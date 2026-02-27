Expres2ion Biotech Holding AB: Expres2ion Announces The Board Of Directors' Intention To Resolve On A Rights Issue Of Units Of Approximately Sek 53 Million

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED, RELEASED OR PUBLISHED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION, DISCLOSURE OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE IN VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REQUIRE ADDITIONAL REGISTRATION OR OTHER ACTIONS. PLEASE REFER TO THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Hørsholm, Denmark, 27 February 2026 - The Board of Directors of ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB (publ) ("ExpreS2ion" or the "Company") today announces its intention to resolve on a new issue of units with preferential rights for existing shareholders of approximately SEK 53 million before transaction costs (the "Rights Issue"). One (1) unit in the Rights Issue is intended to consist of one (1) new share and one (1) warrant of series TO 13. The Board of Directors' intention to resolve on the Rights Issue is subject to the shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting intended to be held on 1 April 2026 (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") authorizing the Board of Directors to resolve on a new issue, amendments to the articles of association and reduction of the share capital. Notice to convene the Extraordinary General Meeting will be announced in a separate press release. In total, the Rights Issue is covered by subscription commitments and guarantee commitments of up to approximately SEK 32 million, corresponding to approximately 60 percent of the Rights Issue.

Summary

The Board of Directors of the Company today announces its intention to resolve on the Rights Issue provided that the shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting authorizes the Board of Directors to resolve on a new issue, resolves to amend the articles of association and reduction of the share capital. Notice to convene the Extraordinary General Meeting will be announced in a separate press release.

Upon full subscription, the Rights Issue will initially provide the Company with approximately SEK 53 million before transaction costs. The net proceeds from the Rights Issue are primarily intended to be used to complete Phase I (Ia and Ib), support business development activities, strengthen shared R&D and manufacturing capabilities, investment in internal development, CMC-compatibility, grow the contract research business, increase service revenues and margins and co-finance grant projects.

The subscription price for each unit in the Rights Issue will correspond to a TERP discount of at least 35 percent on the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period commencing on 24 March 2026 and ending on 6 April 2026, however not exceeding SEK 5 and not lower than the new quota value of the Company's share subject to resolution by the Extraordinary General Meeting (i.e. SEK 1.6). The warrants of series TO 13 are intended to be issued free of charge. The Board of Directors' resolution and the final terms of the Rights Issue, including the subscription price, are expected to be announced no later than on or around 6 April 2026.

The subscription period for the Rights Issue is expected to run from and including 16 April 2026, to and including 30 April 2026. The last day of trading in the Company's shares with the right to receive subscription rights is expected to be 10 April 2026.

One (1) warrant of series TO 13 is intended to entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company at an exercise price corresponding to 70 per cent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market between 20 August - 2 September 2026, however not lower than the quota value of the Company's share (i.e. SEK 1.6 following the Extraordinary General Meeting). The exercise period for the warrants of series TO 13 is expected to occur between 7 - 21 September 2026.

Full terms and conditions and instructions for the Rights Issue, as well as other information about the Company and information about commitments, will be presented in the prospectus that the Company is expected to publish prior to the commencement of the subscription period in the Rights Issue. The prospectus will be held available on ExpreS2ion's website (www.expres2ionbio.com).

CEO Bent U. Frandsen comments:

"The encouraging early immunogenicity observations from the ongoing Phase I trial of ES2B-C001 strengthen our confidence in both the program and the ExpreS2 platform. While the data remain preliminary, they support continued execution of the clinical plan as we advance toward key safety and dose-escalation milestones and prepare for additional clinical readouts as the study progresses.

Against this clinical backdrop, we believe it is the right time to ensure that the Company is appropriately funded for the next phase of execution. Following a comprehensive review of available strategic and financing alternatives, the Board has determined that the Rights Issue best supports the Company's objectives. The Rights Issue is intended to ensure that we can progress ES2B-C001 through this important phase and to continue building the capabilities and partnerships that underpin our broader platform, pipeline, and service business. We believe this positions ExpreS2ion to advance multiple value drivers while maintaining a disciplined and capital-efficient approach."

Background and rationale

ExpreS2ion is a biotechnology company focused on the development and application of advanced protein expression technologies for vaccines and immunotherapies targeting infectious diseases and cancer. The Company was founded on the recognition that the increasing structural complexity of modern biological drug candidates requires protein expression systems capable of producing high-quality, difficult-to-express proteins at scale. To address this need, ExpreS2ion has developed the ExpreS2 recombinant protein expression platform, which is designed to support all stages of vaccine and biologics discovery and research and development, as well as Good Manufacturing Practice manufacturing for clinical studies. The platform has been applied in multiple therapeutic areas and has been used in the production of antigens evaluated in clinical trials, including late-stage studies conducted by collaboration partners.

