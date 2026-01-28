

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market started off on a weak note on Wednesday and kept sliding down as the day progressed and eventually settled sharply lower as investors stayed reluctant to pick up stocks, and looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement due later in the day.



A report showing a sharp deterioration in Swiss investors sentiment contributed significantly to the bearish mood in the market.



The benchmark SMI tumbled to a low of 13,007.33 and settled not far off from that mark at 13,023.81, losing 192.42 points or 1.46%.



Logitech International closed down by 5.2%. Julius Baer and Sandoz Group lost 4.35% and 4.12%, respectively. Roche Holding and Straumann Holding both closed lower by about 3.3%.



VAT Group ended nearly 3% down. Galderma Group, UBS Group, Richemont, Lonza Group, Novartis, SGS, Schindler Ps and Kuehne + Nagel lost 1.4% - 2.5%.



Partners Group gained about 1.5%. Swisscom, Zurich Insurance Group, Sika and Swiss Life Holding ended higher by 0.4% - 0.6%.



In economic news, a report from UBS & CFA Society said Swiss investor sentiment declined sharply in January 2026, with the sentiment index falling 10.9 points to -4.7, its lowest reading since October. The drop was driven by escalating tensions between the EU and the US over Greenland, raising concerns about higher tariffs on some European countries.



The current conditions index also fell to 0.0 from 16.6 in December 2025.



