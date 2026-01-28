DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 28-Jan-2026 / 18:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 28 January 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 28 January 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 55,075 Highest price paid per share: 175.80p Lowest price paid per share: 171.60p 174.2371p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,124,314 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,617,262 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,617,262 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 174.2371p 55,075

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 465 175.80 08:19:19 00372718885TRLO1 XLON 468 175.80 08:36:16 00372737007TRLO1 XLON 483 175.60 08:36:20 00372737069TRLO1 XLON 455 174.00 08:38:52 00372739480TRLO1 XLON 459 173.40 08:57:51 00372753110TRLO1 XLON 449 173.60 09:22:35 00372775151TRLO1 XLON 398 173.80 10:01:01 00372822817TRLO1 XLON 447 173.80 10:02:26 00372822913TRLO1 XLON 468 173.60 10:02:26 00372822914TRLO1 XLON 462 174.00 10:20:25 00372823651TRLO1 XLON 468 173.60 10:20:36 00372823661TRLO1 XLON 256 174.00 10:20:52 00372823692TRLO1 XLON 193 174.00 10:20:52 00372823693TRLO1 XLON 461 173.80 11:47:15 00372828311TRLO1 XLON 129 174.00 11:47:15 00372828312TRLO1 XLON 461 173.80 11:47:15 00372828313TRLO1 XLON 138 174.00 11:52:42 00372828514TRLO1 XLON 34 174.00 11:52:42 00372828515TRLO1 XLON 171 174.00 11:52:42 00372828516TRLO1 XLON 205 174.00 11:52:42 00372828517TRLO1 XLON 282 174.00 11:52:42 00372828518TRLO1 XLON 440 173.80 11:52:42 00372828519TRLO1 XLON 67 174.20 11:54:17 00372828571TRLO1 XLON 469 174.00 11:54:17 00372828572TRLO1 XLON 477 174.00 11:54:17 00372828573TRLO1 XLON 477 174.00 12:10:07 00372829076TRLO1 XLON 195 174.00 12:10:07 00372829077TRLO1 XLON 477 174.00 12:10:07 00372829078TRLO1 XLON 282 174.00 12:10:07 00372829079TRLO1 XLON 110 174.20 12:10:07 00372829080TRLO1 XLON 1333 174.00 12:10:14 00372829088TRLO1 XLON 1373 173.80 12:10:14 00372829089TRLO1 XLON 80 173.60 12:12:29 00372829221TRLO1 XLON 45 173.80 12:15:13 00372829330TRLO1 XLON 413 173.80 12:16:10 00372829400TRLO1 XLON 454 174.00 12:22:33 00372829680TRLO1 XLON 130 173.80 12:32:43 00372830016TRLO1 XLON 159 174.00 12:46:24 00372830506TRLO1 XLON 230 174.20 12:46:24 00372830507TRLO1 XLON 1000 174.20 12:46:24 00372830508TRLO1 XLON 582 174.20 12:46:24 00372830509TRLO1 XLON 478 175.20 13:23:17 00372832395TRLO1 XLON 300 175.20 13:26:45 00372832655TRLO1 XLON 177 175.20 13:26:45 00372832656TRLO1 XLON 300 175.00 13:27:13 00372832664TRLO1 XLON 177 175.00 13:27:13 00372832665TRLO1 XLON 346 174.60 13:27:15 00372832666TRLO1 XLON 440 175.20 13:47:48 00372833313TRLO1 XLON 521 175.60 13:52:28 00372833575TRLO1 XLON 468 175.60 13:52:28 00372833576TRLO1 XLON 521 175.60 13:52:28 00372833577TRLO1 XLON 385 175.60 13:52:28 00372833578TRLO1 XLON 427 175.60 13:52:28 00372833579TRLO1 XLON 468 175.60 13:52:28 00372833580TRLO1 XLON 521 175.60 13:52:28 00372833581TRLO1 XLON 468 175.60 13:52:28 00372833582TRLO1 XLON 521 175.60 13:52:28 00372833583TRLO1 XLON 468 175.60 13:52:28 00372833584TRLO1 XLON 521 175.60 13:52:28 00372833585TRLO1 XLON 468 175.60 13:52:28 00372833586TRLO1 XLON 521 175.60 13:52:28 00372833587TRLO1 XLON 468 175.60 13:52:28 00372833588TRLO1 XLON 521 175.60 13:52:28 00372833589TRLO1 XLON 468 175.60 13:52:28 00372833590TRLO1 XLON 521 175.60 13:52:28 00372833591TRLO1 XLON 468 175.60 13:52:28 00372833592TRLO1 XLON 521 175.60 13:52:28 00372833593TRLO1 XLON 468 175.60 13:52:28 00372833594TRLO1 XLON 521 175.60 13:52:28 00372833595TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2026 13:00 ET (18:00 GMT)