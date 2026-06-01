Bodycote Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 01
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B3FLWH99
Issuer Name
BODYCOTE PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware
Country of registered office (if applicable)
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
|Name
|City of registered office
|Country of registered office
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management BV
|Amsterdam
|Netherlands
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
27-May-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
29-May-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|4.907481
|0.000075
|4.907556
|8409877
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|5.014094
|0.000075
|5.014169
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|GB00B3FLWH99
|8409749
|4.907481
|Sub Total 8.A
|8409749
|4.907481%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Securities Lending
|Open
|128
|0.000075
|Sub Total 8.B1
|128
|0.000075%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)
|GSAM Holdings LLC
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
|GSAM Holdings LLC
|4.839426
|0.000000
|4.839426%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC
|4.839426
|0.000000
|4.839426%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd
|4.839426
|0.000000
|4.839426%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd
|4.839426
|0.000000
|4.839426%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V.
|4.839426
|0.000000
|4.839426%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V.
|4.839426
|0.000000
|4.839426%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V.
|4.839426
|0.000000
|4.839426%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings B.V.
|4.839426
|0.000000
|4.839426%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
|Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V.
|4.839426
|0.000000
|4.839426%
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)
|Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4)
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4)
|Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4)
|Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4)
|Goldman Sachs International
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 5)
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 5)
|The Goldman Sachs Trust Company National Association
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 5)
|The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.
General email contact: gs-rrc-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com
12. Date of Completion
29-May-2026
13. Place Of Completion
Bengaluru