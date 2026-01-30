First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-to-Date 2025 Results

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTCID:CMRB), the holding company for First Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $3.2 million and $8.3 million for the three months and the year ending December 31, 2025, respectively, as compared to $1.1 million and $4.5 million for the three months and the year ending December 31, 2024, respectively. Basic earnings per common share for the three months and the year ending December 31, 2025, were $0.16 and $0.41, respectively, compared to $0.06 and $0.21 for the three months and the year ending December 31, 2024, respectively.
President & CEO Donald Mindiak commented, "Successful execution of Bank's balance sheet growth initiative engaged during and through 2025 resulted in a year-over-year positive impact on a number of profitability metrics. This initiative coupled with the Federal Reserve's action of reducing short-term interest rates several times throughout the second half of 2025 allowed for more competitive interest-bearing liability costs, further enhancing operational results. Reductions in non-accrual loan balances in addition to systematic increases in the allowance provision, continues to provide a conservative buffer for a potential downturn in asset quality."
He continued, "The successful conclusion of the recent Subordinated Note Offering speaks to the confidence investors have in our ability to perform and the utilization of a portion of that capital raise in the just announced Tender Offer reflects the efforts that the Board and Management continue to exercise in an effort to enhance shareholder value. Building on our prior results and engaging in the aforementioned initiatives, management will continue in its efforts to explore and execute business strategies that focus on continued enhanced franchise and shareholder value."
Financial Highlights
Total interest and dividend income increased by $5.6 million or 28.7% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and increased $13.0 million or 16.5% for the year ended 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024 as a result of the growth in average interest-earning assets year over year.
Total interest expense increased by $961,000 or 8.2% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and increased $4.1 million or 9.0% for the year ended 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024 as a result of the growth in borrowings (primarily Federal Home Loan Bank advances), utilized to fund growth in interest earning assets.
Total loans increased by $179.7 million or 14.5% to $1.42 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $1.24 billion at December 31, 2024.
Total deposits increased by $120.8 million or 10.3% to $1.30 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $1.17 billion at December 31, 2024.
Quarter-to-date (annualized) return on average total assets increased by seventeen basis points to 0.73% at December 31, 2025, compared to 0.31% at December 31, 2024.
Quarter-to-date (annualized) return on average shareholders' equity increased by 459 basis points to 7.24% at December 31, 2025, compared to 2.65% at December 31, 2024.
Book value per common share increased by $0.40 to $8.79 at December 31, 2025, compared to $8.39 at December 31, 2024.
Net interest margin increased forty-two basis points on a linked quarter basis to 3.03% as of December 31, 2025, from 2.61% as of September 30, 2025, and increased eighty-three basis points from 2.20% at December 31, 2024.
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets increased by $243.2 million or 15.7% to $1.79 billion at December 31, 2025, from $1.55 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets was primarily related to increases in total cash and cash equivalents, total investment securities and total loans receivable during the year ending December 31, 2025.
Total cash and cash equivalents increased by $3.9 million or 3.0% to $136.4 million at December 31, 2025, from $132.5 million at December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to increases in total deposits and wholesale borrowings.
Total investment securities increased by $52.1 million or 46.5% to $164.3 million at December 31, 2025, from $112.2 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in investment securities resulted primarily from $91.4 million in purchases of investment securities, partially offset by $17.8 million in redemptions and maturities and $21.6 million of amortization of mortgage-backed securities.
Total loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses increased by $178.4 million or 14.6% to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2025, from $1.22 billion at December 31, 2024. Commercial mortgage loans and multifamily mortgages loans increased $182.6 million and $43.1 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases in construction loans, residential loans and home equity loans of $34.4 million, $9.2 million and $2.8 million, respectively. The allowance for credit losses increased by $1.3 million or 8.6% to $16.0 million or 1.13% of total loans at December 31, 2025, as compared to $14.8 million or 1.19% of total loans at December 31, 2024.
Total deposits increased $120.8 million or 10.3% to $1.30 billion at December 31, 2025, from $1.17 billion at December 31, 2024. Time deposits increased $65.0 million, savings deposits increased $36.7 million, non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $22.5 million, and money market accounts increased $1.3 million, partially offset by a decrease of $16.9 million in brokered deposits and $648,000 in NOW account deposits.
