Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
Dow Jones News
28.01.2026 19:33 Uhr
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Jan-2026 / 18:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

28 January 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  28 January 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         55,075 
 
Highest price paid per share:            175.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             171.60p 
 
                           174.2371p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,124,314 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,617,262 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,617,262 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      174.2371p                        55,075

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
465             175.80          08:19:19         00372718885TRLO1     XLON 
 
468             175.80          08:36:16         00372737007TRLO1     XLON 
 
483             175.60          08:36:20         00372737069TRLO1     XLON 
 
455             174.00          08:38:52         00372739480TRLO1     XLON 
 
459             173.40          08:57:51         00372753110TRLO1     XLON 
 
449             173.60          09:22:35         00372775151TRLO1     XLON 
 
398             173.80          10:01:01         00372822817TRLO1     XLON 
 
447             173.80          10:02:26         00372822913TRLO1     XLON 
 
468             173.60          10:02:26         00372822914TRLO1     XLON 
 
462             174.00          10:20:25         00372823651TRLO1     XLON 
 
468             173.60          10:20:36         00372823661TRLO1     XLON 
 
256             174.00          10:20:52         00372823692TRLO1     XLON 
 
193             174.00          10:20:52         00372823693TRLO1     XLON 
 
461             173.80          11:47:15         00372828311TRLO1     XLON 
 
129             174.00          11:47:15         00372828312TRLO1     XLON 
 
461             173.80          11:47:15         00372828313TRLO1     XLON 
 
138             174.00          11:52:42         00372828514TRLO1     XLON 
 
34              174.00          11:52:42         00372828515TRLO1     XLON 
 
171             174.00          11:52:42         00372828516TRLO1     XLON 
 
205             174.00          11:52:42         00372828517TRLO1     XLON 
 
282             174.00          11:52:42         00372828518TRLO1     XLON 
 
440             173.80          11:52:42         00372828519TRLO1     XLON 
 
67              174.20          11:54:17         00372828571TRLO1     XLON 
 
469             174.00          11:54:17         00372828572TRLO1     XLON 
 
477             174.00          11:54:17         00372828573TRLO1     XLON 
 
477             174.00          12:10:07         00372829076TRLO1     XLON 
 
195             174.00          12:10:07         00372829077TRLO1     XLON 
 
477             174.00          12:10:07         00372829078TRLO1     XLON 
 
282             174.00          12:10:07         00372829079TRLO1     XLON 
 
110             174.20          12:10:07         00372829080TRLO1     XLON 
 
1333             174.00          12:10:14         00372829088TRLO1     XLON 
 
1373             173.80          12:10:14         00372829089TRLO1     XLON 
 
80              173.60          12:12:29         00372829221TRLO1     XLON 
 
45              173.80          12:15:13         00372829330TRLO1     XLON 
 
413             173.80          12:16:10         00372829400TRLO1     XLON 
 
454             174.00          12:22:33         00372829680TRLO1     XLON 
 
130             173.80          12:32:43         00372830016TRLO1     XLON 
 
159             174.00          12:46:24         00372830506TRLO1     XLON 
 
230             174.20          12:46:24         00372830507TRLO1     XLON 
 
1000             174.20          12:46:24         00372830508TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             174.20          12:46:24         00372830509TRLO1     XLON 
 
478             175.20          13:23:17         00372832395TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             175.20          13:26:45         00372832655TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             175.20          13:26:45         00372832656TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             175.00          13:27:13         00372832664TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             175.00          13:27:13         00372832665TRLO1     XLON 
 
346             174.60          13:27:15         00372832666TRLO1     XLON 
 
440             175.20          13:47:48         00372833313TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             175.60          13:52:28         00372833575TRLO1     XLON 
 
468             175.60          13:52:28         00372833576TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             175.60          13:52:28         00372833577TRLO1     XLON 
 
385             175.60          13:52:28         00372833578TRLO1     XLON 
 
427             175.60          13:52:28         00372833579TRLO1     XLON 
 
468             175.60          13:52:28         00372833580TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             175.60          13:52:28         00372833581TRLO1     XLON 
 
468             175.60          13:52:28         00372833582TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             175.60          13:52:28         00372833583TRLO1     XLON 
 
468             175.60          13:52:28         00372833584TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             175.60          13:52:28         00372833585TRLO1     XLON 
 
468             175.60          13:52:28         00372833586TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             175.60          13:52:28         00372833587TRLO1     XLON 
 
468             175.60          13:52:28         00372833588TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             175.60          13:52:28         00372833589TRLO1     XLON 
 
468             175.60          13:52:28         00372833590TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             175.60          13:52:28         00372833591TRLO1     XLON 
 
468             175.60          13:52:28         00372833592TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             175.60          13:52:28         00372833593TRLO1     XLON 
 
468             175.60          13:52:28         00372833594TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             175.60          13:52:28         00372833595TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2026 13:00 ET (18:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
