Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
WKN: 888265 | ISIN: US62944T1051 | Ticker-Symbol: NVE
Tradegate
27.01.26 | 20:25
6.250,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
PR Newswire
28.01.2026 15:00 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NVR, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

RESTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 of $363.8 million, or $121.54 per diluted share. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, net income and diluted earnings per share decreased 20% and 13%, respectively, when compared to 2024 fourth quarter net income of $457.4 million, or $139.93 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $2.71 billion, compared to $2.85 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, consolidated revenues were $10.32 billion, a 2% decrease from $10.52 billion reported for the same period of 2024. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $1.34 billion, a decrease of 20% when compared to net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 of $1.68 billion. Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $436.55, a decrease of 14% from $506.69 per diluted share for the same period of 2024.

Homebuilding

New orders in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 3% to 4,951 units, when compared to 4,794 units in the fourth quarter of 2024. The average sales price of new orders in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $454,200, a decrease of 3% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The cancellation rate in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 16.6% compared to 16.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Settlements in the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased by 8% to 5,668 units, compared to 6,180 units in the fourth quarter of 2024. The average settlement price in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 3% to $464,900, compared to $450,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of December 31, 2025 decreased on a unit basis by 15% to 8,448 units and decreased on a dollar basis by 16% to $4.01 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of December 31, 2024.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.64 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased by 5% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.78 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin in the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased to 20.4%, from 23.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin was negatively impacted by higher lot costs, pricing pressure due to continued affordability challenges, and contract land deposit impairments totaling approximately $35.7 million. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $411.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of 22% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

New Orders for the year ended December 31, 2025 decreased by 10% to 20,410 units, compared to 22,560 units in 2024. Settlements for the year ended December 31, 2025 decreased by 4% to 21,915 units, compared to 22,836 units settled in 2024. Homebuilding revenues for the year ended December 31, 2025 totaled $10.09 billion, a 2% decrease from 2024. Gross profit margin for the year ended December 31, 2025 decreased to 21.2%, compared to 23.7% in 2024. Gross profit margin was negatively impacted by contract land deposit impairments totaling approximately $75.9 million. Income before tax for the homebuilding segment decreased 18% for the year ended December 31, 2025 to $1.61 billion, compared to $1.96 billion in 2024.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $1.51 billion, a decrease of 11% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $57.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 24% when compared to $45.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in secondary marketing gains on sales of loans.

Mortgage closed loan production for the year ended December 31, 2025 decreased 4% to $6.04 billion, compared to $6.26 billion in 2024. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment for the year ended December 31, 2025 decreased 2% to $152.0 million from $154.9 million in 2024.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2025 was 22.4% and 24.0%, respectively, compared to 20.1% and 20.5% for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2024, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate in each period is primarily attributable to a lower income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $8.7 million and $28.3 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to $21.3 million and $95.1 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-seven metropolitan areas in sixteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position and financial results, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; the economic impact of a major epidemic or pandemic; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2025


2024


2025


2024



(unaudited)


(unaudited)


(unaudited)



Homebuilding:









Revenues


$ 2,635,214


$ 2,780,717


$ 10,094,269


$ 10,292,425

Other income


22,460


33,094


96,260


143,890

Cost of sales


(2,096,645)


(2,125,633)


(7,953,401)


(7,850,549)

Selling, general and administrative


(142,644)


(154,714)


(599,667)


(598,207)

Interest expense


(6,857)


(6,774)


(27,578)


(26,988)

Homebuilding income


411,528


526,690


1,609,883


1,960,571










Mortgage Banking:









Mortgage banking fees


77,394


64,891


229,690


232,054

Interest income


4,706


5,600


17,886


19,092

Other income


1,395


1,562


5,189


5,480

General and administrative


(25,944)


(25,870)


(99,459)


(100,896)

Interest expense


(357)


(239)


(1,257)


(795)

Mortgage banking income


57,194


45,944


152,049


154,935










Income before taxes


468,722


572,634


1,761,932


2,115,506

Income tax expense


(104,907)


(115,202)


(422,116)


(433,578)










Net income


$ 363,815


$ 457,432


$ 1,339,816


$ 1,681,928










Basic earnings per share


$ 128.52


$ 149.84


$ 462.00


$ 540.88










Diluted earnings per share


$ 121.54


$ 139.93


$ 436.55


$ 506.69










Basic weighted average shares outstanding


2,831


3,053


2,900


3,110










Diluted weighted average shares outstanding


2,993


3,269


3,069


3,319

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)









December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024



(unaudited)



ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 1,883,844


$ 2,561,339

Restricted cash


34,348


42,172

Receivables


32,742


32,622

Inventory:





Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers


1,410,695


1,727,243

Unsold lots and housing units


252,029


237,177

Land under development


39,312


65,394

Building materials and other


21,524


28,893



1,723,560


2,058,707






Contract land deposits, net


851,458


726,675

Property, plant and equipment, net


103,770


95,619

Operating lease right-of-use assets


110,535


78,340

Deferred tax assets, net


143,666


142,192

Other assets


205,640


150,566



5,089,563


5,888,232

Mortgage Banking:





Cash and cash equivalents


32,642


49,636

Restricted cash


6,047


11,520

Mortgage loans held for sale, net


571,596


355,209

Property and equipment, net


7,727


7,373

Operating lease right-of-use assets


23,953


23,482

Other assets


125,402


45,536



767,367


492,756

Total assets


$ 5,856,930


$ 6,380,988






NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)









December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024



(unaudited)



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable


$ 259,244


$ 332,772

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


376,976


441,300

Customer deposits


249,210


322,926

Operating lease liabilities


117,589


83,939

Senior notes


909,160


911,118



1,912,179


2,092,055

Mortgage Banking:





Accounts payable and other liabilities


53,738


53,433

Operating lease liabilities


26,144


25,428



79,882


78,861

Total liabilities


1,992,061


2,170,916






Commitments and contingencies










Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares
issued as of both December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024


206


206

Additional paid-in capital


3,155,367


3,031,637

Deferred compensation trust - 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of
both December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024


(16,710)


(16,710)

Deferred compensation liability


16,710


16,710

Retained earnings


16,386,769


15,046,953

Less treasury stock at cost - 17,755,943 and 17,543,686 shares as of December
31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively


(15,677,473)


(13,868,724)

Total shareholders' equity


3,864,869


4,210,072

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 5,856,930


$ 6,380,988






NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)




















Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2025


2024


2025


2024



Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price

New orders, net of cancellations:















Mid Atlantic (1)


1,869


$ 504.9


1,726


$ 547.1


7,379


$ 520.0


8,511


$ 527.3

North East (2)


544


$ 578.8


453


$ 639.9


1,778


$ 638.3


1,994


$ 622.4

Mid East (3)


965


$ 431.4


1,024


$ 419.6


4,066


$ 426.5


4,654


$ 408.0

South East (4)


1,573


$ 364.8


1,591


$ 367.4


7,187


$ 362.5


7,401


$ 364.6

Total


4,951


$ 454.2


4,794


$ 469.0


20,410


$ 456.2


22,560


$ 457.7





































Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2025


2024


2025


2024



Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price

Settlements:

















Mid Atlantic (1)


2,128


$ 526.8


2,143


$ 524.8


8,287


$ 527.6


8,537


$ 518.1

North East (2)


495


$ 632.1


522


$ 617.7


1,860


$ 646.5


1,967


$ 592.6

Mid East (3)


1,183


$ 425.9


1,242


$ 410.3


4,478


$ 418.7


4,585


$ 406.0

South East (4)


1,862


$ 374.6


2,273


$ 362.5


7,290


$ 362.8


7,747


$ 366.7

Total


5,668


$ 464.9


6,180


$ 450.0


21,915


$ 460.6


22,836


$ 450.7




















As of December 31,




2025


2024




Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Backlog:










Mid Atlantic (1)


3,160


$ 527.8


4,068


$ 541.6


North East (2)


973


$ 644.0


1,055


$ 658.1


Mid East (3)


1,633


$ 435.2


2,045


$ 416.5


South East (4)


2,682


$ 373.9


2,785


$ 374.3


Total


8,448


$ 474.4


9,953


$ 481.4












NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity (Continued)

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)












Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2025


2024


2025


2024

Average active communities:









Mid Atlantic (1)


134


132


125


147

North East (2)


35


29


30


31

Mid East (3)


98


104


96


101

South East (4)


183


161


181


148

Total


450


426


432


427





















Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2025


2024


2025


2024

Homebuilding data:









New order cancellation rate


16.6 %


16.9 %


17.0 %


14.2 %

Lots controlled at end of period






180,100


162,400










Mortgage banking data:









Loan closings


$ 1,511,639


$ 1,695,831


$ 6,039,621


$ 6,260,428

Capture rate


84 %


86 %


86 %


86 %










Common stock information:









Shares outstanding at end of period






2,799,387


3,011,644

Number of shares repurchased


64,904


64,216


243,082


256,871

Aggregate cost of shares repurchased


$ 487,383


$ 564,315


$ 1,818,595


$ 2,057,677



(1)

Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

(2)

New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania

(3)

New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois

(4)

North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky

SOURCE NVR, INC.