The ExpreS2 platform is primarily used to support the Company's internal and collaborative development activities. As of the date of this press release, ExpreS2ion's development activities comprise vaccine candidates across four disease areas, including both internally led programs and projects developed in collaboration with academic and industrial partners, where ExpreS2ion's role may range from antigen design and production to early clinical development support. In addition to its internal and collaborative development activities, ExpreS2ion licenses the ExpreS2 platform to research institutions and pharmaceutical companies. These licensees may independently, or in cooperation with ExpreS2ion, develop biopharmaceutical drugs and vaccines based on proteins produced using the platform. Such agreements may generate revenue through license fees, service income, and, in certain cases, future milestone payments and royalties.

ExpreS2ion's lead clinical program is ES2B-C001, a therapeutic cancer vaccine aimed at cancers overexpressing the HER2 receptor. A clinical phase I trial in metastatic breast cancer has started in three clinical sites in Austria. On February 3rd, 2026, ExpreS2ion announced that five out of six evaluable patients demonstrated a drug-specific immune response following treatment with ES2B-C001. The Company also reported that patient enrolment and screening continue to progress as planned, and that additional patients are available to proceed once dosing is permitted following the required safety reviews. Based on current visibility, ExpreS2ion remains on track to complete the dose-escalation portion of the study around mid-2026 and the expansion portion toward the end of 2026, subject to ongoing recruitment, safety reviews, and overall study conduct progressing as expected.

ES2B-C001 is an investigational immunotherapy product candidate that combines ExpreS2ion's proprietary ExpreS2 expression platform with a patented virus-like particle (VLP) technology to create a VLP-based vaccine construct targeting the HER2 receptor, a clinically validated cancer antigen. The VLP platform is in-licensed from AdaptVac (of which ExpreS2ion owns 34%).

Several approved therapies, including monoclonal antibodies such as Herceptin (trastuzumab) and Perjeta (pertuzumab), as well as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) such as Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) and Kadcyla (trastuzumab emtansine), also target the HER2 receptor. These antibody-based therapies require repeated administration and may be associated with treatment-related adverse events. In the metastatic setting, disease progression due to primary or acquired resistance to HER2-targeted therapies remains a clinical challenge. Accordingly, there continues to be medical interest in therapeutic approaches that may broaden or extend anti-HER2 immune responses.

Whereas currently approved monoclonal antibodies bind defined and limited epitopes within the extracellular portion of HER2, ES2B-C001 is designed to present the extracellular domain of HER2 in a VLP format. This design is intended to induce a polyclonal antibody response against multiple epitopes and may also stimulate cellular immune responses. VLP-based vaccines have demonstrated the ability, in other disease settings, to induce both humoral and cellular immune responses, including the potential for immunological memory.

ES2B-C001 is being developed as a novel active immunotherapy approach and may have the potential to be evaluated either as monotherapy or in combination with existing HER2-targeted treatments. The clinical safety, efficacy, dosing regimen, and potential advantages relative to existing therapies will need to be established in controlled clinical trials.

The ExpreS2 platform has previously been used in the development of a VLP-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial involving approximately 4,000 subjects. In addition, multiple pharmaceutical companies, including Merck and GSK, are developing or commercializing VLP-based technologies in oncology and infectious disease, reflecting broader industry interest in this modality.

It is estimated that 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. The company predicts that a novel HER-2 targeting treatment paradigm demonstrating benefits similar to those observed in preclinical investigations has the potential to achieve annual sales exceeding 5 billion USD.

The Company's Board of Directors believes that the existing working capital is insufficient to meet its current needs for the next 12-month period. The Board of Directors therefore intends to resolve to carry out the Rights Issue in order to strengthen the Company's financial position and to be able to implement the Company's business plan and strategy, including activities for the coming year.

If the Rights Issue is fully subscribed the Company will receive approximately SEK 53 million which is intended to be used as follows (in the following order of priority, at the approximate amounts stated in brackets):

Advance ES2B-C001

Complete Phase I (Ia and Ib) through safety and maximum tolerated dose readout, with potential immunogenicity and early efficacy signals, representing a key value inflection point, and support business development activities to pursue partnering or outlicensing opportunities (approx. 55%).

Strengthen shared R&D and manufacturing capabilities

Investment in internal development, CMC-compatibility, and platform capabilities that de-risk execution, improve manufacturability, and compound across programs (approximately 20%).

Grow the contract research business

Increase service revenues and margins, and validate the platform with external customers (approx. 20%).

Co-finance grant projects

Limited co-financing of externally funded projects with future pipeline/licensing opportunities (approx. 5%).

Rights Issue

Provided that the shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting authorizes the Board of Directors of the Company to resolve on a new issue and resolve on amendments to the Articles of Association and reduction of the share capital, the Board of Directors of the Company is expected to resolve on the Rights Issue on or around 6 April 2026. The subscription period in the Rights Issue is expected to run from and including 16 April 2026, to and including 30 April 2026, and, if fully subscribed, will initially raise approximately SEK 53 million for the Company before transaction costs. The subscription price for each unit in the Rights Issue will correspond to a TERP discount of at least 35 percent on the volume-weighted average price on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period commencing on 24 March 2026 and ending on 6 April 2026, however not exceeding SEK 5 and not lower than the new quota value of the Company's share subject to resolution by the Extraordinary General Meeting (i.e. SEK 1.6). The warrants of series TO 13 are intended to be issued free of charge.