As an augmentation to deposit growth, borrowings which are primarily Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased $77.5 million or 44.3% to $252.5 million at December 31, 2025, from $175.0 million at December 31, 2024, which assisted in the facilitation of the loan growth discussed previously.
During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company completed a subordinated note offering totaling $38.9 million, net of issuance cost. The net proceeds from the issuance of subordinated note will be used for general corporate purposes.
Stockholders' equity increased by $3.1 million or 1.8% to $175.4 million at December 31, 2025, from $172.3 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in stockholders' equity was primarily due to increases of $8.3 million in retained earnings and $1.6 million in additional paid-in-capital, offset by a decrease of $6.6 million in repurchases of common stock. During the year ending December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 1,051,000 shares for approximately $6.6 million, or a weighted average price of approximately $6.23 per share.
Three Months of Operations
Net interest income increased by $4.7 million or 58.9% to $12.7 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $8.0 million for the three months ending December 31, 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest and dividend income of $5.6 million as a result of an increase in the balance of average interest earning assets, as well as an increase in the yield on average earning assets and a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $961,000 as a result of an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities.
Total interest and dividend income increased by $5.6 million or 28.7% to $25.3 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $19.7 million for the three months ending December 31, 2024. Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $4.6 million or 26.6% to $22.1 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $17.5 million for the three months ending December 31, 2024. The increase in interest income on loans, including fees, resulted primarily from an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $152.9 million or 12.3% to $1.40 billion for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $1.25 billion for the three months ending December 31, 2024. Average yield on loans receivable was 6.27% for the three months ending December 31, 2025, increasing seventy basis points over the comparative time period in 2024. Interest income on investment securities increased by $1.4 million or 155.4% to $2.3 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $905,000 for the same period in the prior year, as a result of purchasing and replacing paydowns of investment securities with higher yielding investment securities. The average balance of the investment security portfolio increased by $83.2 million or 95.6% to $170.2 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $87.0 million for the same period in the prior year. The average yield on investment securities increased by 127 basis points to 5.43% for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to 4.16% for the same period in the prior year. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits with other banks decreased by $415,000 or 38.1% to $674,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $1.1 million for the same period in the prior year. This decrease resulted primarily from a decline in average yield of seventy-eight basis points to 3.66% for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to 4.44% for the same period in the prior year. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits with banks decreased by $24.6 million or 25.2% to $73.0 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $97.6 million for the same period in the prior year.
Total interest expense increased by $961,000 or 8.2% to $12.7 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $11.7 million for the three months ending December 31, 2024. The increase in interest expense occurred primarily as a result of an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $201.8 million or 17.7%, to $1.34 billion for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $1.14 billion for the three months ending December 31, 2024. Despite the increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by thirty-four basis points to 3.74% for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to 4.08% for the three months ending December 31, 2024. The increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities included a $131.3 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit liabilities and a $69.6 million increase in average wholesale borrowings for the three months ending December 31, 2025. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily used to facilitate asset growth and maintain an increased level of liquidity consistent with regulatory guidance.
During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a $348,000 provision for credit losses as compared to a $55,000 reversal of provision for credit losses for the same period in the prior year. The increase in provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to the increase in gross loans and management's evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors which impact the CECL model calculations. The Company recorded a $292,000 provision for credit losses on loans, a $166,000 provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments and a $110,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on corporate securities held-to-maturity. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans and investment securities at December 31, 2025, and 2024 were appropriate.
Net interest margin increased by eighty-three basis points to 3.03% for the three months ending December 31, 2025, compared to 2.20% for the three months ending December 31, 2024. The increase in the net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets of $214.6 million or 14.9% to $1.66 billion for the three months ending December 31, 2025, compared to $1.44 billion for the three months ending December 31, 2024, and an increase in average yield of interest-earning assets to 6.07% for the three months ending December 31, 2025 from 5.43% for the three months ending December 31, 2024, coupled with a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 3.74% for the three months ending December 31, 2025 from 4.08% for the three months ending December 31, 2024, partially offset by an increase in the total interest-bearing liabilities of $201.8 million or 17.7% to $1.34 billion for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $1.14 billion for the three months ending December 31, 2024.
Non-interest income increased by $320,000 or 77.7% to $732,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $412,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2024. The increase in total non-interest income was primarily due to increases in service charges and fees of $85,000 and other income of $226,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2025 . Other income for the three months ending December 31, 2024 was impacted by a $237,000 loss on sale of investment securities recorded in that period.
