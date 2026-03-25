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WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
Frankfurt
25.03.26 | 08:08
7,300 Euro
+0,69 % +0,050
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,4507,70014:27
PR Newswire
25.03.2026 14:12 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bodycote Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Bodycote Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

  1. JIM FAIRBAIRN
  2. BEN FIDLER

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

  1. CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
  2. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BODYCOTE PLC

b)

LEI

213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 17 3/11p



GB00B3FLWH99

b)

Nature of the transaction

GRANT OF 2025 SHARE AWARDS UNDER

THE 2016 BODYCOTE INCENTIVE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£6.339

  1. 185,652
  2. 152,734

d)

Aggregated information


-Aggregated volume

338,386

e)

Date of the transaction

23-03-2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of trading venue

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.