First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-to-Date 2025 Results

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTCID:CMRB), the holding company for First Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $3.2 million and $8.3 million for the three months and the year ending December 31, 2025, respectively, as compared to $1.1 million and $4.5 million for the three months and the year ending December 31, 2024, respectively. Basic earnings per common share for the three months and the year ending December 31, 2025, were $0.16 and $0.41, respectively, compared to $0.06 and $0.21 for the three months and the year ending December 31, 2024, respectively.

President & CEO Donald Mindiak commented, "Successful execution of Bank's balance sheet growth initiative engaged during and through 2025 resulted in a year-over-year positive impact on a number of profitability metrics. This initiative coupled with the Federal Reserve's action of reducing short-term interest rates several times throughout the second half of 2025 allowed for more competitive interest-bearing liability costs, further enhancing operational results. Reductions in non-accrual loan balances in addition to systematic increases in the allowance provision, continues to provide a conservative buffer for a potential downturn in asset quality."

He continued, "The successful conclusion of the recent Subordinated Note Offering speaks to the confidence investors have in our ability to perform and the utilization of a portion of that capital raise in the just announced Tender Offer reflects the efforts that the Board and Management continue to exercise in an effort to enhance shareholder value. Building on our prior results and engaging in the aforementioned initiatives, management will continue in its efforts to explore and execute business strategies that focus on continued enhanced franchise and shareholder value."

Financial Highlights

?

Total interest and dividend income increased by $5.6 million or 28.7% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and increased $13.0 million or 16.5% for the year ended 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024 as a result of the growth in average interest-earning assets year over year.

?

Total interest expense increased by $961,000 or 8.2% for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 and increased $4.1 million or 9.0% for the year ended 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024 as a result of the growth in borrowings (primarily Federal Home Loan Bank advances), utilized to fund growth in interest earning assets.

?

Total loans increased by $179.7 million or 14.5% to $1.42 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $1.24 billion at December 31, 2024.

?

Total deposits increased by $120.8 million or 10.3% to $1.30 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $1.17 billion at December 31, 2024.

?

Quarter-to-date (annualized) return on average total assets increased by seventeen basis points to 0.73% at December 31, 2025, compared to 0.31% at December 31, 2024.

?

Quarter-to-date (annualized) return on average shareholders' equity increased by 459 basis points to 7.24% at December 31, 2025, compared to 2.65% at December 31, 2024.

?

Book value per common share increased by $0.40 to $8.79 at December 31, 2025, compared to $8.39 at December 31, 2024.

?

Net interest margin increased forty-two basis points on a linked quarter basis to 3.03% as of December 31, 2025, from 2.61% as of September 30, 2025, and increased eighty-three basis points from 2.20% at December 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $243.2 million or 15.7% to $1.79 billion at December 31, 2025, from $1.55 billion at December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets was primarily related to increases in total cash and cash equivalents, total investment securities and total loans receivable during the year ending December 31, 2025.

Total cash and cash equivalents increased by $3.9 million or 3.0% to $136.4 million at December 31, 2025, from $132.5 million at December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to increases in total deposits and wholesale borrowings.

Total investment securities increased by $52.1 million or 46.5% to $164.3 million at December 31, 2025, from $112.2 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in investment securities resulted primarily from $91.4 million in purchases of investment securities, partially offset by $17.8 million in redemptions and maturities and $21.6 million of amortization of mortgage-backed securities.

Total loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses increased by $178.4 million or 14.6% to $1.40 billion at December 31, 2025, from $1.22 billion at December 31, 2024. Commercial mortgage loans and multifamily mortgages loans increased $182.6 million and $43.1 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases in construction loans, residential loans and home equity loans of $34.4 million, $9.2 million and $2.8 million, respectively. The allowance for credit losses increased by $1.3 million or 8.6% to $16.0 million or 1.13% of total loans at December 31, 2025, as compared to $14.8 million or 1.19% of total loans at December 31, 2024.

Total deposits increased $120.8 million or 10.3% to $1.30 billion at December 31, 2025, from $1.17 billion at December 31, 2024. Time deposits increased $65.0 million, savings deposits increased $36.7 million, non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $22.5 million, and money market accounts increased $1.3 million, partially offset by a decrease of $16.9 million in brokered deposits and $648,000 in NOW account deposits.

As an augmentation to deposit growth, borrowings which are primarily Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased $77.5 million or 44.3% to $252.5 million at December 31, 2025, from $175.0 million at December 31, 2024, which assisted in the facilitation of the loan growth discussed previously.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company completed a subordinated note offering totaling $38.9 million, net of issuance cost. The net proceeds from the issuance of subordinated note will be used for general corporate purposes.

