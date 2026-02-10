Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Fiscal Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue increased 22% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and 33% for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 compared to prior year

Net loss and net loss per share decreased from prior year for both the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2025

EBITDAS loss decreased by $0.4 million and $0.9 million for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2025 compared to prior year

BOULDER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNOA),a global healthcare leader developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants, today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025.

"Sonoma is pleased to report another quarter of revenue growth, demonstrating continued execution of our strategic priorities," remarked Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals. "We are continuing to strengthen our regulatory position in both the U.S. and international markets and to broaden our distribution network. We have also strengthened our leadership and governance by welcoming a new Audit Committee Chair and a Senior Vice President of Regulatory, Quality and Product Development, as we position Sonoma for long-term global leadership in hypochlorous acid."

Business Highlights

Sonoma continued to advance its regulatory initiatives, expand distribution channels, and strengthen its organizational leadership:

On October 7, 2025, Sonoma announced that it had successfully registered its manufacturing facility and listed its Microcyn-based facial spray under the FDA's Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA).

On October 14, 2025, Sonoma announced the launch of a new HOCl wound cleanser manufactured by Sonoma for Medline Industries, LP, to be distributed into hospital systems, home healthcare and other healthcare channels across the United States.

On November 13, 2025, Sonoma announced that Reliefacyn Advanced Itch-Burn-Rash-Pain Relief Hydrogel has earned the National Rosacea Society (NRS) Seal of Acceptance.

On January 28, 2026, Sonoma announced the appointment of Vanessa Jacoby to its Board of Directors and Arturo Angel as its Senior Vice President of Regulatory, Quality and Product Development.

Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

Revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 of $4.3 million increased by $0.7 million, or 22%, compared to $3.6 million for the same period last year. Revenues in the U.S. increased 98%, primarily as a result of an increase in sales of over-the-counter products and increasing sales by new and existing distributors. Europe revenues increased 24% as a result of increased demand for our products. Revenues in Asia increased 38% and Rest of World revenues decreased 11%. Revenues from these regions tend to fluctuate when viewed on a quarterly basis due to customers placing larger, but less frequent, orders to benefit from quantity discounts and reduced shipping costs when ordering larger quantities. Latin America revenues decreased 38%, primarily due to timing of customer orders for overflow manufacturing.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Sonoma reported revenues of approximately $4.3 million and cost of revenues of $2.7 million, resulting in gross profit of $1.6 million, or 38% of revenue, compared to a gross profit of $1.3 million, or 36% of revenue, for the same period last year. Gross margins increased by 2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 when compared to the same period last year as a result of an increase in revenue and overall product mix.

Total operating expenses during the quarter ended December 31, 2025 were $2.3 million, approximately flat when compared to $2.3 million during the same period in the prior year.

Net loss before income taxes for the quarter was $0.9 million, compared to $0.9 million for the same period last year. EBITDAS loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 of $0.6 million decreased by $0.4 million, compared to an EBITDAS loss of $1.0 million for the same period last year.

Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025

Revenues of $14.0 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 increased by $3.5 million, or 33%, compared to $10.5 million for the same period last year. Revenues in the U.S. increased 90%, primarily as a result of an increase in sales of over-the-counter products and increasing sales by new and existing distributors. Europe revenues increased 31% as a result of increased demand for our products. Revenues in Asia increased 38% and Rest of World revenues increased 50%. Revenues from these regions tend to fluctuate when viewed on a quarterly basis due to customers placing larger, but less frequent, orders to benefit from quantity discounts and reduced shipping costs when ordering larger quantities. Latin America revenues decreased 26%, primarily due to timing of customer orders for overflow manufacturing.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Sonoma reported revenues of $14.0 million and cost of revenues of $8.8 million, resulting in gross profit of $5.2 million, or 37% of revenues, compared to a gross profit of $3.9 million, or 37% of revenues, in the same period last year.

Total operating expenses during the nine months ended December 31, 2025 of $7.3 million increased by $0.3 million, or 5%, compared to $7.0 million during the same period last year.

Net loss before income taxes for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 was $2.9 million, compared to $2.4 million for the same period in the prior year. EBITDAS loss for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 of $1.9 million decreased by $0.9 million, compared to an EBITDAS loss of $2.8 million for the same period last year.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants. Sonoma's products are clinically proven to reduce itch, pain, scarring, and irritation safely and without damaging healthy tissue. In-vitro and clinical studies of HOCl show it to safely manage skin abrasions, lacerations, minor irritations, cuts, and intact skin. Sonoma's products are sold either directly or via partners in over 55 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado, with manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "company"). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "continue," "reduce," "develop," "aim," and "expand," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company's cash needs or fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, global economic conditions, prospective tariffs or changes to trade policies, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Microcyn and Reliefacyn are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media and Investor Contact:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ir@sonomapharma.com

Website: www.sonomapharma.com

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts)