One (1) warrant of series TO 13 is intended to entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company at an exercise price corresponding to 70 per cent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market between 20 August - 2 September 2026, however not lower than quota value of the Company's share. The exercise period for the warrants of series TO 13 is expected to occur between 7 - 21 September 2026.

The Board's decision and the final terms of the Rights Issue, including the subscription price, are expected to be announced no later than on or around 6 April 2026. For further information on the preliminary timetable, please refer to the section "Preliminary timetable" below.

Subscription commitments and guarantee commitments

The Company has received subscription commitments from members of the Company's Board of Directors and management, including CEO Bent U. Frandsen, totalling approximately SEK 1 million, corresponding to approximately 1 percent of the Rights Issue. No compensation will be paid for entered commitments.

The Company has also entered into agreements with a number of external investors regarding guarantee commitments totalling approximately SEK 31 million, corresponding to approximately 59 percent of the Rights Issue. According to the guarantee agreements, cash compensation of 14 percent of the guaranteed amount will be paid, corresponding to a total of approximately SEK 4 MSEK, or 14 percent of the guaranteed amount in the form of newly issued units in the Company, with the same terms and conditions as units in the Rights Issue, including the subscription price in the Rights Issue.

In total, the Rights Issue is covered by subscription commitments and guarantee commitments of up to approximately SEK 32 million, corresponding to approximately 60 percent of the Rights Issue. Neither the subscription commitments nor guarantee commitments are secured by bank guarantees, blocked funds, pledges or similar arrangements.

In order to enable the issue of shares as guarantee compensation to the guarantors who choose to receive guarantee compensation in the form of newly issued units, the Board of Directors has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting, also resolve to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve on the issue of such units to the guarantors.

Preliminary timetable for the Rights Issue

1 April 2026 Extraordinary general meeting to resolve on authorisation for the Company's Board of Directors, amendments to the articles of association and reduction of share capital 6 April 2026 Board of Directors' resolution on the Rights Issue and announcement of final terms for the Rights Issue 10 April 2026 Last day of trading in the share including preferential rights 13 April 2026 First day of trading in the share excluding preferential rights 13 April 2026 Estimated date for publication of the prospectus 14 April 2026 Record date for the Rights Issue 16 April 2026 - 27 April 2026 Trading in unit rights 16 April 2026 - 30 April 2026 Subscription period 4 May 2026 Estimated date for announcement of the outcome of the Rights Issue 16 April 2026 - 20 May 2026 Trading in paid subscribed units ("BTU")

Lock-up undertakings

Shareholding members of the Company's Board of Directors and management have, subject to certain exceptions, undertaken not to sell shares or other financial instruments in the Company up until the date falling 90 calendar days after the announcement of the outcome of the Rights Issue.

Extraordinary general meeting

The Board of Directors' intention to resolve on the Rights Issue is conditional upon the shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting, authorizing the Board of Directors to resolve on a new issue and resolving to amend the Articles of Association and reduction of the share capital in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal to the Extraordinary General Meeting. Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be announced in a separate press release.

Prospectus

Full terms and conditions and instructions for the Rights Issue, as well as other information about the Company and information about commitments, will be presented in the prospectus that the Company is expected to publish on or around 13 April 2026. The prospectus will be held available on ExpreS2ion's website (www.expres2ionbio.com).

Advisors

Schmidt Capital Advisors and Vator Securities are acting as financial advisors to the Company and BAHR is acting as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

Certified Adviser

Redeye Sweden AB

For further information about ExpreS2ion, please contact:

Bent U. Frandsen, CEO

Keith Alexander, CFO

Telephone: +45 2222 1019

E-mail: investor@expres2ionbio.com

About ExpreS2ion

ExpreS2ion is a biotechnology company that develops innovative vaccines for a healthier world. We want to transform healthcare by developing novel vaccines, that are life-saving and improving quality of life across the world. ExpreS2ion has developed the unique human clinical Phase III-validated technology platform, ExpreS2, for fast and efficient development and production of the active material in vaccines. The platform, under the brand GlycoX-S2, includes functionally modified glycosylation variants for enhanced immunogenicity and pharmacokinetics. Since 2010, ExpreS2ion has produced more than 500 proteins and virus-like particles (VLPs) in collaboration with leading research institutions and companies. ExpreS2ion develops novel VLP based vaccines in association with AdaptVac ApS, of which ExpreS2ion owns 34%. ExpreS2ion Biotech AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For additional information, please visit www.expres2ionbio.com.

This information is information that ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-27 18:53 CET.