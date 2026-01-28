NVR, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results

RESTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 of $363.8 million, or $121.54 per diluted share. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, net income and diluted earnings per share decreased 20% and 13%, respectively, when compared to 2024 fourth quarter net income of $457.4 million, or $139.93 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $2.71 billion, compared to $2.85 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
For the year ended December 31, 2025, consolidated revenues were $10.32 billion, a 2% decrease from $10.52 billion reported for the same period of 2024. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $1.34 billion, a decrease of 20% when compared to net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 of $1.68 billion. Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $436.55, a decrease of 14% from $506.69 per diluted share for the same period of 2024.
Homebuilding
New orders in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 3% to 4,951 units, when compared to 4,794 units in the fourth quarter of 2024. The average sales price of new orders in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $454,200, a decrease of 3% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The cancellation rate in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 16.6% compared to 16.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Settlements in the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased by 8% to 5,668 units, compared to 6,180 units in the fourth quarter of 2024. The average settlement price in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 3% to $464,900, compared to $450,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of December 31, 2025 decreased on a unit basis by 15% to 8,448 units and decreased on a dollar basis by 16% to $4.01 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of December 31, 2024.
Homebuilding revenues of $2.64 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased by 5% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.78 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin in the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased to 20.4%, from 23.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross profit margin was negatively impacted by higher lot costs, pricing pressure due to continued affordability challenges, and contract land deposit impairments totaling approximately $35.7 million. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $411.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of 22% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
New Orders for the year ended December 31, 2025 decreased by 10% to 20,410 units, compared to 22,560 units in 2024. Settlements for the year ended December 31, 2025 decreased by 4% to 21,915 units, compared to 22,836 units settled in 2024. Homebuilding revenues for the year ended December 31, 2025 totaled $10.09 billion, a 2% decrease from 2024. Gross profit margin for the year ended December 31, 2025 decreased to 21.2%, compared to 23.7% in 2024. Gross profit margin was negatively impacted by contract land deposit impairments totaling approximately $75.9 million. Income before tax for the homebuilding segment decreased 18% for the year ended December 31, 2025 to $1.61 billion, compared to $1.96 billion in 2024.
Mortgage Banking
Mortgage closed loan production in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $1.51 billion, a decrease of 11% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $57.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 24% when compared to $45.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in secondary marketing gains on sales of loans.
Mortgage closed loan production for the year ended December 31, 2025 decreased 4% to $6.04 billion, compared to $6.26 billion in 2024. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment for the year ended December 31, 2025 decreased 2% to $152.0 million from $154.9 million in 2024.
Effective Tax Rate
Our effective tax rate for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2025 was 22.4% and 24.0%, respectively, compared to 20.1% and 20.5% for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2024, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate in each period is primarily attributable to a lower income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $8.7 million and $28.3 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, respectively, compared to $21.3 million and $95.1 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively.
About NVR
NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-seven metropolitan areas in sixteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.
Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position and financial results, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; the economic impact of a major epidemic or pandemic; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.
NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Homebuilding:
Revenues
$ 2,635,214
$ 2,780,717
$ 10,094,269
$ 10,292,425
Other income
22,460
33,094
96,260
143,890
