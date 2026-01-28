Itron, Inc.: Powering Smarter Utilities: Itron Deepens Strategic AI Collaboration with Microsoft

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, is deepening its long-standing collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate AI innovation at the edge, delivering solutions that empower utilities to achieve new levels of efficiency, resilience and customer engagement. Building on years of joint work across cloud, analytics and grid modernization, this expanded AI collaboration brings together Itron's expertise in energy and water management with Microsoft's advanced AI capabilities, reinforcing their shared commitment to leading the AI transformation in the utility industry.

As part of this ongoing collaboration, Itron is introducing the Itron Intelligent Edge Operating System (IEOS) Connector for Microsoft 365 Copilot which grounds Microsoft 365 Copilot in trusted IEOS data. With this integration, utilities can ask natural-language questions and surface insights across Itron Enterprise Edition (IEE) Meter Data Management (MDM) and Operations Optimizer (OO). Built on Copilot connectors, the solution integrates IEOS content, preserves existing access control lists and aligns with enterprise governance. The solution will enable users to easily find information like consumption patterns, outage history, tamper or reverse rotation, low voltage and transformer associations.

Shared Vision for Grid Edge Intelligence:

Through this strategic expansion, Itron and Microsoft are aligning around a joint vision to redefine grid edge intelligence by applying AI at scale to optimize operations, enhance predictive insights and enrich the customer experience. Together, the companies will:

Integrate advanced AI solutions for predictive maintenance, demand forecasting and grid optimization. This helps utilities anticipate issues and balance supply and demand more effectively.

for predictive maintenance, demand forecasting and grid optimization. This helps utilities anticipate issues and balance supply and demand more effectively. Make Itron's solutions available via the Microsoft Marketplace , providing utilities and partners easier access through Microsoft's unified data and analytics ecosystem.

, providing utilities and partners easier access through Microsoft's unified data and analytics ecosystem. Deliver actionable outcomes today while enabling long-term transformation, supporting immediate operational improvements and laying the foundation for an AI powered future of utility management.



"Utilities are under increasing pressure to modernize infrastructure, reduce operational costs and improve reliability. By building on our established relationship, we are delivering new AI capabilities that help utilities address these challenges head on," said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. "Together, we are automating exception handling and reducing manual effort. For example, AI-driven workflows will streamline billing exception handling, one of the most resource-intensive utility processes, by identifying discrepancies earlier, improving accuracy, accelerating revenue cycles and freeing staff for higher value work. We look forward to providing deeper analytics and personalized engagement opportunities."

"Our expanded collaboration with Itron brings the power of AI to the grid edge-helping utilities unlock measurable gains in efficiency, resilience, and customer engagement today, while laying the foundation for a smarter, more sustainable grid for tomorrow," said Hanna Grene, Global GTM and Operations Leader, Energy and Resources Industry at Microsoft.

Itron and Microsoft will showcase these joint innovations, host live demos and preview the AI roadmap at DTECH from Feb. 2-5, 2026, in San Diego, CA in Itron booth 2715. This expanded collaboration marks an important milestone in AI-driven grid modernization, combining the strengths of both companies to advance intelligent, efficient and sustainable utility operations worldwide. More details and information about Itron and Microsoft's expanded collaboration will be available soon.

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: www.itron.com -

Itron, the Itron Logo and are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc in the United States and other countries and regions.

