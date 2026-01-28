Amrize Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Amrize Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results



28.01.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST





CHICAGO, January 27, 2026 - Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) will release its fourth quarter 2025 financial results after the U.S. market closes on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, followed by a live webcast to discuss the company's financial results at 7:30 am Central Time on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Registration for the live webcast can be completed at https://amrize-quarterly-results-q4-2025.open-exchange.net/ Amrize's financial results, presentation materials and webcast will be accessible in the events section of www.amrize.com/investors. A replay and transcript will be available at the same location following the webcast.

About Amrize

Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) is building North America, as the partner of choice for professional builders with advanced branded solutions from foundation to rooftop. With over 1,000 sites and a highly efficient distribution network, we deliver for our customers in every U.S. state and Canadian province. Our 19,000 teammates uniquely serve every construction market from infrastructure, commercial and residential to new build, repair and refurbishment. Amrize achieved $11.7 billion in revenue in 2024 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the SIX Swiss Exchange. We are ready to build your ambition.



Learn more at amrize.com Media Relations: media@amrize.com Investor Relations: investors@amrize.com