Stockholders' equity increased by $3.1 million or 1.8% to $175.4 million at December 31, 2025, from $172.3 million at December 31, 2024. The increase in stockholders' equity was primarily due to increases of $8.3 million in retained earnings and $1.6 million in additional paid-in-capital, offset by a decrease of $6.6 million in repurchases of common stock. During the year ending December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 1,051,000 shares for approximately $6.6 million, or a weighted average price of approximately $6.23 per share.

Three Months of Operations

Net interest income increased by $4.7 million or 58.9% to $12.7 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $8.0 million for the three months ending December 31, 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest and dividend income of $5.6 million as a result of an increase in the balance of average interest earning assets, as well as an increase in the yield on average earning assets and a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $961,000 as a result of an increase in average interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest and dividend income increased by $5.6 million or 28.7% to $25.3 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $19.7 million for the three months ending December 31, 2024. Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $4.6 million or 26.6% to $22.1 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $17.5 million for the three months ending December 31, 2024. The increase in interest income on loans, including fees, resulted primarily from an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $152.9 million or 12.3% to $1.40 billion for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $1.25 billion for the three months ending December 31, 2024. Average yield on loans receivable was 6.27% for the three months ending December 31, 2025, increasing seventy basis points over the comparative time period in 2024. Interest income on investment securities increased by $1.4 million or 155.4% to $2.3 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $905,000 for the same period in the prior year, as a result of purchasing and replacing paydowns of investment securities with higher yielding investment securities. The average balance of the investment security portfolio increased by $83.2 million or 95.6% to $170.2 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $87.0 million for the same period in the prior year. The average yield on investment securities increased by 127 basis points to 5.43% for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to 4.16% for the same period in the prior year. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits with other banks decreased by $415,000 or 38.1% to $674,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $1.1 million for the same period in the prior year. This decrease resulted primarily from a decline in average yield of seventy-eight basis points to 3.66% for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to 4.44% for the same period in the prior year. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits with banks decreased by $24.6 million or 25.2% to $73.0 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $97.6 million for the same period in the prior year.

Total interest expense increased by $961,000 or 8.2% to $12.7 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $11.7 million for the three months ending December 31, 2024. The increase in interest expense occurred primarily as a result of an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $201.8 million or 17.7%, to $1.34 billion for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $1.14 billion for the three months ending December 31, 2024. Despite the increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by thirty-four basis points to 3.74% for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to 4.08% for the three months ending December 31, 2024. The increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities included a $131.3 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit liabilities and a $69.6 million increase in average wholesale borrowings for the three months ending December 31, 2025. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily used to facilitate asset growth and maintain an increased level of liquidity consistent with regulatory guidance.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a $348,000 provision for credit losses as compared to a $55,000 reversal of provision for credit losses for the same period in the prior year. The increase in provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to the increase in gross loans and management's evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors which impact the CECL model calculations. The Company recorded a $292,000 provision for credit losses on loans, a $166,000 provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments and a $110,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on corporate securities held-to-maturity. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans and investment securities at December 31, 2025, and 2024 were appropriate.

Net interest margin increased by eighty-three basis points to 3.03% for the three months ending December 31, 2025, compared to 2.20% for the three months ending December 31, 2024. The increase in the net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets of $214.6 million or 14.9% to $1.66 billion for the three months ending December 31, 2025, compared to $1.44 billion for the three months ending December 31, 2024, and an increase in average yield of interest-earning assets to 6.07% for the three months ending December 31, 2025 from 5.43% for the three months ending December 31, 2024, coupled with a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 3.74% for the three months ending December 31, 2025 from 4.08% for the three months ending December 31, 2024, partially offset by an increase in the total interest-bearing liabilities of $201.8 million or 17.7% to $1.34 billion for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $1.14 billion for the three months ending December 31, 2024.

Non-interest income increased by $320,000 or 77.7% to $732,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $412,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2024. The increase in total non-interest income was primarily due to increases in service charges and fees of $85,000 and other income of $226,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2025 . Other income for the three months ending December 31, 2024 was impacted by a $237,000 loss on sale of investment securities recorded in that period.