Non-interest expense increased by $1.7 million or 24.4% to $8.9 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, compared to $7.1 million for the three months ending December 31, 2024. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $737,000 or 16.9% to $5.1 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $4.4 million for the three months ending December 31, 2024. The increase in salaries and employee benefits resulted primarily due to a slight increase in headcount necessary to assist in the growth of the Bank, employee incentives and annual merit increases partially offset by a decrease in health insurance costs year over year. Occupancy and equipment expense increased by $270,000 or 27.2% to $1.3 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $994,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2024, primarily due to the Company leasing additional office space to relocate its corporate offices and the increase in facilities maintenance contracts. Advertising and marketing expense increased $255,000 or 359.2% to $184,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to a benefit of $71,000 for the same period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in advertising campaigns promoting the products and services. Professional fees increased $307,000 or 106.2% to $596,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $289,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in legal fees, director fees and other professional services, partially offset by a decrease in audit and compliance fees. Data processing costs decreased by $133,000 or 25.6% to $386,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2025 from $519,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2024, as a result of Company incurring additional cost related to new products and services in the fourth quarter of 2024 that did not occur in the fourth quarter of 2025. FDIC insurance assessment increased $128,000 or 69.6% to $312,000, for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $184,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2024, as a result of an increase in the assessment rate as well as the growth in total assets. Other operating expenses increased by $170,000 or 20.1% to $1.0 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $844,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in various components of other operating expenses. Other operating expenses are primarily comprised of loan related expenses, dues and subscriptions, digital banking expenses, sponsorships, training and education, postage, meals and entertainment, software maintenance and depreciation, and miscellaneous expenses. Management's focus continues to remain on prudently managing its operating expenses, while executing on the organic growth initiative.
The income tax provision increased by $843,000 or 504.8% to $1.0 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $167,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2024. The increase in the income tax provision resulted primarily from an increase in the pre-tax income year over year of $2.9 million or 218.2% to $4.2 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $1.3 million for the three months ending December 31, 2024. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was 24.1% compared to 12.7% for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was impacted by a reduction in New York state tax apportionment.
Full Year of Operations
Net interest income increased by $8.8 million or 26.9% to $41.8 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $32.9 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. The increase in net interest income was the result of an increase in total interest and dividend income of $13.0 million resulting from increases in the average balance and average yield on interest-earning assets, as well as a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $4.1 million as a result of an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities.
Total interest and dividend income increased by $13.0 million or 16.5% to $91.6 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $78.7 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $7.2 million or 10.1% to $78.6 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $71.4 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. The increase in interest income on loans, including fees, resulted primarily from an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $78.8 million or 6.3% to $1.33 billion for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $1.25 billion for the year ending December 31, 2024. Average yield on loans receivable was 5.91% for the year ending December 31, 2025, an increase of twenty-one basis points year over year. Interest income on investment securities increased by $5.9 million or 195.6% to $8.9 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $3.0 million for the same period in the prior year, as a result of purchasing and replacing paydowns of investment securities with higher yielding investment securities. The average balance of the investment securities portfolio increased by $90.9 million or 115.2% to $169.8 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $78.9 million for the same period in the prior year. The average yield on investment securities increased by 142 basis points to 5.23% for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to 3.81% for the same period in the prior year. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits with other banks decreased by $215,000 or 6.1% to $3.3 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $3.5 million for the same period in the prior year. This decrease resulted from a decrease in average yield on interest-bearing deposits with banks of seventy-four basis points to 4.04% as compared to 4.78% for the same period in the prior year. Dividend income on FHLB stock increased by $86,000 or 11.5% to $832,000 for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $746,000 for the same period in the prior year, primarily as a result of an increase in average balance of restricted stock of $2.5 million or 28.4% to $11.2 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $8.7 million for the same period in the prior year.
Total interest expense increased by $4.1 million or 9.0% to $49.9 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $45.8 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. The increase in interest expense occurred primarily as a result of an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $168.3 million or 15.1%, to $1.28 billion for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $1.12 billion for the year ending December 31, 2024. Despite the increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by twenty-two basis points to 3.88% for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to 4.10% for the year ending December 31, 2024. The increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities included a $114.7 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit liabilities, a $53.3 million increase in average wholesale borrowings and a $216,000 increase in average subordinated note for the year ending December 31, 2025. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily used to facilitate balance sheet growth and to maintain an increased level of liquidity consistent with regulatory guidance and support the loan growth.