Cost of sales
(2,096,645)
(2,125,633)
(7,953,401)
(7,850,549)
Selling, general and administrative
(142,644)
(154,714)
(599,667)
(598,207)
Interest expense
(6,857)
(6,774)
(27,578)
(26,988)
Homebuilding income
411,528
526,690
1,609,883
1,960,571
Mortgage Banking:
Mortgage banking fees
77,394
64,891
229,690
232,054
Interest income
4,706
5,600
17,886
19,092
Other income
1,395
1,562
5,189
5,480
General and administrative
(25,944)
(25,870)
(99,459)
(100,896)
Interest expense
(357)
(239)
(1,257)
(795)
Mortgage banking income
57,194
45,944
152,049
154,935
Income before taxes
468,722
572,634
1,761,932
2,115,506
Income tax expense
(104,907)
(115,202)
(422,116)
(433,578)
Net income
$ 363,815
$ 457,432
$ 1,339,816
$ 1,681,928
Basic earnings per share
$ 128.52
$ 149.84
$ 462.00
$ 540.88
Diluted earnings per share
$ 121.54
$ 139.93
$ 436.55
$ 506.69
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
2,831
3,053
2,900
3,110
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
2,993
3,269
3,069
3,319
NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Homebuilding:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,883,844
$ 2,561,339
Restricted cash
34,348
42,172
Receivables
32,742
32,622
Inventory:
Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers
1,410,695
1,727,243
Unsold lots and housing units
252,029
237,177
Land under development
39,312
65,394
Building materials and other
21,524
28,893
1,723,560
2,058,707
Contract land deposits, net
851,458
726,675
Property, plant and equipment, net
103,770
95,619
Operating lease right-of-use assets
110,535
78,340
Deferred tax assets, net
143,666
142,192
Other assets
205,640
150,566
5,089,563
5,888,232
Mortgage Banking:
Cash and cash equivalents
32,642
49,636
Restricted cash
6,047
11,520
Mortgage loans held for sale, net
571,596
355,209
Property and equipment, net
7,727
7,373
Operating lease right-of-use assets
23,953
23,482
Other assets
125,402
45,536
767,367
492,756
Total assets
$ 5,856,930
$ 6,380,988
NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
(unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Homebuilding:
Accounts payable
$ 259,244
$ 332,772
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
376,976
441,300
Customer deposits
249,210
322,926
Operating lease liabilities
117,589
83,939
Senior notes
909,160
911,118
1,912,179
2,092,055
Mortgage Banking:
Accounts payable and other liabilities
53,738
53,433
Operating lease liabilities
26,144
25,428
79,882
78,861
Total liabilities
1,992,061
2,170,916
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares
206
206
Additional paid-in capital
3,155,367
3,031,637
Deferred compensation trust - 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of
(16,710)
(16,710)
Deferred compensation liability
16,710
16,710
Retained earnings
16,386,769
15,046,953
Less treasury stock at cost - 17,755,943 and 17,543,686 shares as of December
(15,677,473)
(13,868,724)
Total shareholders' equity
3,864,869
4,210,072
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 5,856,930
$ 6,380,988
NVR, Inc.
Operating Activity
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Units
Average
Units
Average
Units
Average
Units
Average
New orders, net of cancellations:
Mid Atlantic (1)
1,869
$ 504.9
1,726
$ 547.1
7,379
$ 520.0
8,511
$ 527.3
North East (2)
544
$ 578.8
453
$ 639.9
1,778
$ 638.3
1,994
$ 622.4
Mid East (3)
965
$ 431.4
1,024
$ 419.6
4,066
$ 426.5
4,654
$ 408.0
South East (4)
1,573
$ 364.8
1,591
$ 367.4
7,187
$ 362.5
7,401
$ 364.6
Total
4,951
$ 454.2
4,794
$ 469.0
20,410
$ 456.2
22,560
$ 457.7
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Units
Average
Units
Average
Units
Average
Units
Average
Settlements:
Mid Atlantic (1)
2,128
$ 526.8
2,143
$ 524.8
8,287
$ 527.6
8,537
$ 518.1
North East (2)
495
$ 632.1
522
$ 617.7
1,860
$ 646.5
1,967
$ 592.6
Mid East (3)
1,183
$ 425.9
1,242
$ 410.3
4,478
$ 418.7
4,585
$ 406.0
South East (4)
1,862
$ 374.6
2,273
$ 362.5
7,290
$ 362.8
7,747
$ 366.7
Total
5,668
$ 464.9
6,180
$ 450.0
21,915
$ 460.6
22,836
$ 450.7
As of December 31,
2025
2024
Units
Average
Units
Average
Backlog:
Mid Atlantic (1)
3,160
$ 527.8
4,068
$ 541.6
North East (2)
973
$ 644.0
1,055
$ 658.1
Mid East (3)
1,633
$ 435.2
2,045
$ 416.5
South East (4)
2,682
$ 373.9
2,785
$ 374.3
Total
8,448
$ 474.4
9,953
$ 481.4
NVR, Inc.
Operating Activity (Continued)
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Average active communities:
Mid Atlantic (1)
134
132
125
147
North East (2)
35
29
30
31
Mid East (3)
98
104
96
101
South East (4)
183
161
181
148
Total
450
426
432
427
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Homebuilding data:
New order cancellation rate
16.6 %
16.9 %
17.0 %
14.2 %
Lots controlled at end of period
180,100
162,400
Mortgage banking data:
Loan closings
$ 1,511,639
$ 1,695,831
$ 6,039,621
$ 6,260,428
Capture rate
84 %
86 %
86 %
86 %
Common stock information:
Shares outstanding at end of period
2,799,387
3,011,644
Number of shares repurchased
64,904
64,216
243,082
256,871
Aggregate cost of shares repurchased
$ 487,383
$ 564,315
$ 1,818,595
$ 2,057,677
(1)
Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.
(2)
New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania
(3)
New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois
(4)
North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Kentucky
SOURCE NVR, INC.