Non-interest expense increased by $1.7 million or 24.4% to $8.9 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, compared to $7.1 million for the three months ending December 31, 2024. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $737,000 or 16.9% to $5.1 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $4.4 million for the three months ending December 31, 2024. The increase in salaries and employee benefits resulted primarily due to a slight increase in headcount necessary to assist in the growth of the Bank, employee incentives and annual merit increases partially offset by a decrease in health insurance costs year over year. Occupancy and equipment expense increased by $270,000 or 27.2% to $1.3 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $994,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2024, primarily due to the Company leasing additional office space to relocate its corporate offices and the increase in facilities maintenance contracts. Advertising and marketing expense increased $255,000 or 359.2% to $184,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to a benefit of $71,000 for the same period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in advertising campaigns promoting the products and services. Professional fees increased $307,000 or 106.2% to $596,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $289,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in legal fees, director fees and other professional services, partially offset by a decrease in audit and compliance fees. Data processing costs decreased by $133,000 or 25.6% to $386,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2025 from $519,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2024, as a result of Company incurring additional cost related to new products and services in the fourth quarter of 2024 that did not occur in the fourth quarter of 2025. FDIC insurance assessment increased $128,000 or 69.6% to $312,000, for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $184,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2024, as a result of an increase in the assessment rate as well as the growth in total assets. Other operating expenses increased by $170,000 or 20.1% to $1.0 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $844,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in various components of other operating expenses. Other operating expenses are primarily comprised of loan related expenses, dues and subscriptions, digital banking expenses, sponsorships, training and education, postage, meals and entertainment, software maintenance and depreciation, and miscellaneous expenses. Management's focus continues to remain on prudently managing its operating expenses, while executing on the organic growth initiative.

The income tax provision increased by $843,000 or 504.8% to $1.0 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $167,000 for the three months ending December 31, 2024. The increase in the income tax provision resulted primarily from an increase in the pre-tax income year over year of $2.9 million or 218.2% to $4.2 million for the three months ending December 31, 2025, from $1.3 million for the three months ending December 31, 2024. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was 24.1% compared to 12.7% for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was impacted by a reduction in New York state tax apportionment.

Full Year of Operations

Net interest income increased by $8.8 million or 26.9% to $41.8 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $32.9 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. The increase in net interest income was the result of an increase in total interest and dividend income of $13.0 million resulting from increases in the average balance and average yield on interest-earning assets, as well as a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $4.1 million as a result of an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest and dividend income increased by $13.0 million or 16.5% to $91.6 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $78.7 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $7.2 million or 10.1% to $78.6 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $71.4 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. The increase in interest income on loans, including fees, resulted primarily from an increase in the average balance of loans receivable of $78.8 million or 6.3% to $1.33 billion for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $1.25 billion for the year ending December 31, 2024. Average yield on loans receivable was 5.91% for the year ending December 31, 2025, an increase of twenty-one basis points year over year. Interest income on investment securities increased by $5.9 million or 195.6% to $8.9 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $3.0 million for the same period in the prior year, as a result of purchasing and replacing paydowns of investment securities with higher yielding investment securities. The average balance of the investment securities portfolio increased by $90.9 million or 115.2% to $169.8 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $78.9 million for the same period in the prior year. The average yield on investment securities increased by 142 basis points to 5.23% for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to 3.81% for the same period in the prior year. Interest income on interest-bearing deposits with other banks decreased by $215,000 or 6.1% to $3.3 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $3.5 million for the same period in the prior year. This decrease resulted from a decrease in average yield on interest-bearing deposits with banks of seventy-four basis points to 4.04% as compared to 4.78% for the same period in the prior year. Dividend income on FHLB stock increased by $86,000 or 11.5% to $832,000 for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $746,000 for the same period in the prior year, primarily as a result of an increase in average balance of restricted stock of $2.5 million or 28.4% to $11.2 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $8.7 million for the same period in the prior year.

Total interest expense increased by $4.1 million or 9.0% to $49.9 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $45.8 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. The increase in interest expense occurred primarily as a result of an increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $168.3 million or 15.1%, to $1.28 billion for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $1.12 billion for the year ending December 31, 2024. Despite the increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by twenty-two basis points to 3.88% for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to 4.10% for the year ending December 31, 2024. The increase in average balance of interest-bearing liabilities included a $114.7 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit liabilities, a $53.3 million increase in average wholesale borrowings and a $216,000 increase in average subordinated note for the year ending December 31, 2025. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily used to facilitate balance sheet growth and to maintain an increased level of liquidity consistent with regulatory guidance and support the loan growth.

