ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB: As Nipah Virus Outbreaks in India Re-emerge, ExpreS2ion Selects Northway Biotech as Manufacturing Partner for Vaccine Program

Hørsholm, Denmark, 28 January 2026 - ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB's affiliate ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS ("ExpreS2ion"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focused pipeline of vaccine candidates targeting infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that it has selected Northway Biotech as its cGMP contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for its Nipah virus vaccine candidate. The program is being developed as part of an EU-funded Horizon Europe consortium project, supported under the European Union's competitive research and innovation framework and addressing a pathogen that has recently caused renewed outbreaks in South Asia.

Nipah virus (NiV) is a zoonotic pathogen classified by the World Health Organization as a priority disease due to its epidemic potential, high case fatality rates, and the absence of approved vaccines or specific treatments. Infection can cause severe respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis, with reported case fatality rates historically ranging from approximately 40 percent to 75 percent depending on outbreak conditions and access to clinical care.

Nipah virus outbreaks have occurred intermittently for many years, particularly in parts of India and Bangladesh. In recent weeks, confirmed cases have again been reported in India's West Bengal and Kerala states. In response, health authorities have implemented containment measures including isolation of affected individuals, extensive contact tracing, quarantine of close contacts, strengthened infection-control protocols in healthcare settings, and domestic travel advisories. Beyond India, several Asian countries including Thailand, Nepal, and Taiwan have introduced enhanced health screening at international airports and border crossings for travellers arriving from affected regions, reflecting heightened regional vigilance.

Northway Biotech was selected as ExpreS2ion's manufacturing partner based on its established familiarity with ExpreS2ion's recombinant protein vaccine platform, including successful execution of a closely related ExpreS2ion-led vaccine program within defined timelines. The selection builds on a well-established working relationship between the two organizations across development, manufacturing, and quality functions. Manufacturing activities for the Nipah program are planned to commence in Q1 2026 and target completion by the end of 2026. The CDMO selection represents a key operational milestone in preparing the program for cGMP manufacture and subsequent development activities.

The Nipah vaccine program is conducted within the EU-funded Horizon Europe "VICI-Disease" consortium, coordinated by the University of Copenhagen (UCPH). The consortium comprises ExpreS2ion, AdaptVac, Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut (FLI), Radboud university medical center (RUMC), and UCPH, with NIH/NIAID as a named subcontractor and PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research and Centre de Recherches Médicales de Lambaréné (CERMEL) as associated participants. The consortium combines ExpreS2ion's ExpreS2 production platform with AdaptVac's capsid virus-like particle (cVLP) technology and complementary vaccine development expertise to advance a Nipah virus vaccine candidate toward clinical proof-of-concept. The VICI-Disease program supports the development of a Nipah virus vaccine candidate through preclinical development and Phase I clinical evaluation.

ExpreS2ion is a biotechnology company that develops innovative vaccines for a healthier world. We want to transform healthcare by developing novel vaccines, that are life-saving and improving quality of life across the world. ExpreS2ion has developed the unique human clinical Phase III-validated technology platform, ExpreS2, for fast and efficient development and production of the active material in vaccines. The platform, under the brand GlycoX-S2, includes functionally modified glycosylation variants for enhanced immunogenicity and pharmacokinetics. Since 2010, ExpreS2ion has produced more than 500 proteins and virus-like particles (VLPs) in collaboration with leading research institutions and companies. ExpreS2ion develops novel VLP based vaccines in association with AdaptVac ApS, of which ExpreS2ion owns 34%. For additional information, please visit www.expres2ionbio.com.