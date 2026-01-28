Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 28

LEI:549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc announces that on 28 January 2026, it repurchased 100,000 ordinary shares of 10p each ('ordinary shares') at a price of 437.00p per share, to be held as Treasury Shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 14,776,594.

The total number of ordinary shares remaining in issue (excluding 14,776,594 ordinary shares held in treasury) is 202,843,151.

For further information, please contact:

James Poole

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc

Telephone: 020 7543 3559

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

28 January 2026