During the year ending December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a $1.6 million provision for credit losses as compared to a $308,000 provision for credit losses for the same period in the prior year. Based on the results of the CECL model and management's evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors as well as the loan growth for the year ending December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.4 million on loans, a $323,000 provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments and a $80,000 reversal of provision for credit losses on corporate securities held-to-maturity. Based upon the aforementioned analyses, management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans and investment securities at December 31, 2025, and 2024 were appropriate.

Net interest margin increased by twenty-nine basis points to 2.62% for the year ending December 31, 2025, compared to 2.33% for the year ending December 31, 2024. The increase in the net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets of $180.4 million or 12.8% to $1.59 billion for the year ending December 31, 2025, compared to $1.41 billion for the year ending December 31, 2024, and an increase in average yield of interest-earning assets to 5.75% for the year ending December 31, 2025 from 5.57% for the year ending December 31, 2024. coupled with a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities to 3.88% for the year ending December 31, 2025, from 4.10% for the year ending December 31, 2024, partially offset by an increase in the total interest-bearing liabilities of $168.3 million or 15.1% to $1.28 billion for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $1.12 billion for the year ending December 31, 2024.

Non-interest income increased by $1.5 million or 71.8% to $3.6 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $2.1 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. The increase in total non-interest income resulted primarily from an increase in other income of $886,000 as a result of a non-recurring gain of $778,000 on the sale of a Company owned property recorded in the first quarter of 2025. Excluding this non-recurring gain, other income would have increased $108,000 when compared to the same period in the prior year. Service charges and fees increased by $574,000 or 60.2% to $1.5 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $953,000 for the same period in the prior year, primarily due to an increase in loan fees of $389,000 and an increase in deposit accounts fees of $185,000.

Non-interest expense increased by $3.9 million or 13.4% to $33.0 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $29.1 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $1.5 million or 8.3% to $19.4 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $17.9 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. The increase in salaries and employee benefits resulted primarily due to a slight increase in headcount necessary to assist in the growth of the Bank, employee incentives, and annual merit increases partially offset by a decrease in health insurance costs year over year. Occupancy and equipment expense increased by $1.0 million or 27.6% to $4.7 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $3.7 million for the year ending December 31, 2024, primarily due to the Company leasing additional office space to relocate its corporate offices, other occupancy related expenses and facilities maintenance contracts. Advertising and marketing expense increased by $210,000 or 97.7% to $425,000 for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $215,000 for the year ending December 31, 2024, as a result of Company engaging in several advertising campaigns to promote the products and services and expanding on business development efforts. Professional fees increased $389,000 or 22.7% to $2.1 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, as compared to $1.7 million for the year ending December 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in legal fees, director fees and consulting fees, partially offset by a decrease in audit and other professional fees. FDIC insurance assessment increased $368,000 or 51.5% to $1.1 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $715,000 for the year ending December 31, 2024, as a result of an increase in the assessment rate as well as the growth in total assets. Other operating expenses increased by $467,000 or 13.7% to $3.9 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $3.4 million for the year ending December 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in various components of other operating expenses. Other operating expenses are primarily comprised of loan related expenses, communications, dues and subscriptions, digital banking expenses, sponsorships, training and education, postage, meals and entertainment, software maintenance and depreciation, and miscellaneous expenses. Management's focus continues to remain on prudently managing its operating expenses, while executing on our organic growth initiative.

The income tax provision increased by $1.4 million or 131.2% to $2.5 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $1.1 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. This increase in the income tax provision resulted primarily from an increase in pre-tax income of $5.1 million or 91.9% to $10.7 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, from $5.6 million for the year ending December 31, 2024. The effective tax rate for the year ending December 31, 2025, was 23.1% compared to 19.2% for the year ending December 31, 2024. The effective tax rate for the year ending December 31, 2024, was impacted by a reduction in New York state tax apportionment.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses increased by $1.3 million or 8.6% to $16.0 million or 1.13% of total loans at December 31, 2025, as compared to $14.8 million or 1.19% of total loans at December 31, 2024. During the year 2025, the Company added a $1.4 million provision to the allowance for credit losses and had net charge-offs of $88,000. Based on the results of the CECL model and management's evaluation of both quantitative and qualitative factors during the year ending December 31, 2025, changes in the allowance for credit losses were adjusted accordingly.

The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $10.5 million or 0.74% of total loans at December 31, 2025, as compared to $16.6 million or 1.34% of total loans at December 31, 2024. Non-accrual loans decreased by $6.1 million from December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of one construction loan in the amount of approximately $6.9 million for which the Company obtained the title and was reclassed to other real estate owned during the third quarter of 2025. The allowance for credit losses was 152.4% of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2025, compared to 88.7%, at December 31, 2024.

