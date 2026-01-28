Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) (OTCQB: SILEF) (FSE: 1P2) ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") announces that the Mongolian Tax Tribunal (the "Tribunal") has issued a decision dismissing and cancelling a supplementary tax assessment issued to its subsidiary, Redhill Mongolian LLC ("Redhill"), by the Mongolian tax authorities.

The supplementary tax assessment, issued on September 11, 2024, alleged MNT 63.8 billion (approximately CAD 24.6 million) in corporate income tax, value-added tax and related penalties and interest, as a result of the Company's internal restructuring of its Mongolian subsidiaries in 2021. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure documents under its profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Following a hearing on Friday, January 23, 2026, the Tribunal ruled by majority vote in favor of Redhill, dismissing the tax assessment in its entirety. As a result of the Tribunal's decision, the supplementary tax assessment has been cancelled.

The Tribunal's decision is final, and the official written decision and resolution of the Tribunal are expected to be delivered in February 2026.

About Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

Silver Elephant is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of its silver-lead-zinc project in Bolivia.

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"

CEO and Executive Chairman

