Andersen Consulting strengthens its cybersecurity and technology capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with HaystackID, a U.S.-based provider of eDiscovery, legal data, and cyber discovery services.

Founded in 2011, HaystackID works closely with law firms, corporations, and governmental agencies to manage complex, data-intensive legal matters, including civil litigation, regulatory inquiries, and internal investigations. The firm delivers end-to-end litigation support through cyber discovery, digital forensics, managed review, compliance, and information governance services, enabling clients to identify, analyze, and defensibly produce critical data. Leveraging proprietary AI-driven platforms and expert-led review teams, HaystackID supports clients across North America and Europe, including Fortune 100 companies.

"As legal and regulatory environments become more data-driven and time-sensitive, we continue to evolve our litigation support capabilities, from advanced analytics and generative AI to defensible review workflows," said Hal Brooks, CEO of HaystackID. "Our collaboration with Andersen Consulting allows us to extend these capabilities to organizations navigating increasingly complex digital disputes."

Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz added, "HaystackID's service offerings meaningfully expand our organization's cybersecurity offering, enabling us to provide clients with a more comprehensive, end-to-end approach to protecting sensitive data while meeting complex legal and regulatory demands."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