About First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc., is a financial services organization headquartered in Lakewood, New Jersey. The Bank, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products and retail and commercial banking services through its branch network located in Allentown, Bordentown, Closter, Englewood, Fairfield, Freehold, Jackson, Lakewood, Robbinsville and Teaneck, New Jersey. For more information, please go to www.firstcommercebk.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by First Commerce Bancorp Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

In addition to the factors previously disclosed in prior Bank communications and those identified elsewhere, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the impact of changes in interest rates and in the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Commerce Bank ' s investment securities portfolio; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Commerce Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; inflation; customer acceptance of the Bank ' s products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with certain corporate initiatives; economic conditions; and the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, and actions of governmental agencies and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)

December 31, 2025 vs.

December 31, 2024

(dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data)

December 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

Amount

%

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents:

Cash on hand

$

2,573

$

1,790

$

783

43.7

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

133,845

130,690

3,155

2.4

%

Total cash and cash equivalents

136,418

132,480

3,938

3.0

%

Investment securities:

Available-for-sale, at fair value

38,684

300

38,384

N/A

%

Held-to-maturity ("HTM"), at amortized cost

125,780

112,107

13,673

12.2

%

Less: Allowance for credit losses - HTM securities

(119

)

(198

)

79

-39.9

%

Held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses

125,661

111,909

13,752

12.3

%

Total investment securities

164,345

112,209

52,136

46.5

%

Restricted stock

12,879

9,348

3,531

37.8

%

Loans receivable

1,418,701

1,239,031

179,670

14.5

%

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(16,019

)

(14,756

)

(1,263

)

8.6

%

Net loans receivable

1,402,682

1,224,275

178,407

14.6

%

Premises and equipment, net

10,966

17,059

(6,093

)

-35.7

%

Right-of-use asset

17,119

16,085

1,034

6.4

%

Accrued interest receivable

7,594

5,829

1,765

30.3

%

Bank owned life insurance

27,697

26,711

986

3.7

%

Other real estate owned

6,937

-

6,937

N/A

Deferred tax asset, net

3,496

3,076

420

13.7

%

Other assets

4,188

4,053

135

3.3

%

Total assets

$

1,794,321

$

1,551,125

$

243,196

15.7

%

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits:

Non-interest bearing

$

171,010

$

157,684

$

13,326

8.5

%

Interest-bearing

1,124,686

1,017,254

107,432

10.6

%

Total deposits

1,295,696

1,174,938

120,758

10.3

%

Borrowings

252,500

175,000

77,500

44.3

%

Subordinated notes

38,953

-

38,953

N/A

Accrued interest payable

1,965

1,913

52

2.7

%

Lease liability

18,612

16,773

1,839

11.0

%

Other liabilities

11,204

10,232

972

9.5

%

Total liabilities

1,618,930

1,378,856

240,074

17.4

%

Commitments and contingencies

-

-

-

-

Stockholders' equity

Preferred stock; authorized 5,000,000 shares; none issued

-

-

-

N/A

Common stock, par value of $0; 30,000,000 authorized

-

-

-

N/A

Additional paid-in capital

91,201

89,557

1,644

1.8

%

Retained earnings

113,221

104,965

8,256

7.9

%

Treasury stock

(28,852

)

(22,253

)

(6,599

)

29.7

%

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(179

)

-

(179

)

N/A

Total stockholders' equity

175,391

172,269

3,122

1.8

%

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,794,321

$

1,551,125

$

243,196

15.7

%

Shares issued

24,462,830

23,995,390

Shares outstanding

19,952,579

20,536,214

Treasury shares

4,510,251

3,459,176

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Variance

(dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data)

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Amount

%

Interest and Dividend Income

Loans, including fees

$

22,115

$

17,470

$

4,645

26.6

%

Investment securities:

Available-for-sale

448

43

405

941.9

%

Held-to-maturity

1,863

862

1,001

116.1

%

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

674

1,089

(415

)

-38.1

%

Restricted stock dividends

221

208

13

6.3

%

Total interest and dividend income

25,321

19,672

5,649

28.7

%

Interest expense:

Deposits

9,861

9,520

341

3.6

%

Borrowings

2,789

2,186

603

27.6

%

Subordinated notes

17

-

17

N/A

Total interest expense

12,667

11,706

961

8.2

%

Net interest income

12,654

7,966

4,688

58.9

%

Provision for credit losses

292

(132

)

424

-321.2

%

Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments for credit losses

166

(14

)

180

-1285.7

%

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses - HTM securities

(110

)