During the year ending December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a $1.6 million provision for credit losses as compared to a $308,000 provision for credit losses for the same period in the prior year. Based on the results of the CECL model and management's evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors as well as the loan growth for the year ending December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.4 million on loans, a $323,000 provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments and a $80,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on corporate securities held-to-maturity. Based upon the aforementioned analyses, management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans and investment securities at December 31, 2025, and 2024 were appropriate.
Net interest margin increased by twenty-nine basis points to 2.62% for the year ending December 31, 2025, compared to 2.33% for the year ending December 31, 2024. The increase in the net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets of $180.4 million or 12.8% to $1.59 billion for the year ending December 31, 2025, compared to $1.41 billion for the year ending December 31, 2024, and an increase in average yield of interest-earning assets to 5.75% for the year ending December 31, 2025 from 5.57% for the year ending December 31, 2024. coupled with a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 3.88% for the year ending December 31, 2025, from 4.10% for the year ending December 31, 2024, partially offset by an increase in the total interest-bearing liabilities of $168.3 million or 15.1% to $1.28 billion for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $1.12 billion for the year ending December 31, 2024.
Non-interest income increased by $1.5 million or 71.8% to $3.6 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $2.1 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. The increase in total non-interest income resulted primarily from an increase in other income of $886,000 as a result of a non-recurring gain of $778,000 on the sale of a Company owned property recorded in the first quarter of 2025. Excluding this non-recurring gain, other income would have increased $108,000 when compared to the same period in the prior year. Service charges and fees increased by $574,000 or 60.2% to $1.5 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $953,000 for the same period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in loan fees of $389,000 and an increase in deposit accounts fees of $185,000.
Non-interest expense increased by $3.9 million or 13.4% to $33.0 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $29.1 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $1.5 million or 8.3% to $19.4 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $17.9 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. The increase in salaries and employee benefits resulted primarily due to a slight increase in headcount necessary to assist in the growth of the Bank, employee incentives, and annual merit increases partially offset by a decrease in health insurance costs year over year. Occupancy and equipment expense increased by $1.0 million or 27.6% to $4.7 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $3.7 million for the year ending December 31, 2024, primarily due to the Company leasing additional office space to relocate its corporate offices, other occupancy related expenses and facilities maintenance contracts. Advertising and marketing expense increased by $210,000 or 97.7% to $425,000 for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $215,000 for the year ending December 31, 2024, as a result of Company engaging in several advertising campaigns to promote the products and services and expanding on business development efforts. Professional fees increased $389,000 or 22.7% to $2.1 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $1.7 million for the year ending December 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in legal fees, director fees and consulting fees, partially offset by a decrease in audit and other professional fees. FDIC insurance assessment increased $368,000 or 51.5% to $1.1 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $715,000 for the year ending December 31, 2024, as a result of an increase in the assessment rate as well as the growth in total assets. Other operating expenses increased by $467,000 or 13.7% to $3.9 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $3.4 million for the year ending December 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in various components of other operating expenses. Other operating expenses are primarily comprised of loan related expenses, communications, dues and subscriptions, digital banking expenses, sponsorships, training and education, postage, meals and entertainment, software maintenance and depreciation, and miscellaneous expenses. Management's focus continues to remain on prudently managing its operating expenses, while executing on our organic growth initiative.
The income tax provision increased by $1.4 million or 131.2% to $2.5 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $1.1 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. This increase in the income tax provision resulted primarily from an increase in pre-tax income of $5.1 million or 91.9% to $10.7 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $5.6 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. The effective tax rate for the year ending December 31, 2025, was 23.1% compared to 19.2% for the year ending December 31, 2024. The effective tax rate for the year ending December 31, 2024, was impacted by a reduction in New York state tax apportionment.
Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses increased by $1.3 million or 8.6% to $16.0 million or 1.13% of total loans at December 31, 2025, as compared to $14.8 million or 1.19% of total loans at December 31, 2024. During the year 2025, the Company added a $1.4 million provision to the allowance for credit losses and had net charge-offs of $88,000. Based on the results of the CECL model and management's evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors during the year ending December 31, 2025, changes in the allowance for credit losses were adjusted accordingly.