December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,561 $ 5,374 Accounts receivable, net 2,382 2,232 Inventories, net 3,703 2,915 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,351 1,915 Current portion of deferred consideration, net of discount 148 212 Total current assets 12,145 12,648 Property and equipment, net 314 225 Operating lease, right of use assets 642 84 Deferred tax asset, net 458 589 Deferred consideration, net of discount, less current portion - 73 Other assets 64 74 Total assets $ 13,623 $ 13,693 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,646 $ 953 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,111 2,224 Deferred revenue, current portion 314 641 Short-term debt - 220 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 146 58 Total current liabilities 4,217 4,096 Deferred revenue, net of current portion - 17 Withholding tax payable 5,465 5,142 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 509 27 Total liabilities 10,191 9,282 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 714,286 shares authorized at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, 1,730,613 and 1,634,265 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 207,023 206,593 Accumulated deficit (200,400 ) (197,806 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,191 ) (4,376 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,432 4,411 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,623 $ 13,693

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 4,349 $ 3,564 $ 13,968 $ 10,534 Cost of revenues 2,699 2,294 8,734 6,597 Gross profit 1,650 1,270 5,234 3,937 Operating expenses: Research and development 557 427 1,726 1,403 Selling, general and administrative 1,771 1,874 5,618 5,588 Total operating expenses 2,328 2,301 7,344 6,991 Loss from operations (678 ) (1,031 ) (2,110 ) (3,054 ) Other (expense) income, net (271 ) 112 (812 ) 675 Net loss before income taxes (949 ) (919 ) (2,922 ) (2,379 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 130 (9 ) 328 (302 ) Net loss $ (819 ) $ (928 ) $ (2,594 ) $ (2,681 ) Net loss per share: basic and diluted $ (0.48 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (1.56 ) $ (2.40 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: basic and diluted 1,713 1,464 1,667 1,117 Other comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (819 ) $ (928 ) $ (2,594 ) $ (2,681 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments 174 (357 ) 1,185 (1,831 ) Comprehensive loss $ (645 ) $ (1,285 ) $ (1,409 ) $ (4,512 )

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (1) Loss from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDAS loss: GAAP operating loss as reported $ (678 ) $ (1,031 ) $ (2,110 ) $ (3,054 ) Non-cash adjustments: Stock-based compensation 24 13 120 134 Depreciation 34 33 106 107 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDAS loss $ (620 ) $ (985 ) $ (1,884 ) $ (2,813 ) (2) Net loss minus non-cash and one-time expenses: GAAP net loss as reported $ (819 ) $ (928 ) $ (2,594 ) $ (2,681 ) Non-cash adjustments: Stock-based compensation 24 13 120 134 Non-cash foreign exchange transaction losses and other (income) and expense 292 (3 ) 1,278 (405 ) )Income taxes expense (benefit) (130 ) 9 (328 ) 302 Depreciation 34 33 106 107 Non-GAAP loss minus non-cash expenses $ (599 ) $ (876 ) $ (1,418 ) $ (2,543 ) (3) Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses GAAP operating expenses as reported $ 2,328 $ 2,301 $ 7,344 $ 6,991 Non-cash adjustments: Stock-based compensation (24 ) (13 ) (120 ) (134 ) Depreciation (34 ) (33 ) (106 ) (107 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses minus non-cash expenses $ 2,270 $ 2,255 $ 7,118 $ 6,750

(1) Income (loss) from continuing operations minus non-cash expenses (EBITDAS) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The company defines operating income (loss) minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating income (loss) minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the operating loss to reflect direct cash related transactions during the measurement period. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not always consistent across, or comparable with, non-GAAP measures disclosed by other companies.

(2) Net income (loss) minus non-cash and one time expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The company defines net income (loss) minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported net income (loss) minus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, forgiveness of PPP loan and non-cash foreign exchange transaction losses. The company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the net loss to reflect only those expenses to reflect direct cash transactions during the measurement period. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not always consistent across, or comparable with, non-GAAP measures disclosed by other companies.

(3) Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The company defines operating expenses minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating expenses minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The company uses this measure for the purpose of identifying total operating expenses involving cash transactions during the measurement period. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not always consistent across, or comparable with, non-GAAP measures disclosed by other companies.

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

PRODUCT RELATED REVENUE SCHEDULES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following table presents the company's disaggregated product revenues by geographic region:

Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 United States $ 1,218,000 $ 614,000 $ 3,672,000 $ 1,930,000 Europe 1,560,000 1,257,000 5,179,000 3,943,000 Asia 800,000 579,000 2,519,000 1,832,000 Latin America 518,000 829,000 1,614,000 2,174,000 Rest of the World 253,000 285,000 984,000 655,000 Total $ 4,349,000 $ 3,564,000 $ 13,968,000 $ 10,534,000

SOURCE: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

