~ Acquisition Results in BKFC Owning 100% of FC Lorient and Further Advances BKFC's Strategy ~

~ Former Majority Owner Loïc Féry Becomes Shareholder in BFKC and Remains President of FC Lorient ~

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) ("Cannae" or the "Company") today announced that Black Knight Football Club ("BKFC") has acquired the remaining equity interests in FC Lorient "FCL"), and is now the sole shareholder of FCL, a French Ligue 1 football club founded in 1926 and based in Lorient, Brittany, France. Loïc Féry, the previous majority owner, is taking a portion of his consideration in BKFC shares, and will retain his position as president of FC Lorient, a role he has held since 2009.

This transaction allows deeper integration of FC Lorient into BFKC's multi-club model. BKFC's ownership provides FC Lorient with financial strength and strategic resources on a global scale. By fostering collaboration between executives and sporting management, BKFC optimizes each club's strengths and performance in training, recruitment, and player development to enhance the multi-club model.

Within BKFC, FC Lorient joins an international group of clubs with strong identities, including AFC Bournemouth (England) and Moreirense FC (Portugal). FCL will benefit from a wide range of resources, expertise and links with partner clubs, in particular AFC Bournemouth, where there have already been multiple player transactions.

"We're delighted to take the next step with FC Lorient, and to welcome Loïc to BKFC," said William P. Foley, II, BKFC's general partner and Vice Chairman of the Board of Cannae. "It is a great source of pride to contribute to the future success of a club celebrating its centennial. By bringing together people, talent and networks, we're building a competitive and attractive platform at BKFC.

With Loïc, we'll make sure that FC Lorient continues to achieve success and we'll focus on maintaining the enthusiasm of its fans."

FC Lorient President and former majority owner Loïc Féry noted, "Bill Foley's numerous successes in professional sports have already been well demonstrated. They all reflect a rare understanding of local specificities, enabling him to pool expertise and establish a lasting presence on a large scale. For more than two years, we have experienced and valued this partnership with BKFC, building synergies that consider each party's needs, strengths, and identity. Joining BKFC represents a real opportunity to secure an ambitious future for the club, through a development strategy compatible with its DNA and its ties to the region."

Ryan Caswell, CEO of Cannae Holdings, added, "Acquiring the remaining 60% of FC Lorient further cements Black Knight Football Club as a leading global multi-club owner and operator. The acquisition allows BKFC to better partner with FC Lorient and further integrate operations and personnel across the platform, which will drive better results at each club. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Loïc and the FCL management team."

FC Lorient is a fixture of Ligue 1, the top professional football league in France, having competed at the highest level of French football for 16 of the last 20 seasons including the 2025/26 season. Ligue 1, which refers to itself as "The League of Talents", is a priority for BKFC as it is home to some of the best academies in Europe and is known for developing some of the most talented players in the world. FCL currently sits in 9th place in Ligue 1.

About FC Lorient

FC Lorient is a French professional football club based in Lorient, Brittany, France. The Club was founded in 1926 and currently competes in Ligue 1, the highest level of the men's French football league system. Lorient won the Coupe de France in 2002. FC Lorient has a successful track-record of developing world-class footballers highlighted by its robust youth academy. FC Lorient also has a leading women's section and is active in developing and promoting women's football. The Club plays its home matches at the 18,000-seat Stade Yves Allainmat ("Le Moustoir"), which every summer hosts the famous European Celtic Festival and serves as a multi-purpose venue, staging international sporting events as well as major concerts and shows.

About Black Knight Football Club (BKFC)

The result of a partnership led by William P. Foley II and supported with a significant stake held by Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE), Black Knight Football Club has been building an international multi-club model for success at the highest level of world football since 2022.

BKFC's multi-club ownership strategy includes 100% stakes in AFC Bournemouth (England) and FC Lorient (France) as well as a majority stake in Moreirense FC (Portugal). In addition, the broader group has strategic affiliation agreements with Auckland FC (New Zealand), Orlando City SC (United States) and Kyoto Sanga (Japan).

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

We primarily acquire interests in operating companies and are actively engaged in managing and operating a core group of those companies. We believe that our long-term ownership and active involvement in the management and operations of companies helps maximize the value of those businesses for our shareholders. We are a long-term owner that secures control and governance rights of other companies primarily to engage in their lines of business, and we have no preset time constraints dictating when we sell or dispose of our businesses. For more information, see cannaeholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only our beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Forward-looking statements include statements about our business, strategic plans, future performance, return of capital, and the impact of our actions on shareholder value, and commitments outlined in this communication or elsewhere. These statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We expect that certain disclosures made in this communication may be updated or revised in the future as the quality and completeness of our data and methodologies continue to improve. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we make with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.