The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $10.5 million or 0.74% of total loans at December 31, 2025, as compared to $16.6 million or 1.34% of total loans at December 31, 2024. Non-accrual loans decreased by $6.1 million from December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of one construction loan in the amount of approximately $6.9 million for which the Company obtained the title and was reclassed to other real estate owned during the third quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses was 152.4% of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2025, compared to 88.7%, at December 31, 2024.
About First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
First Commerce Bancorp, Inc., is a financial services organization headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The Bank, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products and retail and commercial banking services through its branch network located in Allentown, Bordentown, Closter, Englewood, Fairfield, Freehold, Jackson, Lakewood, Robbinsville and Teaneck, New Jersey. For more information, please go to www.firstcommercebk.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This release, like many written and oral communications presented by First Commerce Bancorp Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.
In addition to the factors previously disclosed in prior Bank communications and those identified elsewhere, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the impact of changes in interest rates and in the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Commerce Bank ' s investment securities portfolio; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Commerce Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; inflation; customer acceptance of the Bank ' s products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with certain corporate initiatives; economic conditions; and the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and actions of governmental agencies and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.
First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2025 vs.
December 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data)
December 31,
December 31,
Amount
%
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash on hand
$
2,573
$
1,790
$
783
43.7
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
133,845
130,690
3,155
2.4
%
Total cash and cash equivalents
136,418
132,480
3,938
3.0
%
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale, at fair value
38,684
300
38,384
N/A
%
Held-to-maturity ("HTM"), at amortized cost
125,780
112,107
13,673
12.2
%
Less: Allowance for credit losses - HTM securities
(119
)
(198
)
79
-39.9
%
Held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
125,661
111,909
13,752
12.3
%
Total investment securities
164,345
112,209
52,136
46.5
%
Restricted stock
12,879
9,348
3,531
37.8
%
Loans receivable
1,418,701
1,239,031
179,670
14.5
%
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(16,019
)
(14,756
)
(1,263
)
8.6
%
Net loans receivable
1,402,682
1,224,275
178,407
14.6
%
Premises and equipment, net
10,966
17,059
(6,093
)
-35.7
%
Right-of-use asset
17,119
16,085
1,034
6.4
%
Accrued interest receivable
7,594
5,829
1,765
30.3
%
Bank owned life insurance
27,697
26,711
986
3.7
%
Other real estate owned
6,937
-
6,937
N/A
Deferred tax asset, net
3,496
3,076
420
13.7
%
Other assets
4,188
4,053
135
3.3
%
Total assets
$
1,794,321
$
1,551,125
$
243,196
15.7
%
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
171,010
$
157,684
$
13,326
8.5
%
Interest-bearing
1,124,686
1,017,254
107,432
10.6
%
Total deposits
1,295,696
1,174,938
120,758
10.3
%
Borrowings
252,500
175,000
77,500
44.3
%
Subordinated notes
38,953
-
38,953
N/A
Accrued interest payable
1,965
1,913
52
2.7
%
Lease liability
18,612
16,773
1,839
11.0
%
Other liabilities
11,204
10,232
972
9.5
%
Total liabilities
1,618,930
1,378,856
240,074
17.4
%
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
-
-
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock; authorized 5,000,000 shares; none issued
-
-
-
N/A
Common stock, par value of $0; 30,000,000 authorized
-
-
-
N/A
Additional paid-in capital
91,201
89,557
1,644
1.8
%
Retained earnings
113,221
104,965
8,256
7.9
%
Treasury stock
(28,852
)
(22,253
)
(6,599
)
29.7
