NVR, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

RESTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 of $363.8 million, or $121.54 per diluted share. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, net income and diluted earnings per share decreased 20% and 13%, respectively, when compared to 2024 fourth quarter net income of $457.4 million, or $139.93 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $2.71 billion, compared to $2.85 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, consolidated revenues were $10.32 billion, a 2% decrease from $10.52 billion reported for the same period of 2024. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $1.34 billion, a decrease of 20% when compared to net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 of $1.68 billion. Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $436.55, a decrease of 14% from $506.69 per diluted share for the same period of 2024.

Homebuilding

New orders in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 3% to 4,951 units, when compared to 4,794 units in the fourth quarter of 2024. The average sales price of new orders in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $454,200, a decrease of 3% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The cancellation rate in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 16.6% compared to 16.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Settlements in the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased by 8% to 5,668 units, compared to 6,180 units in the fourth quarter of 2024. The average settlement price in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 3% to $464,900, compared to $450,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of December 31, 2025 decreased on a unit basis by 15% to 8,448 units and decreased on a dollar basis by 16% to $4.01 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of December 31, 2024.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.64 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased by 5% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.78 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin in the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased to 20.4%, from 23.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin was negatively impacted by higher lot costs, pricing pressure due to continued affordability challenges, and contract land deposit impairments totaling approximately $35.7 million. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $411.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of 22% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

New Orders for the year ended December 31, 2025 decreased by 10% to 20,410 units, compared to 22,560 units in 2024. Settlements for the year ended December 31, 2025 decreased by 4% to 21,915 units, compared to 22,836 units settled in 2024. Homebuilding revenues for the year ended December 31, 2025 totaled $10.09 billion, a 2% decrease from 2024. Gross profit margin for the year ended December 31, 2025 decreased to 21.2%, compared to 23.7% in 2024. Gross profit margin was negatively impacted by contract land deposit impairments totaling approximately $75.9 million. Income before tax for the homebuilding segment decreased 18% for the year ended December 31, 2025 to $1.61 billion, compared to $1.96 billion in 2024.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $1.51 billion, a decrease of 11% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $57.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 24% when compared to $45.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in secondary marketing gains on sales of loans.

Mortgage closed loan production for the year ended December 31, 2025 decreased 4% to $6.04 billion, compared to $6.26 billion in 2024. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment for the year ended December 31, 2025 decreased 2% to $152.0 million from $154.9 million in 2024.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2025 was 22.4% and 24.0%, respectively, compared to 20.1% and 20.5% for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2024, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate in each period is primarily attributable to a lower income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $8.7 million and $28.3 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to $21.3 million and $95.1 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-seven metropolitan areas in sixteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position and financial results, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; the economic impact of a major epidemic or pandemic; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



Homebuilding:















Revenues

$ 2,635,214

$ 2,780,717

$ 10,094,269

$ 10,292,425 Other income

22,460

33,094

96,260

143,890 Cost of sales

(2,096,645)

(2,125,633)

(7,953,401)

(7,850,549) Selling, general and administrative

(142,644)

(154,714)

(599,667)

(598,207) Interest expense

(6,857)

(6,774)

(27,578)

(26,988) Homebuilding income

411,528

526,690

1,609,883

1,960,571

















Mortgage Banking:















Mortgage banking fees

77,394

64,891

229,690

232,054 Interest income

4,706

5,600

17,886

19,092 Other income

1,395

1,562

5,189

5,480 General and administrative

(25,944)

(25,870)

(99,459)

(100,896) Interest expense

(357)

(239)

(1,257)

(795) Mortgage banking income

57,194

45,944

152,049

154,935

















Income before taxes

468,722

572,634

1,761,932

2,115,506 Income tax expense

(104,907)

(115,202)

(422,116)

(433,578)

















Net income

$ 363,815

$ 457,432

$ 1,339,816

$ 1,681,928

















Basic earnings per share

$ 128.52

$ 149.84

$ 462.00

$ 540.88

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 121.54

$ 139.93

$ 436.55

$ 506.69

















Basic weighted average shares outstanding

2,831

3,053

2,900

3,110

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

2,993

3,269

3,069

3,319

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data)















December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024



(unaudited)



ASSETS







Homebuilding:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,883,844

$ 2,561,339 Restricted cash

34,348

42,172 Receivables

32,742

32,622 Inventory:







Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers

1,410,695

1,727,243 Unsold lots and housing units

252,029

237,177 Land under development

39,312

65,394 Building materials and other

21,524

28,893



1,723,560

2,058,707









Contract land deposits, net

851,458

726,675 Property, plant and equipment, net

103,770

95,619 Operating lease right-of-use assets

110,535

78,340 Deferred tax assets, net

143,666

142,192 Other assets

205,640

150,566



5,089,563

5,888,232 Mortgage Banking:







Cash and cash equivalents

32,642

49,636 Restricted cash

6,047

11,520 Mortgage loans held for sale, net

571,596

355,209 Property and equipment, net

7,727

7,373 Operating lease right-of-use assets

23,953

23,482 Other assets

125,402

45,536



767,367

492,756 Total assets

$ 5,856,930

$ 6,380,988











NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued) (in thousands, except share and per share data)















December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024



(unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Homebuilding:







Accounts payable

$ 259,244

$ 332,772 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

376,976

441,300 Customer deposits

249,210

322,926 Operating lease liabilities

117,589

83,939 Senior notes

909,160

911,118



1,912,179

2,092,055 Mortgage Banking:







Accounts payable and other liabilities

53,738

53,433 Operating lease liabilities

26,144

25,428



79,882

78,861 Total liabilities

1,992,061

2,170,916









Commitments and contingencies

















Shareholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares

issued as of both December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

206

206 Additional paid-in capital

3,155,367

3,031,637 Deferred compensation trust - 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of

both December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

(16,710)

(16,710) Deferred compensation liability

16,710

16,710 Retained earnings

16,386,769

15,046,953 Less treasury stock at cost - 17,755,943 and 17,543,686 shares as of December

31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

(15,677,473)

(13,868,724) Total shareholders' equity

3,864,869

4,210,072 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,856,930

$ 6,380,988











NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





































Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024



Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price New orders, net of cancellations:



























Mid Atlantic (1)

1,869

$ 504.9

1,726

$ 547.1

7,379

$ 520.0

8,511

$ 527.3 North East (2)

544

$ 578.8

453

$ 639.9

1,778

$ 638.3

1,994

$ 622.4 Mid East (3)

965

$ 431.4

1,024

$ 419.6

4,066

$ 426.5

4,654

$ 408.0 South East (4)

1,573

$ 364.8

1,591

$ 367.4

7,187

$ 362.5

7,401

$ 364.6 Total

4,951

$ 454.2

4,794

$ 469.0

20,410

$ 456.2

22,560

$ 457.7







































































Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024



Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price Settlements:































Mid Atlantic (1)

2,128

$ 526.8

2,143

$ 524.8

8,287

$ 527.6

8,537

$ 518.1 North East (2)

495

$ 632.1

522

$ 617.7

1,860

$ 646.5

1,967

$ 592.6 Mid East (3)

1,183

$ 425.9

1,242

$ 410.3

4,478

$ 418.7

4,585

$ 406.0 South East (4)

1,862

$ 374.6

2,273

$ 362.5

7,290

$ 362.8

7,747

$ 366.7 Total

5,668

$ 464.9

6,180

$ 450.0

21,915

$ 460.6

22,836

$ 450.7







































As of December 31,





2025

2024





Units

Average

Price

Units

Average

Price

Backlog:

















Mid Atlantic (1)

3,160

$ 527.8

4,068

$ 541.6

North East (2)

973

$ 644.0

1,055

$ 658.1

Mid East (3)

1,633

$ 435.2

2,045

$ 416.5

South East (4)

2,682

$ 373.9

2,785

$ 374.3

Total

8,448

$ 474.4

9,953

$ 481.4























NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (Continued) (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Average active communities:















Mid Atlantic (1)

134

132

125

147 North East (2)

35

29

30

31 Mid East (3)

98

104

96

101 South East (4)

183

161

181

148 Total

450

426

432

427







































Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Homebuilding data:















New order cancellation rate

16.6 %

16.9 %

17.0 %

14.2 % Lots controlled at end of period









180,100

162,400

















Mortgage banking data:















Loan closings

$ 1,511,639

$ 1,695,831

$ 6,039,621

$ 6,260,428 Capture rate

84 %

86 %

86 %

86 %

















Common stock information:















Shares outstanding at end of period









2,799,387

3,011,644 Number of shares repurchased

64,904

64,216

243,082

256,871 Aggregate cost of shares repurchased

$ 487,383

$ 564,315

$ 1,818,595

$ 2,057,677





(1) Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C. (2) New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania (3) New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois (4) North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky

