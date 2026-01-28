Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Welcomes New Member of its Board of Directors and New Senior Vice President of Regulatory, Quality and Product Development

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn technology based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, and animal health care, today announced the appointment of Vanessa Jacoby, Chief Business and Financial Officer of Quanta Therapeutics, Inc., to its Board of Directors and to serve as Chair of its Audit Committee. Sonoma also announced the retirement of its longtime director, Dr. Jay Birnbaum. Finally, Sonoma announced the appointment of Arturo Angel as its Senior Vice President of Regulatory, Quality and Product Development.

Vanessa Jacoby brings financial expertise along with extensive experience in the biotechnology and life science sectors to Sonoma's Board. She has served as a senior financial executive of several private and public companies and as an active participant on audit committees, responsible for reporting financial results and internal controls matters. Prior to joining Quanta, a clinical stage biotechnology company, Ms. Jacoby served as CFO of Shoreline Biosciences, where she played a key role in establishing two partnerships with Kite Pharma and BeiGene. Prior to joining Shoreline, Ms. Jacoby served as Chief Accounting Officer of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNA), where she led all corporate finance and planning activities and played a key role in the company's initial public offering. Ms. Jacoby is a licensed CPA in the State of California and began her career as an auditor for Ernst & Young.

Arturo Angel joins Sonoma from Bausch Health Companies Inc., where he served as Executive Director of Research & Development, leading product development of pharmaceutical, over-the-counter and cosmetic products for dermal, oral and nasal administration for over 15 years. Mr. Angel brings expertise in formulation development, product characterization, manufacturing process transfers, validations and scale-ups, product registrations and approvals. Prior to his tenure at Bausch Health, Mr. Angel began his career at Dow Pharmaceutical Sciences Inc. serving as a chemist and formulation and process development leader for pharmaceutical topical products for nearly 20 years.

Effective January 28, 2026, Dr. Jay Birnbaum retired from our Board of Directors. Dr. Birnbaum has served as a member of Sonoma's Board of Directors since April 2007 and has provided invaluable contributions to Sonoma's growth during this time. Over his long career, Jay has been involved in the development and commercialization of numerous dermatological drugs and consumer products and brands and has been an industry consultant for the past 25 years. He is a co-founder and member of the Board of Directors of Hallux, Inc., and previously served as co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Kythera Biopharmaceuticals, Vice President of Global Project Management at Novartis/Sandoz Pharmaceuticals Corporation, and various management positions at both the Medical and Consumer Products Divisions of American Cyanamid Company (Wyeth).

Lead Independent Director, Jerry McLaughlin, commented, "Jay's wise counsel and common-sense approach have served our shareholders well. Jay always offered keen scientific guidance that blended soundly with our strategic business initiatives. I wish him success as he devotes his time to develop the emerging Birnbaum Vineyards and Winery in the Finger Lakes region of New York. Although he will be missed on the Board, Sonoma will continue to have the benefit of his support as a consultant to the Company."

"We are truly honored to have both Ms. Jacoby and Mr. Angel join the Sonoma team," remarked Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma. "Each provides a level of expertise in their respective fields that we believe will be tremendously beneficial to Sonoma at this stage of our growth. We also sincerely thank Dr. Birnbaum for his contributions in making Sonoma what it is today. We are excited for this new chapter and looking forward to the future of our company and our Microcyn technology."

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants. Sonoma's products are clinically proven to reduce itch, pain, scarring, and irritation safely and without damaging healthy tissue. In-vitro and clinical studies of HOCl show it to safely manage skin abrasions, lacerations, minor irritations, cuts, and intact skin. Sonoma's products are sold either directly or via partners in over 55 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado, with manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com.

These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "continue," "develop," "anticipate," "expect" and "opportunities," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