%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(179
)
-
(179
)
N/A
Total stockholders' equity
175,391
172,269
3,122
1.8
%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,794,321
$
1,551,125
$
243,196
15.7
%
Shares issued
24,462,830
23,995,390
Shares outstanding
19,952,579
20,536,214
Treasury shares
4,510,251
3,459,176
First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Variance
(dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data)
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Amount
%
Interest and Dividend Income
Loans, including fees
$
22,115
$
17,470
$
4,645
26.6
%
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale
448
43
405
941.9
%
Held-to-maturity
1,863
862
1,001
116.1
%
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
674
1,089
(415
)
-38.1
%
Restricted stock dividends
221
208
13
6.3
%
Total interest and dividend income
25,321
19,672
5,649
28.7
%
Interest expense:
Deposits
9,861
9,520
341
3.6
%
Borrowings
2,789
2,186
603
27.6
%
Subordinated notes
17
-
17
N/A
Total interest expense
12,667
11,706
961
8.2
%
Net interest income
12,654
7,966
4,688
58.9
%
Provision for credit losses
292
(132
)
424
-321.2
%
Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments for credit losses
166
(14
)
180
-1285.7
%
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses - HTM securities
(110
)
91
(201
)
-220.9
%
Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses
348
(55
)
403
-732.7
%
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses
12,306
8,021
4,285
53.4
%
Non-interest Income:
Service charges and fees
365
280
85
30.4
%
Bank owned life insurance income
252
243
9
3.7
%
Other income (loss)
115
(111
)
226
-203.6
%
Total non-interest income
732
412
320
77.7
%
Non-Interest Expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
5,095
4,358
737
16.9
%
Occupancy and equipment expense
1,264
994
270
27.2
%
Advertising and marketing
184
(71
)
255
-359.2
%
Professional fees
596
289
307
106.2
%
Data processing expense
386
519
(133
)
-25.6
%
FDIC insurance assessment
312
184
128
69.6
%
Other operating expenses
1,014
844
170
20.1
%
Total non-interest expenses
8,851
7,117
1,734
24.4
%
Income before income taxes
4,187
1,316
2,871
218.2
%
Income tax provision
1,010
167
843
504.8
%
Net income
$
3,177
$
1,149
$
2,028
176.5
%
Earnings per common share - Basic
$
0.16
$
0.06
$
0.10
166.7
%
Earnings per common share - Diluted
0.16
0.06
0.10
166.7
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
19,994
20,552
(558
)
-2.7
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
20,011
20,612
(601
)
-2.9
%
First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
Variance
(dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data)
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Amount
%
Interest and Dividend Income
Loans, including fees
$
78,615
$
71,395
$
7,220
10.1
%
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale
1,459
234
1,225
523.5
%
Held-to-maturity
7,419
2,769
4,650
167.9
%
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
3,307
3,522
(215
)
-6.1
%
Restricted stock dividends
832
746
86
11.5
%
Total interest and dividend income
91,632
78,666
12,966
16.5
%
Interest expense:
Deposits
39,947
37,831
2,116
5.6
%
Borrowings
9,906
7,921
1,985
25.1
%
Subordinated notes
17
-
17
N/A
Total interest expense
49,870
45,752
4,118
9.0
%
Net interest income
41,762
32,914
8,848
26.9
%
Provision for credit losses
1,352
292
1,060
363.0
%
Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments for credit losses
323
(157
)
480
305.7
%
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses - HTM securities
(80
)
173
(253
)
-146.2
%
Total provision for credit losses
1,595
308
1,287
417.9
%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
40,167
32,606
7,561
23.2
%
Non-interest Income:
Service charges and fees
1,527
953
574
60.2
%
Bank owned life insurance income
986
954
32
3.4
%
Other income
1,058
172
886
515.1
%
Total non-interest income
3,571
2,079
1,492
71.8
%
Non-Interest Expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
19,388
17,899
1,489
8.3
%
Occupancy and equipment expense
4,742
3,717
1,025
27.6
%
Advertising and marketing
425
215
210
97.7
%
Professional fees
2,099
1,710
389
22.7
%
Data processing expense
1,394
1,434
(40
)
-2.8
%
FDIC insurance assessment
1,083
715
368
51.5
%
Other operating expenses
3,866
3,399
467
13.7
%
Total non-interest expenses