91

(201

)

-220.9

%

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

348

(55

)

403

-732.7

%

Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses

12,306

8,021

4,285

53.4

%

Non-interest Income:

Service charges and fees

365

280

85

30.4

%

Bank owned life insurance income

252

243

9

3.7

%

Other income (loss)

115

(111

)

226

-203.6

%

Total non-interest income

732

412

320

77.7

%

Non-Interest Expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

5,095

4,358

737

16.9

%

Occupancy and equipment expense

1,264

994

270

27.2

%

Advertising and marketing

184

(71

)

255

-359.2

%

Professional fees

596

289

307

106.2

%

Data processing expense

386

519

(133

)

-25.6

%

FDIC insurance assessment

312

184

128

69.6

%

Other operating expenses

1,014

844

170

20.1

%

Total non-interest expenses

8,851

7,117

1,734

24.4

%

Income before income taxes

4,187

1,316

2,871

218.2

%

Income tax provision

1,010

167

843

504.8

%

Net income

$

3,177

$

1,149

$

2,028

176.5

%

Earnings per common share - Basic

$

0.16

$

0.06

$

0.10

166.7

%

Earnings per common share - Diluted

0.16

0.06

0.10

166.7

%

Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic

19,994

20,552

(558

)

-2.7

%

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

20,011

20,612

(601

)

-2.9

%

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

Year Ended

Variance

(dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data)

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Amount

%

Interest and Dividend Income

Loans, including fees

$

78,615

$

71,395

$

7,220

10.1

%

Investment securities:

Available-for-sale

1,459

234

1,225

523.5

%

Held-to-maturity

7,419

2,769

4,650

167.9

%

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

3,307

3,522

(215

)

-6.1

%

Restricted stock dividends

832

746

86

11.5

%

Total interest and dividend income

91,632

78,666

12,966

16.5

%

Interest expense:

Deposits

39,947

37,831

2,116

5.6

%

Borrowings

9,906

7,921

1,985

25.1

%

Subordinated notes

17

-

17

N/A

Total interest expense

49,870

45,752

4,118

9.0

%

Net interest income

41,762

32,914

8,848

26.9

%

Provision for credit losses

1,352

292

1,060

363.0

%

Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments for credit losses

323

(157

)

480

305.7

%

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses - HTM securities

(80

)

173

(253

)

-146.2

%

Total provision for credit losses

1,595

308

1,287

417.9

%

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

40,167

32,606

7,561

23.2

%

Non-interest Income:

Service charges and fees

1,527

953

574

60.2

%

Bank owned life insurance income

986

954

32

3.4

%

Other income

1,058

172

886

515.1

%

Total non-interest income

3,571

2,079

1,492

71.8

%

Non-Interest Expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

19,388

17,899

1,489

8.3

%

Occupancy and equipment expense

4,742

3,717

1,025

27.6

%

Advertising and marketing

425

215

210

97.7

%

Professional fees

2,099

1,710

389

22.7

%

Data processing expense

1,394

1,434

(40

)

-2.8

%

FDIC insurance assessment

1,083

715

368

51.5

%

Other operating expenses

3,866

3,399

467

13.7

%

Total non-interest expenses

32,997

29,089

3,908

13.4

%

Income before income taxes

10,741

5,596

5,145

91.9

%

Income tax provision

2,485

1,075

1,410

131.2

%

Net income

$

8,256

$

4,521

$

3,735

82.6

%

Earnings per common share - Basic

$

0.41

$

0.21

$

0.20

95.2

%

Earnings per common share - Diluted

0.41

0.21

0.20

95.2

%

Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic

20,138

21,672

(1,534

)

-7.1

%

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

20,155

21,733

(1,578

)

-7.3

%

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Net Interest Margin Analysis
(Unaudited)

Three months ended
December 31, 2025

Three months ended
December 31, 2024

Average

Average

Average

Average

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Interest

Yield/Cost

Balance

Interest

Yield/Cost

Assets:

Interest-earning assets:

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

$

73,007

$

674

3.66

%

$

97,605

$

1,089

4.44

%

Investment securities:

Available-for-sale

30,622

448

5.85

%

5,961

43

2.92

%

Held-to-maturity

139,565

1,863

5.34

%

81,057

862

4.25

%

Total investment securities

170,187

2,311

5.43

%

87,018

905

4.16

%

Restricted stock

12,714

221

6.95

%

9,537

208

8.70

%

Loans receivable:

