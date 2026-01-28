Goliath Resources Limited: Goliath Resources Selected for PDAC 2026 Core Shack, Session B

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) (the "Company" or "Goliath") is pleased to announce it has been selected by the PDAC 2026 technical committee to display its core during Session B, Tuesday March 3 (10 a.m. - 5 p.m.) and Wednesday March 4 (10 a.m. - 12 p.m.) at booth number 3114B.

PDAC's Core Shack provides a unique venue at the world's premier mining convention to display core from new or ongoing projects that are generating exciting drill results. The latest discoveries from around the world are featured along with maps, charts and technical information.

To learn more about Goliath's exciting new Surebet discovery, we would like to cordially invite you to visit us at the PDAC Core Shack, Session B, Booth # 3114B in the Investors Exchange, Level 800, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building on Tuesday March 3 (10 a.m. - 5 p.m.) and Wednesday (10 a.m. - 12 p.m.).

Goliath is focused on further expanding its new high-grade gold Surebet Discovery at its 100% controlled Golddigger Property located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia with significant infrastructure nearby. The Company has drilled over 150,000 meters since its 2021 maiden drill campaign. It has a 100% hit rate of intersecting mineralization in all holes drilled to date extensive structurally controlled mineralized system over a 1.8 km2 area. This new discovery has desirable continuity and gold recoveries of 92.2% using gravity and flotation only at a 327-micron crush including 48.8% free gold from simple gravity alone (no deleterious elements and no cyanide required to recover the gold).

About PDAC 2026

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies, and organizations connected to mineral exploration. This annual convention in Toronto, Canada, attracts up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, and outstanding business opportunities. Since its beginning in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature, and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry, hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 700 speakers. Visit PDAC's website for registration/ticketing information. The PDAC is held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre at 255 Front Street West, Toronto.

About the Golddigger Property

The Golddigger Property is 100% controlled and covers an area of 91,518 hectares in a highly prospective geological setting of the Eskay Rift, within 3 kilometers of the Red Line in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. This area, in close proximity to the Red Line, has hosted some of Canada's greatest gold mines including Eskay Creek, Premier and Snip. Other significant and well-known deposits in the Golden Triangle include Brucejack, Copper Canyon, Galore Creek, Granduc, KSM, Red Chris, and Schaft Creek. Goliath controls 56 kilometers of the Red Line which is a geologic contact between Triassic age Stuhini rocks and Jurassic age Hazelton rocks used as key markers when exploring for gold-copper-silver mineralization.

The Surebet discovery has predictable continuity and desirable metallurgy with gold recoveries from gravity and flotation at a 327-micrometer crush of 92.2% including 48.8% free gold from gravity alone (no cyanide required to recover the gold). The metallurgy completed to date shows no deleterious elements are present (see news release dated March 1, 2023).

The Property is in a well positioned location that is near the communities of Alice Arm and Kitsault where there is a permitted mill site on private property. It is situated on tide water with direct barge access to Prince Rupert (190 kilometers via the Observatory inlet/Portland inlet). The town of Kitsault is accessible by road (190 kilometers from Terrace, 300 kilometers from Prince Rupert) and has a barge landing, dock, and infrastructure capable of housing at least 300 people, including high-tension power.

Additional infrastructure in the area includes the Dolly Varden Silver Mine Road (only 7 kilometers to the East of the Surebet discovery) with direct road access to Alice Arm barge landing (18 kilometers to the south of the Surebet discovery) and high-tension power (25 kilometers to the east of Surebet discovery). The city of Terrace (population 16,000) provides access to railway, major highways, and airport with supplies (food, fuel, lumber, etc.), while the town of Prince Rupert (population 12,000) is located on the West Coast of British Columbia and houses an international container seaport also with direct access to railway and an airport.

About CASERM (Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining)

Goliath Resources is a paying member and active supporter of the Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining (CASERM), which is one of the world's largest research centers in the mining sector. CASERM is a collaborative research venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech that is supported by a consortium of mining and exploration companies, analytical instrumentation and software companies, and federal agencies aiming to transform the way geoscience data is acquired and used across the mining value chain. The center forms part of the I-UCRC program of the National Science Foundation. Research focuses on the integration of diverse geoscience data to improve decision making across the mine life cycle, beginning with the exploration for subsurface resources continuing through mine operation as well as closure and environmental remediation. Over the past three years, Goliath Resources' membership in CASERM has allowed a high level of research to be performed on the Surebet Discovery.



Qualified Person

Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Goliath Resource Limited projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release. Mr. Turna is an Independent Director of the Company.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 1,700,000 options to Company consultants, which will vest immediately priced at $2.65 for a period of five years. All options are subject to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources is an explorer of precious metals projects in the highly prospective Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. All of its projects are in high quality geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. Goliath is a member and active supporter of CASERM which is an organization that represents a collaborative venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. Goliath recently completed its largest fully funded drill campaign to date for a total of 64,364 meters in 2025. It is fully funded for a similar sized drill program in 2026. A total of 110 holes have assays pending for gold equivalent results from its 2025 drill program. The Company's key strategic cornerstone shareholders include Crescat Capital, a Global Commodity Group (Singapore), McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), Waratah Capital Advisors, Rob McEwen, Eric Sprott and Larry Childress.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Goliath's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the ability of the Company to complete financings and its ability to build value for its shareholders as it develops its mining properties. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Goliath. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the proposed transactions will occur, or that if the proposed transactions do occur, will be completed on the terms described above.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and Goliath is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

