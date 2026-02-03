ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB: ExpreS2ion Biotech announces Redeye initiation of coverage with base case valuation of SEK 28 per share

Hørsholm, Denmark, 3 February 2026 - ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB ("ExpreS2ion" or the "Company") today announces that Redeye has initiated equity research coverage of ExpreS2ion. In its initiation report, Redeye establishes a base case valuation of SEK 28 per share, with a bull case of SEK 44 and a bear case of SEK 7, based on its assessment of the Company's clinical pipeline, technology platform, partner-led programs, and upcoming development milestones.

In the report, Redeye describes ExpreS2ion as a clinical-stage Scandinavian biotechnology company developing immunotherapies based on its proprietary ExpreS2 protein expression platform. Redeye highlights that the platform has previously been validated in late-stage clinical development through the ABNCoV2 COVID-19 vaccine program, which Redeye considers a key de-risking factor for both current and future product candidates. The initiation places particular emphasis on ExpreS2ion's lead oncology program, ES2B-C001, a virus-like particle (VLP)-based therapeutic cancer vaccine targeting HER2.

Key highlights from Redeye's initiation report (as stated by Redeye):