32,997
29,089
3,908
13.4
%
Income before income taxes
10,741
5,596
5,145
91.9
%
Income tax provision
2,485
1,075
1,410
131.2
%
Net income
$
8,256
$
4,521
$
3,735
82.6
%
Earnings per common share - Basic
$
0.41
$
0.21
$
0.20
95.2
%
Earnings per common share - Diluted
0.41
0.21
0.20
95.2
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
20,138
21,672
(1,534
)
-7.1
%
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
20,155
21,733
(1,578
)
-7.3
%
First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Net Interest Margin Analysis
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Average
Average
Average
Average
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
$
73,007
$
674
3.66
%
$
97,605
$
1,089
4.44
%
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale
30,622
448
5.85
%
5,961
43
2.92
%
Held-to-maturity
139,565
1,863
5.34
%
81,057
862
4.25
%
Total investment securities
170,187
2,311
5.43
%
87,018
905
4.16
%
Restricted stock
12,714
221
6.95
%
9,537
208
8.70
%
Loans receivable:
Consumer loans
1,038
11
4.20
%
706
3
1.69
%
Home equity loans
1,733
32
7.32
%
2,746
56
8.07
%
Construction loans
45,483
964
8.29
%
111,762
2,331
8.16
%
Commercial loans
45,425
1,058
9.11
%
41,211
784
7.44
%
Commercial mortgage loans
1,279,909
19,618
6.00
%
1,055,180
13,705
5.08
%
Residential mortgage loans
8,630
85
3.91
%
13,511
163
4.80
%
SBA loans
18,208
347
7.46
%
22,453
428
7.46
%
Total loans receivable
1,400,426
22,115
6.27
%
1,247,569
17,470
5.57
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,656,334
25,321
6.07
%
1,441,729
19,672
5.43
%
Non-interest-earning assets:
Allowance for credit losses
(15,780
)
(14,876
)
Cash on hand
2,264
1,968
Other assets
75,601
61,749
Total non-interest-earning assets
62,085
48,841
Total assets
$
1,718,419
$
1,490,570
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing checking accounts
$
84,567
$
498
2.34
%
$
77,725
$
394
2.02
%
NOW accounts
5,853
39
2.64
%
8,854
72
3.22
%
Money market accounts
265,116
1,962
2.94
%
258,604
2,338
3.60
%
Savings accounts
74,132
490
2.62
%
32,792
127
1.54
%
Certificates of deposit
527,612
5,409
4.07
%
432,703
4,751
4.37
%
Brokered CDs
136,419
1,463
4.25
%
151,693
1,838
4.82
%
Borrowings
248,832
2,789
4.45
%
179,196
2,186
4.85
%
Subordinated notes
858
17
7.75
%
-
-
N/A
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,343,389
$
12,667
3.74
%
1,141,567
$
11,706
4.08
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
167,517
153,261
Other liabilities
33,366
23,260
Total non-interest bearing liabilities
200,883
176,521
Stockholders' equity
174,147
172,482
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,718,419
$
1,490,570
Net interest spread
2.33
%
1.35
%
Net interest margin
$
12,654
3.03
%
$
7,966
2.20
%
First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Net Interest Margin Analysis
(Unaudited)
Year ended
Year ended
Average
Average
Average
Average
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Balance
Interest
Yield/Cost
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
81,915
$
3,307
4.04
%
$
73,747
$
3,522
4.78
%
Investment securities:
Available -for-sale
23,966
1,459
6.09
%
7,853
234
2.98
%
Held-to-maturity
145,801
7,419
5.09
%
71,038
2,769
3.90
%
Total investment securities
169,767
8,878
5.23
%
78,891
3,003
3.81
%
Restricted stock
11,164
832
7.45
%
8,693
746
8.58
%
Loans:
Consumer loans
1,013
33
3.26
%
521
10
1.83
%
Home equity loans
1,999
181
9.06
%
2,919
236
8.08
%
Construction loans
91,718
7,387
7.94
%
112,286
9,736
8.53
%
Commercial loans
44,448
3,739
8.30
%
38,328
3,021
7.75
%
Commercial mortgage loans
1,161,572
65,376
5.55
%
1,058,435
55,832
5.19
%
Residential mortgage loans
9,825
423
4.31
%
14,277
687
4.81
%
SBA loans
20,471
1,476
7.11
%
25,434
1,873
7.24
%
Total loans
1,331,046
78,615
5.91
%
1,252,200
71,395
5.70
%
Total interest-earning assets
1,593,892
91,632
5.75
%
1,413,531
78,666
5.57
%
Non-interest-earning assets:
Allowance for credit losses
(15,157
)
(14,681
)
Cash and due from bank
2,112
1,961
Other assets
69,977
60,651
Total non-interest-earning assets
56,932
47,931
Total assets
$
1,650,824
$
1,461,462
Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing checking accounts
$
81,936
$
1,860
2.27
%
$
59,677
$
851
1.43
%
NOW accounts
6,643
190
2.86
%
33,758
1,413
4.19
%
Money market accounts
260,355
8,334
3.20
%
232,299
8,298
3.57
%
Savings accounts
57,627
