 1,376,116 1,256,247 1,239,031 Allowance for credit losses (16,019 ) (15,866 ) (15,220 ) (14,834 ) (14,756 ) Total deposits 1,295,696 1,282,904 1,247,358 1,202,079 1,174,938 Stockholders' equity 175,391 172,610 171,000 170,422 172,269 Selected performance ratios: Return on average total assets 0.73 % 0.48 % 0.33 % 0.44 % 0.31 % Return on average stockholders' equity 7.24 % 4.79 % 3.10 % 3.93 % 2.65 % Average yield on earning assets 6.07 % 5.79 % 5.58 % 5.52 % 5.43 % Average cost of funding liabilities 3.74 % 3.95 % 3.87 % 3.99 % 4.08 % Net interest margin 3.03 % 2.61 % 2.47 % 2.33 % 2.20 % Efficiency ratio 66.12 % 72.48 % 76.33 % 78.43 % 84.95 % Non-interest income to average assets 0.17 % 0.20 % 0.15 % 0.36 % 0.11 % Non-interest expenses to average assets 2.04 % 1.97 % 1.94 % 2.04 % 1.90 % Asset quality ratios: Non-performing loans to total loans 0.74 % 0.89 % 1.30 % 3.02 % 1.34 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.97 % 1.13 % 1.06 % 2.40 % 1.07 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 152.35 % 128.38 % 84.97 % 39.12 % 88.71 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.13 % 1.14 % 1.11 % 1.18 % 1.19 % Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans -0.02 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.02 % -0.01 % Liquidity and capital ratios: Net loans to deposits 108.26 % 107.57 % 109.10 % 103.27 % 104.20 % Average loans to average deposits 111.04 % 108.43 % 107.13 % 105.49 % 111.83 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 9.77 % 10.10 % 10.12 % 10.77 % 11.11 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.93 % 12.32 % 12.53 % 13.29 % 14.45 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.32 % 11.24 % 11.44 % 12.16 % 13.26 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets 11.32 % 11.24 % 11.44 % 12.16 % 13.26 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.22 % 10.12 % 10.59 % 10.74 % 11.56 %

