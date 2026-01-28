

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - SK hynix Inc. (000660.KS), a global semiconductor company, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, showcasing a substantial improvement compared to the same period in the previous year.



Fourth-quarter sales reached KRW 32,826,654 million, a 66.1 percent increase from KRW 19,767,035 million in 2024. Operating income more than doubled, rising 137.2 percent year-over-year to KRW 19,169,573 million, up from KRW 8,082,797 million a year earlier.



Net income for the quarter also grew significantly, reaching KRW 15,245,953 million, a 90.4 percent increase from KRW 8,006,487 million in the same period of 2024. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company rose 90.2 percent year-over-year to KRW 15,219,783 million, up from KRW 8,000,475 million in the prior-year quarter.



For the full year 2025, SK hynix reported cumulative sales of KRW 97,146,675 million, a 46.8 percent increase from KRW 66,192,960 million in 2024.



Full-year operating income surged 101.2 percent to KRW 47,206,319 million, while net income attributable to shareholders jumped 116.9 percent to KRW 42,919,287 million, indicating a strong earnings recovery compared to the previous year.



The company attributed its robust performance in the fourth quarter and the full year 2025 to a favorable memory market environment, which supported the strong demand for its semiconductor products.



SK hynix closed trading at KRW 841,000, up KRW 41,000 or 5.13 percent on the Korean Stock Exchange.