1,433
2.49
%
28,464
214
0.75
%
Certificates of deposit
507,469
21,003
4.14
%
477,493
21,065
4.41
%
Brokered CDs
154,964
7,127
4.60
%
122,563
5,990
4.89
%
Borrowings
214,647
9,906
4.62
%
161,337
7,921
4.91
%
Subordinated notes
216
17
7.75
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,283,857
$
49,870
3.88
%
1,115,591
$
45,752
4.10
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
162,429
145,654
Other liabilities
31,845
23,207
Total non-interest bearing liabilities
194,274
168,861
Stockholders' equity
172,693
177,010
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,650,824
$
1,461,462
Net interest spread
1.87
%
1.47
%
Net interest margin
$
41,762
2.62
%
$
32,914
2.33
%
First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data
(Unaudited)
As of and for the quarters ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
Summary earnings:
Interest income
$
25,321
$
24,113
$
21,739
$
20,458
$
19,672
Interest expense
12,667
13,266
12,099
11,837
11,706
Net interest income
12,654
10,847
9,640
8,621
7,966
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
348
452
712
83
(55
)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
12,306
10,395
8,928
8,538
8,021
Non-interest income
732
859
586
1,394
412
Non-interest expense
8,851
8,485
7,806
7,855
7,117
Income before income tax expense
4,187
2,770
1,708
2,077
1,316
Income tax expense
1,010
687
385
403
167
Net income
$
3,177
$
2,082
$
1,323
$
1,674
$
1,149
Per share data:
Earnings per share - basic
$
0.16
$
0.10
$
0.07
$
0.08
$
0.06
Earnings per share - diluted
0.16
0.10
0.07
0.08
0.06
Book value at period end
8.79
8.63
8.51
8.47
8.39
Shares outstanding at period end
19,953
20,010
20,096
20,130
20,536
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
19,994
20,077
20,095
20,392
20,552
Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding
20,011
20,079
20,095
20,435
20,612
Balance sheet data (at period end):
Total assets
$
1,794,321
$
1,709,669
$
1,689,642
$
1,581,983
$
1,551,125
Investment securities, available-for-sale
38,684
26,605
26,605
26,789
300
Investment securities, held-to-maturity
125,661
145,572
153,324
151,009
111,909
Total loans
1,418,701
1,395,847
1,376,116
1,256,247
1,239,031
Allowance for credit losses
(16,019
)
(15,866
)
(15,220
)
(14,834
)
(14,756
)
Total deposits
1,295,696
1,282,904
1,247,358
1,202,079
1,174,938
Stockholders' equity
175,391
172,610
171,000
170,422
172,269
Selected performance ratios:
Return on average total assets
0.73
%
0.48
%
0.33
%
0.44
%
0.31
%
Return on average stockholders' equity
7.24
%
4.79
%
3.10
%
3.93
%
2.65
%
Average yield on earning assets
6.07
%
5.79
%
5.58
%
5.52
%
5.43
%
Average cost of funding liabilities
3.74
%
3.95
%
3.87
%
3.99
%
4.08
%
Net interest margin
3.03
%
2.61
%
2.47
%
2.33
%
2.20
%
Efficiency ratio
66.12
%
72.48
%
76.33
%
78.43
%
84.95
%
Non-interest income to average assets
0.17
%
0.20
%
0.15
%
0.36
%
0.11
%
Non-interest expenses to average assets
2.04
%
1.97
%
1.94
%
2.04
%
1.90
%
Asset quality ratios:
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.74
%
0.89
%
1.30
%
3.02
%
1.34
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.97
%
1.13
%
1.06
%
2.40
%
1.07
%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
152.35
%
128.38
%
84.97
%
39.12
%
88.71
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.13
%
1.14
%
1.11
%
1.18
%
1.19
%
Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans
-0.02
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
-0.01
%
Liquidity and capital ratios:
Net loans to deposits
108.26
%
107.57
%
109.10
%
103.27
%
104.20
%
Average loans to average deposits
111.04
%
108.43
%
107.13
%
105.49
%
111.83
%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets
9.77
%
10.10
%
10.12
%
10.77
%
11.11
%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
14.93
%
12.32
%
12.53
%
13.29
%
14.45
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
11.32
%
11.24
%
11.44
%
12.16
%
13.26
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets
11.32
%
11.24
%
11.44
%
12.16
%
13.26
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.22
%
10.12
%
10.59
%
10.74
%
11.56
%
Press Contact: Donald Mindiak
President and Chief Executive Officer
First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 364-0032
dmindiak@firstcommercebk.com
http://firstcommercebk.com
SOURCE: First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
