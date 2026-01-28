

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEI Investments (SEIC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $172.50 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $155.77 million, or $1.19 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $607.93 million from $557.19 million last year.



SEI Investments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $172.50 Mln. vs. $155.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.38 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue: $607.93 Mln vs. $557.19 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News