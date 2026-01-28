Anzeige
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
WKN: 884296 | ISIN: US63633D1046
28.01.2026
National Health Investors: NHI Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. NHI plans to issue its earnings release after the market closes on Thursday, February 26, 2026, and will host a conference call on the following day, Friday, February 27, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (888) 506-0062, with the access code 947899.

The live broadcast of the conference call will be available online at www.nhireit.com and at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/633/53279on Friday, February 27, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The online replay will be available shortly after the call and remain available for one year.

About National Health Investors, Inc.

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI), established in 1991, is a self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical facility investments. NHI operates in two reportable segments: Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio ("SHOP"). NHI's portfolio consists of independent living facilities, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.

Contact: Dana Hambly, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Phone: (615) 890-9100

SOURCE: National Health Investors



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/nhi-announces-fourth-quarter-2025-earnings-release-and-conference-cal-1131307

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
