Bodycote Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B3FLWH99
Issuer Name
BODYCOTE PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
FMR LLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
Boston
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States of America
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
27-May-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
28-May-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
9.966800
0.000000
9.966800
17083229
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
10.007500
0.000000
10.007500
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B3FLWH99
17083229
9.966800
Sub Total 8.A
17083229
9.966800%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
|
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
FMR LLC
FMR LLC
FMR LLC
FIAM Holdings LLC
FMR LLC
FIAM LLC
FMR LLC
FMR LLC
7.686700
0.000000
7.686700%
FMR LLC
Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC
7.686700
0.000000
7.686700%
FMR LLC
FMR LLC
FMR LLC
FMTC Holdings LLC
FMR LLC
Fidelity Management Trust Company
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
28-May-2026
13. Place Of Completion
Dublin, Ireland