Consumer loans

1,038

11

4.20

%

706

3

1.69

%

Home equity loans

1,733

32

7.32

%

2,746

56

8.07

%

Construction loans

45,483

964

8.29

%

111,762

2,331

8.16

%

Commercial loans

45,425

1,058

9.11

%

41,211

784

7.44

%

Commercial mortgage loans

1,279,909

19,618

6.00

%

1,055,180

13,705

5.08

%

Residential mortgage loans

8,630

85

3.91

%

13,511

163

4.80

%

SBA loans

18,208

347

7.46

%

22,453

428

7.46

%

Total loans receivable

1,400,426

22,115

6.27

%

1,247,569

17,470

5.57

%

Total interest-earning assets

1,656,334

25,321

6.07

%

1,441,729

19,672

5.43

%

Non-interest-earning assets:

Allowance for credit losses

(15,780

)

(14,876

)

Cash on hand

2,264

1,968

Other assets

75,601

61,749

Total non-interest-earning assets

62,085

48,841

Total assets

$

1,718,419

$

1,490,570

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing checking accounts

$

84,567

$

498

2.34

%

$

77,725

$

394

2.02

%

NOW accounts

5,853

39

2.64

%

8,854

72

3.22

%

Money market accounts

265,116

1,962

2.94

%

258,604

2,338

3.60

%

Savings accounts

74,132

490

2.62

%

32,792

127

1.54

%

Certificates of deposit

527,612

5,409

4.07

%

432,703

4,751

4.37

%

Brokered CDs

136,419

1,463

4.25

%

151,693

1,838

4.82

%

Borrowings

248,832

2,789

4.45

%

179,196

2,186

4.85

%

Subordinated notes

858

17

7.75

%

-

-

N/A

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,343,389

$

12,667

3.74

%

1,141,567

$

11,706

4.08

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities:

Demand deposits

167,517

153,261

Other liabilities

33,366

23,260

Total non-interest bearing liabilities

200,883

176,521

Stockholders' equity

174,147

172,482

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,718,419

$

1,490,570

Net interest spread

2.33

%

1.35

%

Net interest margin

$

12,654

3.03

%

$

7,966

2.20

%

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Net Interest Margin Analysis
(Unaudited)

Year ended
December 31, 2025

Year ended
December 31, 2024

Average

Average

Average

Average

(dollars in thousands)

Balance

Interest

Yield/Cost

Balance

Interest

Yield/Cost

Assets:

Interest-earning assets:

Interest-bearing deposits

$

81,915

$

3,307

4.04

%

$

73,747

$

3,522

4.78

%

Investment securities:

Available -for-sale

23,966

1,459

6.09

%

7,853

234

2.98

%

Held-to-maturity

145,801

7,419

5.09

%

71,038

2,769

3.90

%

Total investment securities

169,767

8,878

5.23

%

78,891

3,003

3.81

%

Restricted stock

11,164

832

7.45

%

8,693

746

8.58

%

Loans:

Consumer loans

1,013

33

3.26

%

521

10

1.83

%

Home equity loans

1,999

181

9.06

%

2,919

236

8.08

%

Construction loans

91,718

7,387

7.94

%

112,286

9,736

8.53

%

Commercial loans

44,448

3,739

8.30

%

38,328

3,021

7.75

%

Commercial mortgage loans

1,161,572

65,376

5.55

%

1,058,435

55,832

5.19

%

Residential mortgage loans

9,825

423

4.31

%

14,277

687

4.81

%

SBA loans

20,471

1,476

7.11

%

25,434

1,873

7.24

%

Total loans

1,331,046

78,615

5.91

%

1,252,200

71,395

5.70

%

Total interest-earning assets

1,593,892

91,632

5.75

%

1,413,531

78,666

5.57

%

Non-interest-earning assets:

Allowance for credit losses

(15,157

)

(14,681

)

Cash and due from bank

2,112

1,961

Other assets

69,977

60,651

Total non-interest-earning assets

56,932

47,931

Total assets

$

1,650,824

$

1,461,462

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing checking accounts

$

81,936

$

1,860

2.27

%

$

59,677

$

851

1.43

%

NOW accounts

6,643

190

2.86

%

33,758

1,413

4.19

%

Money market accounts

260,355

8,334

3.20

%

232,299

8,298

3.57

%

Savings accounts

57,627

1,433

2.49

%

28,464

214

0.75

%

Certificates of deposit

507,469

21,003

4.14

%

477,493

21,065

4.41

%

Brokered CDs

154,964

7,127

4.60

%

122,563

5,990

4.89

%

Borrowings

214,647

9,906

4.62

%

161,337

7,921

4.91

%

Subordinated notes

216

17

7.75

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,283,857

$

49,870

3.88

%

1,115,591

$

45,752

4.10

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities:

Demand deposits

162,429

145,654

Other liabilities

31,845

23,207

Total non-interest bearing liabilities

194,274

168,861

Stockholders' equity

172,693

177,010

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,650,824

$

1,461,462

Net interest spread

1.87

%

1.47

%

Net interest margin

$

41,762

2.62

%

$

32,914

2.33

%

First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Financial Data
(Unaudited)

As of and for the quarters ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

Summary earnings:

Interest income

$

25,321

$

24,113

$

21,739

$

20,458

$

19,672

Interest expense

12,667

13,266

12,099

11,837

11,706

Net interest income

12,654

10,847

9,640

8,621

7,966

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

348

452

712

83

(55

)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

12,306

10,395

8,928

8,538

8,021

Non-interest income

732

859

586

1,394

412

Non-interest expense

8,851

8,485

7,806

7,855

7,117

Income before income tax expense

4,187

2,770

1,708

2,077

1,316

Income tax expense

1,010

687

385

403

167

Net income

$

3,177

$

2,082

$

1,323

$

1,674

$

1,149

Per share data:

Earnings per share - basic

$

0.16

$

0.10

$

0.07

$

0.08

$

0.06

Earnings per share - diluted

0.16

0.10

0.07

0.08

0.06

Book value at period end

8.79

8.63

8.51

8.47

8.39

Shares outstanding at period end

19,953

20,010

20,096

20,130

20,536

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

19,994

20,077

20,095

20,392

20,552

Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding

20,011

20,079

20,095

20,435

20,612

Balance sheet data (at period end):

Total assets

$

1,794,321

$

1,709,669

$

1,689,642

$

1,581,983

$

1,551,125

Investment securities, available-for-sale

38,684

26,605

26,605

26,789

300

Investment securities, held-to-maturity

125,661

145,572

153,324

151,009

111,909

Total loans

1,418,701

1,395,847

1,376,116

1,256,247

1,239,031

Allowance for credit losses

(16,019

)

(15,866

)

(15,220

)

(14,834

)

(14,756

)

Total deposits

1,295,696

1,282,904

1,247,358

1,202,079

1,174,938

Stockholders' equity

175,391

172,610

171,000

170,422

172,269

Selected performance ratios:

Return on average total assets

0.73

%

0.48

%

0.33

%

0.44

%

0.31

%

Return on average stockholders' equity

7.24

%

4.79

%

3.10

%

3.93

%

2.65

%

Average yield on earning assets

6.07

%

5.79

%

5.58

%

5.52

%

5.43

%

Average cost of funding liabilities

3.74

%

3.95

%

3.87

%

3.99

%

4.08

%

Net interest margin

3.03

%

2.61

%

2.47

%

2.33

%

2.20

%

Efficiency ratio

66.12

%

72.48

%

76.33

%

78.43

%

84.95

%

Non-interest income to average assets

0.17

%

0.20

%

0.15

%

0.36

%

0.11

%

Non-interest expenses to average assets

2.04

%

1.97

%

1.94

%

2.04

%

1.90

%

Asset quality ratios:

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.74

%

0.89

%

1.30

%

3.02

%

1.34

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.97

%

1.13

%

1.06

%

2.40

%

1.07

%

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

152.35

%

128.38

%

84.97

%

39.12

%

88.71

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.13

%

1.14

%

1.11

%

1.18

%

1.19

%

Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans

-0.02

%

0.01

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

-0.01

%

Liquidity and capital ratios:

Net loans to deposits

108.26

%

107.57

%

109.10

%

103.27

%

104.20

%

Average loans to average deposits

111.04

%

108.43

%

107.13

%

105.49

%

111.83

%

Total stockholders' equity to total assets

9.77

%

10.10

%

10.12

%

10.77

%

11.11

%

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

14.93

%

12.32

%

12.53

%

13.29

%

14.45

%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

11.32

%

11.24

%

11.44

%

12.16

%

13.26

%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets

11.32

%

11.24

%

11.44

%

12.16

%

13.26

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.22

%

10.12

%

10.59

%

10.74

%

11.56

%

Press Contact: Donald Mindiak
President and Chief Executive Officer
First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 364-0032
dmindiak@firstcommercebk.com
http://firstcommercebk.com

SOURCE: First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/first-commerce-bancorp-inc.-reports-fourth-quarter-and-year-to-date-1131735

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
